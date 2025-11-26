Woman Moves In With BF Of 2 Months, Quickly Realizes He Wanted A Nanny With Benefits, Not A Partner

Sometimes, the dating world can actually be quite scary because you never know who you’ll end up with. If luck is on your side, you find the perfect partner; if not, you may end up with someone who seems amazing but slowly reveals their true colors.
Just look at this woman who thought she had met an awesome guy, only to be surprised when he asked her to move in after just two months of dating. Once they started living together, she quickly realized his ulterior motive behind it all. Read on to find out what it was!
The dating world is like hunting rare gems; sometimes you find a precious one, other times, it’s just a fake
The 23-year-old poster had only been dating her 32-year-old boyfriend for 2 months when he asked her to move in with him
He promised that they would do more hikes and cycling as they would have more time if they lived together, but that never happened
Image credits: oregonhomebound
In fact, he turned her into a maid who cooked and cleaned for him, while also babysitting his two kids, and all he did was play video games
Image credits: oregonhomebound
He also asked her to pay her own bills, along with $500 rent, and she was frustrated by how he ignored his and his kids’ physical health
Image credits: oregonhomebound
She finally had enough and left him, even though he begged her not to, but her life was much better after ditching him
Image credits: oregonhomebound
He even blamed her for him sleeping with one of his exes, but she didn’t care as she was living her best life, going on trips and hikes like she always wanted
In today’s story, the 23-year-old original poster (OP) tells us about her troubled relationship. She met her 32-year-old boyfriend through a mutual friend, and the two hit it off immediately. He was a father of two kids, and both of them had common interests like hiking and physical activities. Much to her surprise, though, he asked her to move in with him after just 2 months of dating.
He somehow convinced her that they would be able to spend more time and do a lot of activities together, so she finally relented. However, things took a turn for the worse after she moved in. He literally turned her into a maid by dumping all the domestic chores on her, like cleaning and cooking. She was also an unpaid nanny for his kids, as she constantly babysat them.
All this time, the man was just a couch potato, playing video games for almost 6 to 8 hours straight. Meanwhile, he also had the audacity to ask her to pay $500 rent, which was too much for her, considering that she was a part-time student. Moreover, despite all the physical activities that he had promised, they didn’t do a single thing for four months, so she finally reached her breaking point.
After she vented online, Redditors gave her a reality check about the toxic moocher who was just using her. Well, to everyone’s delight, she updated that she had finally left him, even when he begged her not to. In fact, he even blamed her for his mistake, but she was just done with him. Not only was she super happy with her life, but she also had trips and hikes planned out!
“When a younger person dates someone older with kids, they can accidentally slide into the ‘step-parent’ or ‘live-in helper’ role without even realizing it. Things move fast, the older partner already has a whole routine, and the younger partner just wants to be supportive and helpful,” explained Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor that Bored Panda interviewed.
She also narrated that most people don’t notice it’s happening until they’re exhausted or feeling like they’ve lost themselves. It’s super common, and psychologists see this dynamic all the time, she added. We also conversed with our expert about the impact that the man’s behavior can have on the poster, and she said that it can be quite concerning.
“His gendered jokes, unequal labor, and built-in expectations may often lead to her carrying the emotional load. This can leave her feeling overwhelmed, undervalued, and unsure of what a healthy relationship looks like. Even her self-esteem can take a hit, as she may feel appreciated only for chores or caretaking rather than for who she is as a person,” Prof. Lobo noted.
She further emphasized that it can also affect her sense of identity and personal growth. Instead of having time for hobbies, goals, or her own life, she’s focused on managing his responsibilities. Prof. Lobo believes that this can lead to burnout, exhaustion, and learning harmful patterns like over-giving or ignoring red flags.
Well, just like netizens, I am definitely glad that OP took such a bold stance and ditched him for good. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!
Folks online were truly glad to see that she left the toxic man who only wanted a free nanny and maid
