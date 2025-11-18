17 Common Accidents Around The Home And How To Avoid Them

Let’s face it, our homes can be a minefield of potential accidents, especially if you’re known for your occasional clumsiness. From slippery floors to precarious ladders, there’s always a chance for a mishap lurking around the corner. But don’t worry, we’re here to help you turn your home into a safe haven, not a hazard zone.
We’ve rounded up 17 easy and effective tips to help you avoid those embarrassing (and sometimes painful) accidents. These aren’t your grandma’s safety lectures; we’re talking about practical, actionable advice that will make your home safer for everyone, from the clumsy to the cautious. So put on your safety goggles and get ready to learn how to prevent those “oops” moments before they happen.
#1 A Cable Management Sleeve Neatly Bundles And Conceals Those Unsightly Cords, Eliminating Any Tripping Hazards
Review: “Quality of product was impeccable, super easy and effortless to install. No all my cables looks uber better as I am quite OCD but especially on all cables. They need to be there but not seen. I would buy them again and again!” – Matthew Bogdan
Image source: amazon.com, BrantleyIV
#2 A Spill-Proof Pet Food Mat Creates A Designated Feeding Area For Your Furry Friend, Catching Spills And Splashes Before They Reach Your Floor
Review: “My cat paws at the water like she’s digging something up. Almost daily I will walk into the kitchen and find water all over the floor. This mat has saved my laminate flooring! It has a slight lip around all four sides to keep the water from draining and is very easy to clean and dry after each episode. Highly recommend.” – Kristin R.
Image source: amazon.com, Kristin R.
#3 Keep Your Fingers Safe While Slicing And Dicing! Avoid Kitchen Mishaps And Protect Your Hands With A Cut-Resistant Glove
Review: “Though i would never act try to cut my hands or fingers because of the glove! I feel safe and reassured that i have reasonable protection from any accidental mishaps! Even with the glop, I still would not place my hands or fingers in danger of being cut! Better to have the gloves and work with them, than to not have the gloves and risk injury!” – Clement B. Lane
Image source: amazon.com, Robert Boone
#4 A Laptop Cooling Pad Provides A Comfortable And Ergonomic Workspace While Ensuring Optimal Airflow
Review: “My laptop gets warm while laying on my bed causing heat buildup…now it’s cooler and the fans provide a light breeze. It’s light weight and a good value. Easy to setup and sturdy… it’s adjustable for different angles for typing and comfortable.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, AmazonCustomer
#5 A Silicone Heat-Resistant Mat Provides A Safe And Stylish Landing Spot For Your Hair Straightener, Curling Iron, Or Other Heated Styling Tools
Review: “When I made this purchase in 2020, I stopped burning up my and everyone else’s countertops. The product is durable and at a reasonable price. The mat is easy to store when traveling because it’s bendable. Overall, it was a great buy.” – Geegee
Image source: amazon.com, Yurie
#6 A High SPF Sunscreen Is Your First Line Of Defense Against UV Damage, Premature Aging, And Skin Cancer
Review: “I am very white, i never go out in the sun and i had a trip planned to go out on my sons boat for the day. I bought this and it worked so well. I did not burn at all and I was out on a hot 100 degree day for 4 hours with no shade or awning on the boat. I highly recommend this!” – Dana Lawshe
Image source: amazon.com, Maria Martinez
#7 Ree Up Your Hands And Streamline Your Kitchen Workflow With A Hands-Free Trash Can!
Review: “This is a beautiful trash can and it looks great in my kitchen, next to my island. Easy to clean and the stainless looks great with my stainless steel appliances. Closes very softly, which surprised me. Love this trash can and I love the convenience of NOT having to touch the lid/handle, then wash my hands again, while cooking. Oh, and it holds a lot of trash lol” – Hannah A.
Image source: amazon.com, nikkimac69
#8 Protect Yourself From Hot Oil Burns While Cooking With A Splatter Guard
Review: “I had read about these and decided to try them. What a difference they make! Definitely reduces oil splatter a lot, so my cleanup is easier. Sometimes it’s the little things, like these, that just makes life easier.
Very good quality too.” – Allan Markowski
Image source: amazon.com, Robert Taverna
#9 Prevent Bathroom Mishaps And Enjoy Peace Of Mind With A Non-Slip Shower Mat
Review: “Excellent bath mat!! Long lasting and sturdy. This is the second one of these that we have purchased. The suction works exactly as it should so the mat never moves. It prevents slips in the tub and shower. Fits perfectly.” – Connie Lay
Image source: amazon.com, Customer
#10 A Spill-Proof Travel Mug Keeps Your Hot Beverages Secure, Even During Your Busiest Commutes
Review: “Bought dark purple to take my cold brew to work. I just love it. Super easy to clean and use, ice stays cold all day, has lock feature that’s easy to use with one hand and makes it spill proof. Purple color has tiny chip after hand washing about 20 times. Overall love it.” – CINDY
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah Johnston
#11 Prevent Painful Bumps And Bruises By Installing Corner Guards On Furniture, Tables, And Countertops
Review: “I recently ordered this product because I wanted to protect myself from my shelf corners. Let me tell you, this was very affordable and I haven’t scratch myself since. Easy to install and the quality is great. I thought the packing was very cute when I first opened it.” – Emely Tran
Image source: amazon.com, AmazonCust0mer
#12 Feel Like Every Piece Of Jewelery Instantly Gets Tankled When You Put It Down? Avoid Tossing Another Necklace With This Necklace Organizer
Review: “I used to keep my earrings everywhere. I had 3 different containers and jewelry boxes filled. This organizer has made it so much easier! I can see them all at once and I’m not digging trying to find the pair I want anymore. It seems to hold the earrings in place well even though it doesn’t close all the way. I love it!” – Skyla
Image source: amazon.com, Bonnie G.
#13 Keep Curious Little Hands Safe And Secure Your Cabinets With Safety Locks!
Review: “I just bought these last month to see if they would work to keep our 2 yr old out of the mini fridge and I love these so much that I am about to order more for my cabinets.
These are so amazing that they even keep my 6 yr old out of things and even some adults, that can’tfigure it out. Lol. I would definitely recommend to any parent of a toddler. And it is so easier to assemble.” – Melanie Young
Image source: amazon.com, Lindsy M. Carranza
#14 Say Goodbye To “Avocado Hand” And Hello To Perfectly Sliced Avocados! The Avocado Slicer Is Your Kitchen’s New Best Friend
Review: “If you eat avocados, you NEED this! Seriously has been the best kitchen gadget we’ve had! It makes cutting avocados incredibly easy and taking the seed out easy as well (no more hitting the seed with a knife to get it out). It’s sharp enough to get the job done but not enough to cut your hands. It’s also comfortable and easy to use. Advice for cleaning is to clean it right after you’re done, otherwise it’s a lot harder to clean when the avocado has dried. Great kitchen tool for a great price!” – Ashley & Brian
Image source: amazon.com, Maureen
#15 A Finger-Friendly Peeler Features An Ergonomic Design And A Comfortable Grip, Ensuring Safe And Efficient Peeling Every Time
Review: “I really like this peeler – very comfortable in your hand, machine washable – sharp and I feel safe using it. The tip is great for digging out the blemishes of potatoes and you can use it for making long sheets of cucumber and other veggies. Very sturdy and washes up well in the dishwasher” – Doug
Image source: amazon.com, Erku
#16 A magnetic Tool Holder Transforms Any Metal Surface Into An Organized Haven For Your Tools, Avoiding Any Workplace Accidents
Review: “Dude, these are awesome. My kid has a habit of borrowing my screwdrivers to work on his car and invariably never puts them back where they’re supposed to go. This thing makes it very clear where they’re supposed to go, and lets me know immediately when something is missing when I see an empty slot. Plus, the magnet is really strong, way stronger than I expected. Very good product, well worth the money.” – C. Sperling
Image source: amazon.com, Johnson Nguyen
