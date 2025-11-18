My 15 Closeup Photos Showcasing The Beauty Of Nature In Autumn

by

As the leaves change color and the air turns crisp, autumn reveals a vibrant tapestry of life in the smallest corners of our world. Through my lens, I’ve been captivated by the enchanting details of this season, particularly the often-overlooked beauty of mushrooms and the delicate insects that inhabit them.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | kylevanbavel.nl

#1 Beautiful Combination

#2 Little Mushroom Houses

#3 Caterpillar Visitor

#4 Tiny Visitor On A Tiny Mushroom

#5 The Beauty Of The Forest

#6 Mushroom Homes

#7 Beauty In All Sizes

#8 Autumn Signs

#9 Family Mushrooms

#10 Dreamy Autumn

#11 Mushroom Dream

#12 So Tiny!

#13 Autumn Details

#14 Tiny Leaf Visitor

#15 Details Of Change

