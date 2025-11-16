Artist Illustrates 8 Barbeques From Around The Globe To Highlight How Different They Are

To celebrate how the art of barbequing differs around the world, an artist, commissioned by the Scottish butchers Donald Russell, has illustrated different regional BBQs and the common delicacies often found sizzling on top of them. From the UK to Brazil, all corners of barbequing have been covered.
The 8 illustrations were done using line drawings on Photoshop before being colored by using a watercolor effect to create a series of mouthwatering images.
Here’s what the artist has to say about the visuals: “This was a fascinating project to work on and the product of extensive research into the wide variety of barbeque recipes enjoyed across the globe. In creating the visuals, we endeavored to ensure each illustration felt authentic to the unique cooking processes of each cuisine and to convey the range of interpretations of the word ‘barbeque’ worldwide. The final designs have a hand-drawn, recipe-book feel which blends heritage and tradition with a bold, vibrant palette which emphasizes the unique social and summery experience of the barbeque.”
South Korean BBQ
Barbecuing in South Korea is hugely popular, with meat typically grilled on a gas or charcoal grills built into the dining table. And if that wasn’t an experience in itself, the meat on offer is delicious too!
South African BBQ
Barbecuing is more than a meal in South Africa, it’s a lifestyle and practically a national sport. For South Africans, the weekend means one thing: grilling meat over wood. And this isn’t just a quick grilling, a braai (that’s what they call it) can last for hours and is a real feast.
German BBQ
Germans love to barbeque in the summer months and it’s the one traditional area of home cooking that is dominated by men. The style tends to be over charcoal with a metal grill suspended over the pit with the grill itself often featuring local variations of Bratwurst sausages.
Japanese BBQ
Traditionally grilled over coals, barbeques are beloved in Japan as an enjoyable outdoor activity for the whole family.
British BBQ
Barbies are pretty traditional in Britain. Usually a metal grill over charcoal with burgers, sausages, and chicken skewers, plus halloumi, peppers and veggie skewers.
Australian BBQ
Throw another shrimp on the barbie -it’s a phrase we’ve all heard so many times, but it does ring true. Aussies love a barbie and they do grill shrimps as well as the likes of rock lobster (known as crayfish or crays locally), lamb chops, steak, and sausages.
American BBQ
Grilling, braising, and smoking are all typical ways of cooking meat for an American BBQ, while sides can include corn, fries, slaw, refried beans, and mac & cheese.
Brazilian BBQ
Brazilian BBQ is traditionally cooked over a purpose-built barbeque grill (called a churrasqueira) often with supports for spits or skewers, a barbie in Brazil is all about the different varieties of meat cooked on those skewers.
