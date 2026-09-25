89 Examples Of Flawless Craftsmanship Wasted On Completely Unhinged And Weird Concepts (New Pics)

Good design and flawless execution often go hand in hand. But sometimes you get something aesthetically questionable despite remarkable craftsmanship.
It could be an outrageously elaborate tattoo, a piece of ridiculous-looking furniture expertly constructed, or any of the other posts you’d see on the Awful Taste But Great Execution subreddit. The name itself is already a good enough giveaway of the mixed emotions you’ll feel as you scroll through.
Here are some of those posts we’ve collected for your entertainment today. Who knows? These oddball designs might even inspire you in some way.
#1 So The College Kids Can Decorate Their Dorms
Image source: [deleted]
#2 This… Helmet?
Image source: [deleted]
#3 This Silica Gel Bag
Image source: ckkohl
Something that is deemed “ugly,” “tacky,” or “bizarre” can immediately be a turn-off. However, they can also stand out for various reasons. According to game design consultant Joe Mares, grabbing attention can override aesthetics.
“In a sea of ‘safe’ design decisions, tacky or weird things stand out. It doesn’t mean they’re good, but it does mean they get your attention,” Mares told Bored Panda. “If something doesn’t quickly grab our attention, it may as well not even exist, so in that sense it’s not the worst thing in the world.”
#4 I Would Never Wear This But Great Execution
Image source: LEDAfterBurners
#5 This Wedding Cake Made To Look Like A Combo Meal From Popeye’s
Image source: TorchIt
#6 Custom Dog Slippers Made To Look Like Your Dog
Image source: ReaganAbe
Licensed therapist and Pacific Coast Therapy founder Kaila Hattis shared a similar sentiment. As she explained, asymmetry draws attention, which means “bad” things can evoke a reaction.
“The opposite in two things usually attracts people more than the similarity. Therefore, something unexpected can draw attention and spark interest,” Hattis said. “In my opinion, ‘bad’ taste is a strange and unusual combination that is designed to look bad but somehow doesn’t because of the author’s skill.”
#7 This Phone Case
Image source: FallenKai
#8 A Well-Groomed Dog. Or “My Mom Got Her Dog’s Feet Shaved So That They Wouldn’t Get As Dirty When She Went Outside”
Image source: footprintx
#9 I Laughed But Not Enough To Do Get It In My Body Permanently
Image source: princelleuad
Intentional unconventionality and poor design are almost polar opposites. According to Mares, the difference lies in the distinction between design and art: something well-designed is often intended for consumption and achieves its goal purposefully.
“(Most well-designed objects are) meant to be useful or even just pleasing to the eye. There is no wasted space. It is efficient and simple. That’s usually what beauty is. Art, on the other hand, can be open to interpretation and may not have any actual use, and can be unnecessarily excessive, whether it be clothing or entertainment media.”
#10 This Hair Do
Image source: caseysgeneralstore
#11 This Horse
Image source: grayvic
#12 Thought This Was A Joke, But No, They’re $4,000 Dresses From Barneys
Image source: NotTodaySquirrel
Meanwhile, Hattis says it is all about intention. She points out that even something conventionally displeasing to the eye can look attractive if its creator clearly expresses their intentions.
“If a person clearly understands what they want to convey to the audience by creating this thing, their concrete intention makes it look more interesting. It is essential to find details that will help the viewer connect emotionally with the work of art or design,” she said.
#13 The Reverse Centaur
Image source: Gliched_admin
#14 Awful Toast But Great Eggsecution
Image source: zaltair77
#15 This Shoe-Cake
Image source: kansasct
The people whose works were featured on the subreddit likely wanted to stand out by creating something unusual. However, there is a method to the madness to achieve success. According to Mares, authenticity is at the root of it all.
“Once you’ve established that, hone it for usefulness, usability, aesthetic, and/or purpose. You can serve both audiences here: those looking for something unique, while not offending the senses.”
#16 This Duct Taped Car
Image source: datyoungknockoutkid
#17 I’m Amazed By The Detail. His Dates Probably Aren’t
Image source: SpicyPhotoBoy
#18 Cockroach Latte. It Is A Great Execution But Why?
Image source: ReaganAbe
Hattis, by contrast, is all about being expressive. She says this helps the beholder understand what they are looking at, even when it borders on strange.
“Good taste is good, but I believe that to increase the effect of ‘bad’ taste, it is necessary to emphasize the expressiveness of the work. To highlight the ‘bad’ taste, one should carefully consider all the details and make the work unique.”
#19 An Excavator’s Shovel Mug (It’s Milk Tea Btw)
Image source: harry02260213
#20 Giving Your Haircut A Haircut
Image source: kitten-buttz
#21 Anyone Wanna Ride A Lobster Motorcycle?
Image source: bitterbuffaloheart
#22 Stretch Scooter. So You And Your Crew Can All Die At The Same Time
Image source: ReaganAbe
#23 This Handy Octopus Sculpture
Image source: bbb126
#24 Bass Ackwards
Image source: Aeon1508
#25 Wallet Chain Ankle Crocs – Thank You Small Town Malls
Image source: ghosted_
#26 Found My Wedding Ring
Image source: [deleted]
#27 M’lighter
Image source: [deleted]
#28 Salad Lasagne
Image source: BaconBunkerFuck
#29 My Friends Hand Made Crown Royal Jacket…after Many Many Bottles. Chinese Silk Liner
Image source: Reddytoreggae4415
#30 The Epitome Of The Phrase “Money Can’t Buy Taste”
Image source: Notfranklloyedwright
#31 Looks Disturbing To Me
Image source: sztalu
#32 “Come On Guys, Let’s Split.”
Image source: [deleted]
#33 Me: I’m Having Issues Projecting My Voice Barber: Say No More
Image source: oistr
#34 Punctured Car
Image source: Isku_StillWinning
#35 This Miami Condo Features A $1.5m Pagani Zonda As A Room Divider
Image source: [deleted]
#36 The Infamous Adidas “Shackle Shoes”
Image source: b0nsley
#37 Does This Count?
Image source: vhantas
#38 Now Introducing Finger Hands For Finger Hands
Image source: KlzXS
#39 Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Chunks Of Meat
Image source: Kim_Jong_Fieri
#40 Idk Why This Was Made. But I Am Impressed
Image source: jumpyskits
#41 Thank @artistjodysteel On Instagram For The Nightmare Fuel
Image source: TheBizzareKing
#42 This Chicken Bag That I Wish I Had The Confidence To Wear
Image source: [deleted]
#43 Moldy Fruit Art Using Precious Gems And Stones
Image source: zombiefriedrice
#44 Who Had The Time For This?!!
Image source: condomonsteroid
#45 I Think I Found My Halloween Costume
Image source: DougJudyBK99
#46 Sunflower Seeds Tattoo
Image source: copaOW
#47 Wall Paper Found In A Restaurant In San Diego
Image source: darkerdays1
#48 My Client’s Toilet Art Piece
Image source: SirERexYun
#49 This Belongs Here
Image source: Primelily
#50 Painting I Found In A Shop. Should Have Bought It
Image source: kolfa
#51 Just A Cake Covered In White Chocolate Teeth
Image source: awkward_zoo
#52 This Tattoo
Image source: bada_boi
#53 An Interesting Approach To Taxidermy
Image source: [deleted]
#54 Feeling A Little Frisky
Image source: FGoose
#55 Bristol Stool Chart Cake Made By My Stepmum
Image source: dastardlymustardly
#56 Bruh
Image source: RedBaconBoi
#57 I Went On A Date Today, He Proudly Showed Me This Tattoo
Image source: btacceber
#58 I Think Whoever Did This, Really Nailed This Oysters
Image source: Snow75
#59 Pizza 🍕 Wedding Dress
Image source: Kdial2002
#60 Sorry If Repost. Saw This Nightmare On Facebook And Had To Share
Image source: RealSimplexity
#61 This Set Of Dice For Dnd
Image source: dewpoke
#62 When Your Parents Tell You To Be A Doctor And End Up Being The Sorcerer Supreme
Image source: Thick-Dinosaur
#63 I Was Told This Should Live Here
Image source: Komplexs
#64 Spider Earings. Because Everyone Loves Getting Slapped Upside The Head By Random Strangers Trying To Help
Image source: Waynegravsky
#65 Tattoo Sleeve Romper Advertised On Facebook
Image source: palexander_6
#66 Man On Toilet, Stained Glass
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#67 Bird Feet Table With Goose Head Lamp
Image source: Paperopiero
#68 A Good Way To Make Sure Nobody Steals Your Luggage
Image source: Compact8909
#69 This Spongebob Car
Image source: marareddit
#70 That Stool
Image source: junkerow
#71 Does This Fit Here?
Image source: cinchknight
#72 Giddy Up Lil Doggy
Image source: littlecleo75
#73 At What Point Are Stairs Not Stairs?
Image source: 4dspecs
#74 Spider Hair
Image source: Spicy105
#75 Grasshopper Bag
Image source: svetlambo
#76 This Hand-Teaset
Image source: wepz
#77 My Sausage And Mashed Potato Birthday Cake
Image source: jousty
#78 Multi-Chrome Bathroom
Image source: cakeybakeyshakey
#79 Creepy Chewbacca Girls
Image source: Cmann14_
#80 I See Your Skeleton Rocking Chair And I Raise You A Skeleton Rocking Throne
Image source: FridgeRacerV
#81 Tentacle Tights
Image source: chickenPadTai
#82 Mike Fiers’ Spiral Moustache
Image source: [deleted]
#83 This Baby Made Of Babies
Image source: eyeofthepidgeon
#84 Toilet Paper Cake
Image source: [deleted]
#85 A New Form Of Contraceptive Emerges!
Image source: Anichula
#86 Hamburger Bed From 1972
Image source: BleuDePrusse
#87 The Technical Skill Is There
Image source: nicemathmom
#88 This Horrible Toilet-Seat
Image source: jige1337
#89 Indian Billionaire’s Abandoned Mansion On Top Of A Skyscraper In Bangalore, India
Image source: murphsroom
Follow Us