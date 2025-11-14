At 77 She Sold Half Of Her Stuff To Live In Her Downstairs Bedroom Tiny House

Penny sold over half of her possessions to live simply and tiny in her tiny home on wheels. I often get asked about listed areas and ways around not having one. I think her setup is a perfect example of someone finding a great solution to that problem! Also, she mentions wanting to sell/trade this particular tiny home. It looks as though she already sold this tiny home in the time from shooting to posting.

More info: alino.info | youtube.com

“Hi, I’m Penny, and this is my tiny house ‘Silver girl.’ I’ve been here since December and living in a tiny home is so much different from living in a real house, and I love it because I got rid of over half of everything I owned to come here, and I just think it’s great. It takes ten minutes to clean the house from top to bottom so that’s a good thing.”

