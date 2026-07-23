‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer’s Mystique Wig Is A Disaster, But These 5 Character Redesigns Are Equally Bad

The first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday promised an epic collision between the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. But one character redesign quickly stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Rebecca Romijn’s return as Mystique was meant to be a major draw, yet her new look became an unexpected source of ridicule online. Unfortunately, the MCU’s latest style misfire may not be a one-off.
Image credits: Marvel Entertainment
From questionable costumes to drastic visual makeovers, the upcoming blockbuster appears to have several character redesigns that could leave fans wondering what went wrong.
Here are five other MCU redesigns that are just as hard to defend.
#1 Namor
Namor, one of Marvel’s oldest comic book characters, made his cinematic debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Tenoch Huerta Mejía reprises his role in Doomsday, albeit with arguably the biggest redesign of the group. Unlike Ryan Coogler’s Aztec-inspired take on the character, Namor’s new look features more generic fish-scale armor and omits much of his cultural jewelry.
“How do you manage to colonize a fictional indigenous character?” one viewer asked.
Image source: Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Entertainment
#2 Steve Rogers
In the trailer’s closing moments, Chris Evans appears as Steve Rogers with a drastically different look from the teaser that officially announced his return in December 2025.
The former Captain America looked noticeably older, with longer hair and a thick beard reminiscent of his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. However, some fans argued that Steve had seemingly lost his charm and now looked more like an ordinary guy.
One fan commented, “He has no aura. What have they done to him?”
Image source: Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Entertainment
#3 Thor
Chris Hemsworth’s Thor takes center stage in the trailer, warning the other heroes about the threat looming over the multiverse.
The last time viewers saw the God of Thunder, he was sporting long hair with an ’80s rock-and-roll vibe. Many fans were therefore disappointed to see his vibrant armor replaced by a more muted design reminiscent of his look in Avengers: Infinity War.
“Just feels so weird that his design has kinda regressed back like three movies for whatever reason,” one fan wrote on X.
Image source: Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Entertainment
#4 H.e.r.b.i.e
H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics) is Reed Richards’ robotic companion. The character first appeared alongside the Fantastic Four in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
In the movie, H.E.R.B.I.E.’s design reflected the retro-futuristic aesthetic of the team’s alternate reality. However, Doomsday replaces that distinctive look with a sleeker, more advanced design.
On X, viewers bemoaned the loss of H.E.R.B.I.E.’s original look, which many felt gave the robot more personality. One user argued that he “immediately lost his stylization” after making the jump to Earth-616.
Another commented, “He got hit with the MCU-ification beam.”
Image source: Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Entertainment
#5 Bucky Barnes
Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes was last seen in 2025’s Thunderbolts* and is currently a member of the rebranded New Avengers.
In the trailer, Bucky returned to his long-haired Winter Soldier look. However, some viewers noted that Stan’s wig appeared slightly different. While the change was nowhere near as outrageous as Mystique’s, it was distracting enough to draw attention online.
Some X users even called for the character to return to his shorter hairstyle from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
“Stress made his hair worse,” one person said.
Image source: Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Entertainment
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