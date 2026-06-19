Ashly Burch: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Ashly Burch: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ashly Burch

June 19, 1990

Phoenix, Arizona, US

36 Years Old

Gemini

Ashly Burch: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Ashly Burch?

Ashly Burch is an American actress and writer known for bringing dynamic, often rebellious, characters to life across video games, animation, and television. Her work is characterized by a distinctive voice and compelling emotional range.

Her breakout moment arrived with the web series “Hey Ash, Whatcha Playin’?” before she voiced Tiny Tina in Borderlands 2, a role that quickly made her a fan favorite and solidified her presence in the gaming world.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, Ashly Burch found an early inspiration in video games, a passion she shared with her older brother, Anthony. Her Thai immigrant mother fostered her early interests, which would later shape her career path.

She later attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, graduating in 2012 with a degree in media arts and culture. This academic foundation supported her burgeoning career in voice acting and writing.

Notable Relationships

Ashly Burch is married to comedian Mort Burke; they began hosting the podcast Rebrand together in 2024. Prior to her marriage, Burch dated David Fetzer from 2010 until his passing in 2012.

In 2022, Burch publicly came out as queer and pansexual, noting that she had been dating a man for five years at the time. She often plays queer characters, which she has found to be personally significant.

Career Highlights

Burch’s career in video game voice acting is marked by several iconic roles, including Aloy in the Horizon series, Chloe Price in Life Is Strange, and Tiny Tina in the Borderlands franchise. She received Golden Joystick Awards for her performances as Chloe and Aloy.

Beyond voice acting, Burch is an accomplished television writer, notably contributing to Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time. She co-wrote the Emmy-winning episode “Islands Part 4: Imaginary Resources” and also writes for Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest.

Signature Quote

“In my ideal world, everyone should have to wonder if everyone is hitting on them, regardless of gender.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Matt Reeves Has Talked To Several Writers and Directors About Batman Spin-offs
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s Former Assistant Speaks Out On What The Royal Family Is Really Like Behind Closed Doors
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2026
Family Pushes Son To Have Kids To Carry On Their Name, He Plans A Surprise They Won’t Like
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
‘I didn’t know she was dating a black boy, did you?’ Mom Shuts Down Comments About Her Daughter Dating A Black Guy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Adrienne Warren: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 10, 2026
We Used To Photograph People Around The World In Their Homes, Now We Are Documenting Refugees Seeking Safety
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025