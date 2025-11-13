30 Women Ask Their Crushes Out On A Valentine’s Day Date And Post Their Reactions On Twitter

It seems like everything can be turned into an ‘Internet challenge’ these days, with Twitter, in particular, the place to be if you wish to test yourself out and upload the results for the entertainment of others. Just recently we had women freaking out their boyfriends by randomly texting “I want a baby” to them. And then, of course, there was the 10-year challenge, which the cynic in me felt was a bit of a ‘humblebrag,’ and a convenient excuse to share yet another selfie.
The next challenge to go viral is the Valentine’s day challenge, started by London-based author and podcaster Oloni. She asked ladies to confess their feelings to their secret crush and ask them out on the first date for Valentine’s day. Because sometimes we all need a little push to get out of our comfort zones, don’t we?
Image credits: Oloni
Many women, inspired by others taking control of the situation rather than waiting passively to be noticed, took on the Valentine’s day date challenge. The results were… varied. Some ended in a cute and heartwarming affirmation of mutual attraction, while others were just plain hilarious. And as you can imagine, there were plenty of awkward moments in this Twitter thread, too.
According to reports, Oloni started the challenge as a way for women to break the stereotype that women shouldn’t make the first move when it comes to finding love. She hopes that the challenge can help to prove that having a crush and asking him out is nothing to be afraid of, and women can be confident in asking out anyone that they fancy. Bored Panda has contacted Oloni for further comment.
#1
Image source: racheledoggett
#2
Image source: lanabrob
#3
Image source: SparklyAndSad
#4
Image source: _cayluh
#5
Image source: MsRxchards
#6
Image source: DamnTeenie
#7
Image source: mercyjourney
#8
Image source: alitasengines
#9
Image source: fkahoda
#10
Image source: OverratedTyler
#11
Image source: toomuchsash
#12
Image source: AngryBlxck_t
#13
Image source: briannaagaye
#14
Image source: Pinkbabyshey
#15
Image source: shayberry16
#16
Image source: SiSi_Simply
#17
Image source: nostalgicfay
#18
Image source: empresshlw
#19
Image source: RaeBennison
#20
Image source: maybeshana
#21
Image source: Ope_AO
#22
Image source: BADiyoBOUJEE
#23
Image source: Miss_breBaby
#24
Image source: NaiyeLoretta
#25
Image source: OverratedTyler
#26
Image source: melissaamejiaa
#27
Image source: Rose_Quacker
#28
Image source: MissEssah
#29
Image source: MissEssah
#30
Image source: Yaa_Yaa_x
