50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

In 2020, it feels like we’ve reached a new level of tension. Nearly everyone’s talking about the possibility of World War Three breaking out. Meanwhile, Australia’s still on fire, with devastating consequences.
To show you just how serious the situation is, Bored Panda collected a list of images that prove that things are absolutely terrifying in the Land Down Under. Scroll down and let us know in the comments which images of the Australian bushfires left their mark on you. And if you’re currently in Australia, dear Pandas, let us know what the situation is like and stay safe.
#1 To Our Nation’s True Heroes – The Thousands Of Firefighters Currently Battling Fires Across Our Country, We Thank You From The Bottom Of Our Hearts
Image source: pipmagazineau
#2 Neighbours Helping Out Strangers During The Australian Bushfires. Everything Helps And It All Adds Up!
Image source: grrrr12344
#3 Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife. This Is One Of 7 Koalas He’s Saved So Far
Image source: nomadofthewaves
#4 The Kangaroo Is Drenched In Water After Approaching A Human For Help
Image source: Matrix for Daily Mail Australia
#5 I’m So Proud Of My Country, Our Volunteer Firefighters Are Legends In Their Own Category
Image source: cheryl2399
#6 Quite Literally Watching Your World Burn
Image source: Alex Coppel
#7 This Fire Fighter (And All Ff’s) Saving The People, Animals, And Homes In Australia
Image source: boldstyle1
#8 After Spotting A Koala Crossing A Road Amongst The Flames A Woman Rushed To The Animal’s Aid, Wrapping It In Her Shirt And Pouring Water Over It
Image source: KETKnbc
#9 My Family Have Been Fighting These Fires On Our Farm And Our Community Nonstop For Over A Month
This is a picture of my Dad getting 5 mins sleep on our front lawn, while my brother keeps watch over the fire burning at the top of our farm after he finished his 10th 12 hr+ day in a row fighting voluntarily in the community with the RFS NSW.
My family have been fighting these fires on our farm and our community nonstop for over a month. They are tired, they are sore, and they are running out of resources.
Today I heard my Dad cry, he said “Jen I have never seen anything like this, it’s never ending”
We still have over 50 days of summer left we aren’t even half way and there is currently no end in sight.
Please don’t become numb to what’s happening. Don’t get caught up in the negativity, the politics, the facebook news, the drama!
Australia is on fire and there are brave people all over the country VOLUNTARILY fighting day in, day out to keep our lives and homes safe.
These firefighters need our support more than ever!
This should be our one and only focus.
To all of the people helping directly and indirectly around the country Thank you! To everyone else don’t forget to donate what you can to your charity of choice, every little bit will help! This is far from over!
To my family, I can not express how proud I am of you all! I love you and am forever thankful
Image source: Jenna O'Keeffe
#10 Amazingly Surreal Photo Of The Bush Fire In Australia
Image source: Martin Von Stoll
#11 Exhausted Firefighters In Australia
Image source: Sumit316
#12 Australia Fires
Image source: DANIEL KNOX/HORSLEY PARK RURAL FIRE BRIGADE
#13 Firefighter Saved This Little Baby Kangaroo That Was Left By Its Self
Image source: sammcglone
#14 3D “Visualisation” Of The Fires In Australia, Made From Nasa Satellite Data
Image source: Anthony Hearsey
#15 My Uncle At The End Of A 13 Hour Shift Volunteering With Nsw Rfs
Image source: Caityface91
#16 Australian Hillside Glows Like Lava After Being Consumed By Bushfire
Balmattum hill is really glowing tonight, however not as much as all of our incredible & selfless emergency services. Thank you
Image source: Melissa Ericksen
#17 Caught The Smoke As It Was Spreading Over Our Suburb In Australia
Image source: Jaykoyote123
#18 Firefighters Literally Dance In Joy As Rain Falls Over Raging Bush Fires That Have Burned Across Australia For Weeks
Image source: GallowBoob
#19 Hell Opens Up In Australia. Thoughts Go Out To Our Brave Fire Fighters
Image source: Geng68
#20 Bushfire Evacuation
Image source: aggressivemagpie
#21 In Australia After A Fire
Image source: davetawil
#22 So Tired
After logging 776 hours of firefighting in the last ten weeks. No end in sight. New fires keep starting. Another four months of the fire season. Trucks literally being worked to death 24/7. Equipment breakages. Crew injuries. Fresh untrained crew needing guidance. Logistic nightmares. Missed meals. Etc.
I finally have 48 hours where I’m not permitted on a fireground. It’s bliss. My body isn’t coping with the comedown though. Headache, nausea, shakes.
Image source: Vondecoy
#23 No Filters. Australia Is Red From Wildfires
Image source: alonelysaber
#24 My Son Is 1 Month Old, He’s Never Breathed Fresh Air In His Life
Image source: gordogamsby
#25 A Picture One Of The Local Postmen Took From His Front Yard. This Was In Forster
Image source: FranklinFox
#26 The Fires From Australia Are So Massive That We Our Skies In New Zealand Have Turned Yellow (1,600 Miles Away)
Image source: overcloseness
#27 How Big The Fires Are
Image source: twkpsh
#28 6 Deaths. 2.2 Million Hectares Burnt. 680 Homes Destroyed. Countless Animals Lost. And No End In Sight…
Image source: greenpeace
#29 This Is A Pyrocumulus Cloud Produced By Smoke From The Australian Bushfires. It’s 12km High. It Produces Its Own Thunderstorms, Fire Tornadoes And 100km/H Winds
Image source: potatoinmymouth
#30 Do You See This? This Is Our World. 4000 People Are Currently Sheltering From The Devastating Fires In Australia On A Beach. Photos Taken In Mallacoota In Victoria
Image source: travellingmidwife
#31 Australia Is Currently Engulfed By Bushfires … Almost 2000 Houses Have Been Burnt
Image source: Martin Von Stoll
#32 Australia Bush Fire
Image source: Hakko12345
#33 Australia Fires
#34 11-Year-Old Finn Piloting A Powerboat
Image source: ABC news
#35 This Is What My City Melbourne Looks Like Right Now !!! The Air Quality Here Is Terrible
Image source: Liam Ferrari
#36 Area Of Land Burnt In Australia And Area Of Smoke Coverage Shown As Equivalent Area Over Europe
Image source: neilrkaye
#37 One Of The Hundred Of Homes Destroyed By The Australian Fires
Image source: whatisuniqueusername
#38 Over A 1000 People Forced Onto A Beach By Out Of Control Fires. They Are Surrounded With No Escape Except To Swim
Image source: spiceprincesszen
#39 This Photo Isn’t Edited. Bushfires In Australia
Image source: DrAllure
#40 A Satellite Image Shows Wildfires Burning East Of Obrost, Victoria, Australia January 4, 2020
Image source: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
#41 Australia Is One Of The First Countries To Ring In 2020, Here Is What We Are Waking Up To On The Last Day Of This Decade. Happy New Year.
Image source: KettyJ
#42 Yesterday Was One Crazy Day. I Helped Defend Friends Property From The Fire At Nth Durras
Image source: Josh Burkinshaw
#43 Paracombe 34, Langley Rd Gumeracha, Cudlee Creek Bushfire, South Australia
Image source: FlashoverAU
#44 Australia Fired
Image source: bbc
#45 Hill Of “Lava”
Image source: ebony.badke
#46 A Picture Of The Fires Burning In Australia Right Now. It Looks Like Hell
Image source: lockedshore
#47 Evacuation On The Beach
Image source: ALASTAIR PRIOR
#48 Area Of Land Burnt In Australia Compared To The Size Of Ireland
Image source: Haaazard
#49 Apocalyptic Image Of Sydney’s Bush Fires
Image source: YowieDingo
#50 No Filter. A Motel In Nsw Australia In Middle Of The Day
Image source: AcceptableJunket
