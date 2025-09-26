If You Enjoy Dark Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These 50 Best Comics By ToothyBj

While still waiting for the weekend, we’ve got a special treat for you, Pandas – one that’s dark, witty, and full of unexpected twists.

Comic artist ToothyBj, who describes his work as “dark with good intentions,” has become a favorite for those who enjoy humor with a sharper edge. His comics are clever, a little unsettling, and always guaranteed to surprise.

Scroll down to check out his latest strips as well as a selection of the best comics from our previous features that we’ve gathered for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: toothy.bj

#2

Image source: toothy.bj

#3

Image source: toothy.bj

#4

Image source: toothy.bj

#5

Image source: toothy.bj

#6

Image source: toothy.bj

#7

Image source: toothy.bj

#8

Image source: toothy.bj

#9

Image source: toothy.bj

#10

Image source: toothy.bj

#11

Image source: toothy.bj

#12

Image source: toothy.bj

#13

Image source: toothy.bj

#14

Image source: toothy.bj

#15

Image source: toothy.bj

#16

Image source: toothy.bj

#17

Image source: toothy.bj

#18

Image source: toothy.bj

#19

Image source: toothy.bj

#20

Image source: toothy.bj

#21

Image source: toothy.bj

#22

Image source: toothy.bj

#23

Image source: toothy.bj

#24

Image source: toothy.bj

#25

Image source: toothy.bj

#26

Image source: toothy.bj

#27

Image source: toothy.bj

#28

Image source: toothy.bj

#29

Image source: toothy.bj

#30

Image source: toothy.bj

#31

Image source: toothy.bj

#32

Image source: toothy.bj

#33

Image source: toothy.bj

#34

Image source: toothy.bj

#35

Image source: toothy.bj

#36

Image source: toothy.bj

#37

Image source: toothy.bj

#38

Image source: toothy.bj

#39

Image source: toothy.bj

#40

Image source: toothy.bj

#41

Image source: toothy.bj

#42

Image source: toothy.bj

#43

Image source: toothy.bj

#44

Image source: toothy.bj

#45

Image source: toothy.bj

#46

Image source: toothy.bj

#47

Image source: toothy.bj

#48

Image source: toothy.bj

#49

Image source: toothy.bj

#50

Image source: toothy.bj

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
