89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

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Good design and flawless execution often go hand in hand. But sometimes you get something aesthetically questionable despite remarkable craftsmanship

It could be an outrageously elaborate tattoo, a piece of ridiculous-looking furniture expertly constructed, or any of the other posts you’d see on the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit. The name itself is already a good enough giveaway of the mixed emotions you’ll feel as you scroll through. 

Here are some of those posts we’ve collected for your entertainment today. Who knows? These oddball designs might even inspire you in some way.

#1 So The College Kids Can Decorate Their Dorms

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

#2 This… Helmet?

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#3 This Silica Gel Bag

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: ckkohl

Something that is deemed “ugly,” “tacky,” or “bizarre” can immediately be a turn-off. However, they can also stand out for various reasons. According to game design consultant Joe Mares, grabbing attention can override aesthetics. 

“In a sea of ‘safe’ design decisions, tacky or weird things stand out. It doesn’t mean they’re good, but it does mean they get your attention,” Mares told Bored Panda. “If something doesn’t quickly grab our attention, it may as well not even exist, so in that sense it’s not the worst thing in the world.”

#4 I Would Never Wear This But Great Execution

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: LEDAfterBurners

#5 This Wedding Cake Made To Look Like A Combo Meal From Popeye’s

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: TorchIt

#6 Custom Dog Slippers Made To Look Like Your Dog

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: ReaganAbe

Licensed therapist and Pacific Coast Therapy founder Kaila Hattis shared a similar sentiment. As she explained, asymmetry draws attention, which means “bad” things can evoke a reaction. 

“The opposite in two things usually attracts people more than the similarity. Therefore, something unexpected can draw attention and spark interest,” Hattis said. “In my opinion, ‘bad’ taste is a strange and unusual combination that is designed to look bad but somehow doesn’t because of the author’s skill.”

#7 This Phone Case

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: FallenKai

#8 A Well-Groomed Dog. Or “My Mom Got Her Dog’s Feet Shaved So That They Wouldn’t Get As Dirty When She Went Outside”

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: footprintx

#9 I Laughed But Not Enough To Do Get It In My Body Permanently

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: princelleuad

Intentional unconventionality and poor design are almost polar opposites. According to Mares, the difference lies in the distinction between design and art: something well-designed is often intended for consumption and achieves its goal purposefully. 

“(Most well-designed objects are) meant to be useful or even just pleasing to the eye. There is no wasted space. It is efficient and simple. That’s usually what beauty is. Art, on the other hand, can be open to interpretation and may not have any actual use, and can be unnecessarily excessive, whether it be clothing or entertainment media.”

#10 This Hair Do

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: caseysgeneralstore

#11 This Horse

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: grayvic

#12 Thought This Was A Joke, But No, They’re $4,000 Dresses From Barneys

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: NotTodaySquirrel

Meanwhile, Hattis says it is all about intention. She points out that even something conventionally displeasing to the eye can look attractive if its creator clearly expresses their intentions. 

“If a person clearly understands what they want to convey to the audience by creating this thing, their concrete intention makes it look more interesting. It is essential to find details that will help the viewer connect emotionally with the work of art or design,” she said.

#13 The Reverse Centaur

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Gliched_admin

#14 Awful Toast But Great Eggsecution

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: zaltair77

#15 This Shoe-Cake

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: kansasct

The people whose works were featured on the subreddit likely wanted to stand out by creating something unusual. However, there is a method to the madness to achieve success. According to Mares, authenticity is at the root of it all. 

“Once you’ve established that, hone it for usefulness, usability, aesthetic, and/or purpose. You can serve both audiences here: those looking for something unique, while not offending the senses.”

#16 This Duct Taped Car

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: datyoungknockoutkid

#17 I’m Amazed By The Detail. His Dates Probably Aren’t

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: SpicyPhotoBoy

#18 Cockroach Latte. It Is A Great Execution But Why?

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: ReaganAbe

Hattis, by contrast, is all about being expressive. She says this helps the beholder understand what they are looking at, even when it borders on strange. 

“Good taste is good, but I believe that to increase the effect of ‘bad’ taste, it is necessary to emphasize the expressiveness of the work. To highlight the ‘bad’ taste, one should carefully consider all the details and make the work unique.”

#19 An Excavator’s Shovel Mug (It’s Milk Tea Btw)

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: harry02260213

#20 Giving Your Haircut A Haircut

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: kitten-buttz

#21 Anyone Wanna Ride A Lobster Motorcycle?

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: bitterbuffaloheart

#22 Stretch Scooter. So You And Your Crew Can All Die At The Same Time

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: ReaganAbe

#23 This Handy Octopus Sculpture

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: bbb126

#24 Bass Ackwards

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Aeon1508

#25 Wallet Chain Ankle Crocs – Thank You Small Town Malls

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: ghosted_

#26 Found My Wedding Ring

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#27 M’lighter

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#28 Salad Lasagne

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: BaconBunkerFuck

#29 My Friends Hand Made Crown Royal Jacket…after Many Many Bottles. Chinese Silk Liner

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Reddytoreggae4415

#30 The Epitome Of The Phrase “Money Can’t Buy Taste”

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Notfranklloyedwright

#31 Looks Disturbing To Me

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: sztalu

#32 “Come On Guys, Let’s Split.”

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#33 Me: I’m Having Issues Projecting My Voice Barber: Say No More

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: oistr

#34 Punctured Car

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Isku_StillWinning

#35 This Miami Condo Features A $1.5m Pagani Zonda As A Room Divider

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#36 The Infamous Adidas “Shackle Shoes”

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: b0nsley

#37 Does This Count?

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: vhantas

#38 Now Introducing Finger Hands For Finger Hands

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: KlzXS

#39 Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Chunks Of Meat

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Kim_Jong_Fieri

#40 Idk Why This Was Made. But I Am Impressed

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: jumpyskits

#41 Thank @artistjodysteel On Instagram For The Nightmare Fuel

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: TheBizzareKing

#42 This Chicken Bag That I Wish I Had The Confidence To Wear

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#43 Moldy Fruit Art Using Precious Gems And Stones

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: zombiefriedrice

#44 Who Had The Time For This?!!

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: condomonsteroid

#45 I Think I Found My Halloween Costume

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: DougJudyBK99

#46 Sunflower Seeds Tattoo

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: copaOW

#47 Wall Paper Found In A Restaurant In San Diego

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: darkerdays1

#48 My Client’s Toilet Art Piece

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: SirERexYun

#49 This Belongs Here

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Primelily

#50 Painting I Found In A Shop. Should Have Bought It

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: kolfa

#51 Just A Cake Covered In White Chocolate Teeth

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: awkward_zoo

#52 This Tattoo

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: bada_boi

#53 An Interesting Approach To Taxidermy

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#54 Feeling A Little Frisky

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: FGoose

#55 Bristol Stool Chart Cake Made By My Stepmum

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: dastardlymustardly

#56 Bruh

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: RedBaconBoi

#57 I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: btacceber

#58 I Think Whoever Did This, Really Nailed This Oysters

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Snow75

#59 Pizza 🍕 Wedding Dress

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Kdial2002

#60 Sorry If Repost. Saw This Nightmare On Facebook And Had To Share

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: RealSimplexity

#61 This Set Of Dice For Dnd

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: dewpoke

#62 When Your Parents Tell You To Be A Doctor And End Up Being The Sorcerer Supreme

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Thick-Dinosaur

#63 I Was Told This Should Live Here

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Komplexs

#64 Spider Earings. Because Everyone Loves Getting Slapped Upside The Head By Random Strangers Trying To Help

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Waynegravsky

#65 Tattoo Sleeve Romper Advertised On Facebook

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: palexander_6

#66 Man On Toilet, Stained Glass

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#67 Bird Feet Table With Goose Head Lamp

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Paperopiero

#68 A Good Way To Make Sure Nobody Steals Your Luggage

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Compact8909

#69 This Spongebob Car

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: marareddit

#70 That Stool

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: junkerow

#71 Does This Fit Here?

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: cinchknight

#72 Giddy Up Lil Doggy

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: littlecleo75

#73 At What Point Are Stairs Not Stairs?

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: 4dspecs

#74 Spider Hair

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Spicy105

#75 Grasshopper Bag

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: svetlambo

#76 This Hand-Teaset

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: wepz

#77 My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: jousty

#78 Multi-Chrome Bathroom

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: cakeybakeyshakey

#79 Creepy Chewbacca Girls

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Cmann14_

#80 I See Your Skeleton Rocking Chair And I Raise You A Skeleton Rocking Throne

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: FridgeRacerV

#81 Tentacle Tights

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: chickenPadTai

#82 Mike Fiers’ Spiral Moustache

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#83 This Baby Made Of Babies

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: eyeofthepidgeon

#84 Toilet Paper Cake

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#85 A New Form Of Contraceptive Emerges!

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: Anichula

#86 Hamburger Bed From 1972

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: BleuDePrusse

#87 The Technical Skill Is There

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: nicemathmom

#88 This Horrible Toilet-Seat

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: jige1337

#89 Indian Billionaire’s Abandoned Mansion On Top Of A Skyscraper In Bangalore, India

89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Image source: murphsroom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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