50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

by

In 2020, it feels like we’ve reached a new level of tension. Nearly everyone’s talking about the possibility of World War Three breaking out. Meanwhile, Australia’s still on fire, with devastating consequences.

To show you just how serious the situation is, Bored Panda collected a list of images that prove that things are absolutely terrifying in the Land Down Under. Scroll down and let us know in the comments which images of the Australian bushfires left their mark on you. And if you’re currently in Australia, dear Pandas, let us know what the situation is like and stay safe.

When you’re done with this post, have a read through Bored Panda’s other articles about the Australian fires. Including about a hero dog who finds koalas who survived the bushfires, how the Irwin family already helped 90,000 animals, as well as a historian’s explanation of what’s going on in the country right now.

#1 To Our Nation’s True Heroes – The Thousands Of Firefighters Currently Battling Fires Across Our Country, We Thank You From The Bottom Of Our Hearts

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: pipmagazineau

#2 Neighbours Helping Out Strangers During The Australian Bushfires. Everything Helps And It All Adds Up!

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: grrrr12344

#3 Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife. This Is One Of 7 Koalas He’s Saved So Far

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: nomadofthewaves

#4 The Kangaroo Is Drenched In Water After Approaching A Human For Help

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Matrix for Daily Mail Australia

#5 I’m So Proud Of My Country, Our Volunteer Firefighters Are Legends In Their Own Category

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: cheryl2399

#6 Quite Literally Watching Your World Burn

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Alex Coppel

#7 This Fire Fighter (And All Ff’s) Saving The People, Animals, And Homes In Australia

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: boldstyle1

#8 After Spotting A Koala Crossing A Road Amongst The Flames A Woman Rushed To The Animal’s Aid, Wrapping It In Her Shirt And Pouring Water Over It

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: KETKnbc

#9 My Family Have Been Fighting These Fires On Our Farm And Our Community Nonstop For Over A Month

This is a picture of my Dad getting 5 mins sleep on our front lawn, while my brother keeps watch over the fire burning at the top of our farm after he finished his 10th 12 hr+ day in a row fighting voluntarily in the community with the RFS NSW.

My family have been fighting these fires on our farm and our community nonstop for over a month. They are tired, they are sore, and they are running out of resources.

Today I heard my Dad cry, he said “Jen I have never seen anything like this, it’s never ending”

We still have over 50 days of summer left we aren’t even half way and there is currently no end in sight.

Please don’t become numb to what’s happening. Don’t get caught up in the negativity, the politics, the facebook news, the drama!

Australia is on fire and there are brave people all over the country VOLUNTARILY fighting day in, day out to keep our lives and homes safe.

These firefighters need our support more than ever!

This should be our one and only focus.

To all of the people helping directly and indirectly around the country Thank you! To everyone else don’t forget to donate what you can to your charity of choice, every little bit will help! This is far from over!

To my family, I can not express how proud I am of you all! I love you and am forever thankful 

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Jenna O'Keeffe

#10 Amazingly Surreal Photo Of The Bush Fire In Australia

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Martin Von Stoll

#11 Exhausted Firefighters In Australia

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Sumit316

#12 Australia Fires

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: DANIEL KNOX/HORSLEY PARK RURAL FIRE BRIGADE

#13 Firefighter Saved This Little Baby Kangaroo That Was Left By Its Self

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: sammcglone

#14 3D “Visualisation” Of The Fires In Australia, Made From Nasa Satellite Data

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Anthony Hearsey

#15 My Uncle At The End Of A 13 Hour Shift Volunteering With Nsw Rfs

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Caityface91

#16 Australian Hillside Glows Like Lava After Being Consumed By Bushfire

Balmattum hill is really glowing tonight, however not as much as all of our incredible & selfless emergency services. Thank you

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: ‎Melissa Ericksen

#17 Caught The Smoke As It Was Spreading Over Our Suburb In Australia

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Jaykoyote123

#18 Firefighters Literally Dance In Joy As Rain Falls Over Raging Bush Fires That Have Burned Across Australia For Weeks

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: GallowBoob

#19 Hell Opens Up In Australia. Thoughts Go Out To Our Brave Fire Fighters

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Geng68

#20 Bushfire Evacuation

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: aggressivemagpie

#21 In Australia After A Fire

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: davetawil

#22 So Tired

After logging 776 hours of firefighting in the last ten weeks. No end in sight. New fires keep starting. Another four months of the fire season. Trucks literally being worked to death 24/7. Equipment breakages. Crew injuries. Fresh untrained crew needing guidance. Logistic nightmares. Missed meals. Etc.

I finally have 48 hours where I’m not permitted on a fireground. It’s bliss. My body isn’t coping with the comedown though. Headache, nausea, shakes.

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Vondecoy

#23 No Filters. Australia Is Red From Wildfires

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: alonelysaber

#24 My Son Is 1 Month Old, He’s Never Breathed Fresh Air In His Life

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: gordogamsby

#25 A Picture One Of The Local Postmen Took From His Front Yard. This Was In Forster

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: FranklinFox

#26 The Fires From Australia Are So Massive That We Our Skies In New Zealand Have Turned Yellow (1,600 Miles Away)

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: overcloseness

#27 How Big The Fires Are

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: twkpsh

#28 6 Deaths. 2.2 Million Hectares Burnt. 680 Homes Destroyed. Countless Animals Lost. And No End In Sight…

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: greenpeace

#29 This Is A Pyrocumulus Cloud Produced By Smoke From The Australian Bushfires. It’s 12km High. It Produces Its Own Thunderstorms, Fire Tornadoes And 100km/H Winds

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: potatoinmymouth

#30 Do You See This? This Is Our World. 4000 People Are Currently Sheltering From The Devastating Fires In Australia On A Beach. Photos Taken In Mallacoota In Victoria

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: travellingmidwife

#31 Australia Is Currently Engulfed By Bushfires … Almost 2000 Houses Have Been Burnt

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Martin Von Stoll

#32 Australia Bush Fire

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Hakko12345

#33 Australia Fires

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

#34 11-Year-Old Finn Piloting A Powerboat

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: ABC news

#35 This Is What My City Melbourne Looks Like Right Now !!! The Air Quality Here Is Terrible

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Liam Ferrari

#36 Area Of Land Burnt In Australia And Area Of Smoke Coverage Shown As Equivalent Area Over Europe

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: neilrkaye

#37 One Of The Hundred Of Homes Destroyed By The Australian Fires

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: whatisuniqueusername

#38 Over A 1000 People Forced Onto A Beach By Out Of Control Fires. They Are Surrounded With No Escape Except To Swim

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: spiceprincesszen

#39 This Photo Isn’t Edited. Bushfires In Australia

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: DrAllure

#40 A Satellite Image Shows Wildfires Burning East Of Obrost, Victoria, Australia January 4, 2020

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

#41 Australia Is One Of The First Countries To Ring In 2020, Here Is What We Are Waking Up To On The Last Day Of This Decade. Happy New Year.

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: KettyJ

#42 Yesterday Was One Crazy Day. I Helped Defend Friends Property From The Fire At Nth Durras

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Josh Burkinshaw

#43 Paracombe 34, Langley Rd Gumeracha, Cudlee Creek Bushfire, South Australia

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: FlashoverAU

#44 Australia Fired

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: bbc

#45 Hill Of “Lava”

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: ebony.badke

#46 A Picture Of The Fires Burning In Australia Right Now. It Looks Like Hell

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: lockedshore

#47 Evacuation On The Beach

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: ALASTAIR PRIOR

#48 Area Of Land Burnt In Australia Compared To The Size Of Ireland

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: Haaazard

#49 Apocalyptic Image Of Sydney’s Bush Fires

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: YowieDingo

#50 No Filter. A Motel In Nsw Australia In Middle Of The Day

50 Pics That Sum Up The Hell On Earth That Is Taking Place In Australia

Image source: AcceptableJunket

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Black Lightning Prime Villain: Los Angeles Rapper ‘Krondon’ Cast as Tobias Whale
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2017
You Will Surely Want To Have A-Meet The Friendly Animals Made In Felt By The Artist Cat Rabbit
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why “Debris” Was Canceled After One Season at NBC
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2021
Someone Asks “What’s One Moment In Your Life That Could Only Happen In Movie?” And This Answer Is Incredible
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why We Will Be Watching ‘The Last Shift’ on Starz
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2021
Yes, Dogs Also Have Best Friends! I Want To Show You My Golden Retriever Mali’s Friends
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.