Man Turns Charity Auction Into A Competition With Helpers Bidding For Him, Guest Beats His Strategy

Charity auctions are fascinating, you know. People arrive ready to support a good cause, have a few laughs, and maybe walk away with a quirky treasure they never knew they needed. But add a little ego, some competitive personalities, and a rare collectible into the mix, and suddenly it’s just no longer a friendly fundraiser.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared what happened at one niche charity event where one attendee decided to take silent auction strategy a little too seriously. Instead of simply placing bids, he appeared to build a small operation around winning items, leaving the OP wondering whether they were participating in a fundraiser or a game of auction chess.
More info: Reddit
It’s incredibly satisfying to watch someone get outplayed by the very strategy they thought would guarantee them a win
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The author at a charity auction noticed a guy dominating the silent auction by using multiple people to place bids for him
Image credits: mego-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
They then competed for a themed home decor item but learned the guy has helpers watching the tables and planned to outbid everyone
Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)
During the final auction countdown, they made a last-second bid after one of the guy’s helpers raised the price without a set limit
Image credits: Ruffffian
They eventually won the item after strategically waiting until one second was left, defeating the guy’s strategy and taking home the auction prize
The OP attended a charity auction in a niche community where both live and silent auctions were taking place. One well-known attendee seemed determined to win as many silent auction items as possible. He constantly raised bids by the minimum amount and even admitted he had three people spread around the room bidding on items for him.
On one item the OP liked, another woman appeared to be standing guard and immediately increased the bid whenever someone else tried. Now, the OP jokingly mentioned to the guy that his name seemed to be everywhere, to which the guy confidently replied that they could keep bidding if they wanted, but he would simply outbid them.
Although using multiple people to monitor and bid on items appeared to go against the event’s rules, the OP chose not to argue and walked away. As the silent auction entered its final minute, the OP noticed the guy was nowhere near the item they wanted and quickly placed another bid.
One of the guy’s helpers immediately outbid them, explaining that the guy hadn’t given her a maximum amount, but only instructions to make sure he won the item. As the auctioneer counted down the final seconds, the helper finished writing her bid and set the sheet down. The OP quickly grabbed it, wrote one final bid, and submitted it just before time expired, smartly outplaying the woman and winning the item.
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
Charity auctions are built around creating a fun and competitive environment while ensuring everyone has a fair chance to participate. According to BetterWorld, successful charity auctions rely on clear bidding rules and transparency, as these elements help guests trust the process and feel comfortable competing.
The situation also highlights how confidence can influence decision-making during competitive moments. Verywell Mind explains that overconfidence bias occurs when people overestimate their abilities or chances of success, which can sometimes cause them to underestimate others or overlook possible setbacks.
Meanwhile, the OP’s final move relied on a tactic often seen in auctions, which is waiting until the last possible moment to act. Oktion refers to this tactic as “sniping,” which is a strategy that involves placing a bid near the end of an auction, leaving competitors little time to respond. By waiting until the final seconds, a person can submit the winning bid before the other team has another opportunity to react.
Many netizens praised the OP for beating the guy at his own strategy. They joked that the guy’s confidence could have been used against him, suggesting the OP should have pushed his bids higher and made him pay more. What do you think? Should silent auctions should have stricter rules about using other people to place bids? We would love to hear from you!
Netizens suggested that if someone is willing to use helpers to aggressively secure items, they should also be prepared for other bidders to challenge them
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