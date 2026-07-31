Woman Is So Desperate For A Husband That She Does Everything To “Win” The Wedding Bouquet Toss

Weddings are full of interesting traditions and things couples do to entertain guests and help them make memories. The problem is that some attendees are so focused on their needs that they might take things a bit too far and end up spoiling the experience for everyone.
This is what one unmarried older woman did by fighting her way through the crowd just to catch her niece’s wedding bouquet. This extreme behavior didn’t just happen during one event; it was repeated several times, enough to leave her whole family concerned.
More info: Reddit
When people let certain quirks and beliefs get the best of them, they might end up becoming the laughing stock of society
Image credits: albertyurolaits / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that since she was the youngest child, she grew up hearing stories from her parents about her quirky aunt ‘M,’ but hadn’t actually hung out with the woman that much
Image credits: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The woman also knew that her aunt seemed very eager to catch the bouquet at people’s weddings, as she had seen it happen in videos and heard about it happening at her own event
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
During her sister’s wedding, when her aunt proudly commented that she got “it” for the third time, the poster realized that the older woman had fought people to get the bouquet
Image credits: ScummyLoser
The poster’s family was mortified by the aunt’s behavior, and they realized that she believed that catching as many bouquets as possible would someday help her land a man
The woman explained that her family always told her stories about her wacky aunt ‘M’ who stole a dinner plate at a restaurant, got mad at her sister for attending a baby shower, and other such quirky things. Even though the poster hadn’t met the older woman that often, she knew that she was certainly a character.
According to an etiquette expert, even if other people aren’t respectful, it’s important that you still be kind to the odd or slightly different members of your family. Their silly personality traits might exist for a reason, and regardless of whether you understand them or not, it’s always best to treat them with warmth.
One interesting thing that the woman learned about her aunt was that she really loved catching wedding bouquets. It seems that on her sister’s big day, she was extremely eager to get the flowers. She also aggressively pushed her way through the crowd during her youngest niece’s wedding, which the poster only learned about later.
This act of tossing the bouquet is a fun tradition that brides can opt to do when they’re getting married. Event managers state that it can help them bond with the women in their bridal party and create a sense of fun and joy, but it could also bring out the competitiveness among the guests, which can create some awkwardness.
Image credits: Pedro Pulido / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
When the poster’s sister was getting married, she suddenly noticed that a lot of people were cheering and that her aunt seemed to be catching the bouquet again. After doing that, the older woman was out of breath, but seemed to be proud of the fact that she had caught the flowers for a third time in her life.
Later, the woman found out from other people that her aunt had actually pushed guests out of the way and run toward the bouquet as soon as it was in the air. One woman had also gotten shoved, and another had been elbowed in the chest, which showed just how much the flowers meant to the older lady.
According to research, the idea behind tossing one’s bouquet dates back to the early 1800s when it was considered good luck to simply touch the bride on her wedding day. Women used to even tear off pieces from her dress, so eventually this tradition turned into throwing flowers, probably so her bridal outfit wasn’t put at risk.
In this case, though, the aunt seemed desperate to keep catching wedding bouquets, simply so that she could find a man to marry her one day. She truly thought that the more flowers she caught, the better her luck would be, which is why she was so insistent on pushing folks out of the way to get it.
Do you think the older woman’s actions were justified, and have you ever seen someone be so obsessed with the wedding bouquet? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story and experiences, if any.
Most folks were amused by the aunt’s behavior, and others shared stories of similar competitiveness between guests during weddings
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