My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

by

Helloooo ^_^

Yep I’m back with my pen again :D

As usual, I prefer using traditional mediums for my art instead of staring at a computer screen all day hehe

As the title says, this is my third post of my drawings I’ve posted in here. Don’t forget to check out my other illustrations too and let me know what you think about it :)

More info: Instagram

#1

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#2

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#3

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#4

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#5

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#6

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#7

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#8

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#9

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

#10 This one I drew for the new year actually but I’m a bit late to post it, sorry about that, buuut still.. happy new year! xD

My Pen Illustrations (Part 3)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Beautiful Winter Around Us
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sportscenter
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2014
Patriot Madmen From Belarus
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Blocks Another Car’s Driver Door By Parking Too Close, Owner Comes Back And Smugly Does The Same
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
I’ve Colourised These Images Of Passchendaele To Mark Its 100th Anniversary
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
5 Funniest Moments in Tulsa King
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.