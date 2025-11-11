I Create GIFs Showing The Sad Reality Of A 9-to-5 Office Employee Life

There is a beautiful expression in French for the daily work routine, it is “métro, boulot, dodo” which means “subway, work, sleep”. Although I am no longer an office employee and I can lay in my bed as long as I want (and not only on Monday mornings) I have feelings for those who have to fight 9 to 5 spleen on a daily basis.
This gif project is specially dedicated to commuters, stressed-out executives, people in the middle of their life crisis or who will hit it soon. I hope you will have the chance to discover those gifs on your way to work (preferably on a rainy day) and that they’ll make you smile.
I wish you a work intense and productive week!
More info: fbeaurain.com
#1 I’m Late, I’m Late
#2 Hands-free Kit
#3 Dans Le Trome
#4 Counting Sheeps
#5 Tielet Paper
#6 The Tower
#7 I’m A Rebel
#8 Release The Pressure
#9 Employee Of The Month
#10 Still Not Good Enough
#11 Bubble Bobble
#12 The Endless Summer
