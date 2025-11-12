My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

Helloooo ^_^
Yep I’m back with my pen again :D
As usual, I prefer using traditional mediums for my art instead of staring at a computer screen all day hehe
As the title says, this is my third post of my drawings I’ve posted in here. Don’t forget to check out my other illustrations too and let me know what you think about it :)
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10 This one I drew for the new year actually but I’m a bit late to post it, sorry about that, buuut still.. happy new year! xD
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us