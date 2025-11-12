Artist Mixes Pop Culture With Famous Paintings And The Result Is Incredible (New Pics)

A while ago we showed here on the Bored Panda the works of Shusaku Takaoka in which she made us meet the Mona Lisa on the subway, Van Gogh crossing a New York avenue and Pearl Earring Girl from Vermeer in a beautiful fashion rehearsal.

Continuing with the same digital collage proposal as the Japanese graphic designer, she uses her skills in manipulating the images by bringing together the most iconic in the history of art with pop culture scenarios.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

Patrick Penrose
