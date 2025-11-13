30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine’s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

by

It seems like everything can be turned into an ‘Internet challenge’ these days, with Twitter, in particular, the place to be if you wish to test yourself out and upload the results for the entertainment of others. Just recently we had women freaking out their boyfriends by randomly texting “I want a baby” to them. And then, of course, there was the 10-year challenge, which the cynic in me felt was a bit of a ‘humblebrag,’ and a convenient excuse to share yet another selfie.

The next challenge to go viral is the Valentine’s day challenge, started by London-based author and podcaster Oloni. She asked ladies to confess their feelings to their secret crush and ask them out on the first date for Valentine’s day. Because sometimes we all need a little push to get out of our comfort zones, don’t we?

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image credits: Oloni

Many women, inspired by others taking control of the situation rather than waiting passively to be noticed, took on the Valentine’s day date challenge. The results were… varied. Some ended in a cute and heartwarming affirmation of mutual attraction, while others were just plain hilarious. And as you can imagine, there were plenty of awkward moments in this Twitter thread, too.

According to reports, Oloni started the challenge as a way for women to break the stereotype that women shouldn’t make the first move when it comes to finding love. She hopes that the challenge can help to prove that having a crush and asking him out is nothing to be afraid of, and women can be confident in asking out anyone that they fancy. Bored Panda has contacted Oloni for further comment.

#1

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: racheledoggett

#2

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: lanabrob

#3

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: SparklyAndSad

#4

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: _cayluh

#5

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: MsRxchards

#6

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: DamnTeenie

#7

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: mercyjourney

#8

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: alitasengines

#9

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: fkahoda

#10

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: OverratedTyler

#11

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: toomuchsash

#12

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: AngryBlxck_t

#13

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: briannaagaye

#14

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: Pinkbabyshey

#15

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: shayberry16

#16

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: SiSi_Simply

#17

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: nostalgicfay

#18

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: empresshlw

#19

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: RaeBennison

#20

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: maybeshana

#21

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: Ope_AO

#22

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: BADiyoBOUJEE

#23

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: Miss_breBaby

#24

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: NaiyeLoretta

#25

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: OverratedTyler

#26

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: melissaamejiaa

#27

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: Rose_Quacker

#28

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: MissEssah

#29

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: MissEssah

#30

30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine&#8217;s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

Image source: Yaa_Yaa_x

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Painted 1000 Skulls All Over My Car
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Five Best TV Sitcom Moms of the 90s
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2020
Shelter Dog Hugs Her Friend Hours Before Euthanasia And Saves Their Lives
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Margot Robbie Will Be in Netflix Series “Maid” with Shameless Creator at the Helm
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2019
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: When Elephants and Killer Robots Attack
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2016
40 Comics That I Made To Show The Differences And Similarities Between Chinese And Western Cultures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.