I Used A.I. To See What The Kids Of Fictional Couples Would Have Looked Like (24 Pics)

Many movies and TV shows have amazing and iconic couples and love stories that most of us know and cherish. Their stories are romantic, full of adventure and drama that keeps us glued to the screen, hoping they will end up together. In some stories, they do have their “happy ever after”; in some, they go their separate ways. Or even worse—one of them dies, like in Titanic and Deadpool, leaving us in a pool of tears.
In most cases, we never see how the kids (if they decided to have them) of these characters would look. But with artificial intelligence, I created these 24 images to share what the children of these fictional couples would have looked like! Some of these characters did have children in the TV show/movie, like Friends and Twilight, but I decided to make them a different gender or see what they would have looked like as a grown-up.
#1 Jack And Rose (Titanic)
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio
Image source: hidreley
#2 Kim And Edward (Edward Scissorhands)
Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder
Image source: hidreley
#3 Fox Mulder And Dana Scully (The X-Files)
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny
Image source: hidreley
#4 Ross Geller And Rachel Green (Friends)
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston
Image source: hidreley
#5 Vanessa And Wade Wilson (Deadpool)
Morena Baccarin and Ryan Reynolds
Image source: hidreley
#6 Frances Houseman And Johnny Castle (Dirty Dancing)
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze
Image source: hidreley
#7 Peter Parker And Mary Jane Watson (Spider-Man)
Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst
Image source: hidreley
#8 Jane Foster And Thor (Thor)
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth
Image source: hidreley
#9 Superman And Lois Lane (Superman)
Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve
Image source: hidreley
#10 Tony Stark And Pepper Potts (Iron Man)
Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow
Image source: hidreley
#11 Danny And Sandy (Grease)
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John
Image source: hidreley
#12 Ginny Weasley And Harry Potter (Harry Potter)
Bonnie Wright and Daniel Radcliffe
Image source: hidreley
#13 Kathleen And Joe “NY152” Fox (You’ve Got Mail)
Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks
Image source: hidreley
#14 Scarlet O’hara And Rett Butler (Gone With The Wind)
Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable
Image source: hidreley
#15 Sam And Molly (Ghost)
Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore
Image source: hidreley
#16 Emmeline And Richard (The Blue Lagoon)
Christopher Atkins and Brooke Shields
Image source: hidreley
#17 Edward Cullen And Isabella Swan (Twilight)
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
Image source: hidreley
#18 Edward Lewis And Vivian Ward (Pretty Woman)
Richard Gere and Julia Roberts
Image source: hidreley
#19 Satine And Christian (Moulin Rouge)
Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor
Image source: hidreley
#20 Gabriella Montez And Troy Bolton (High School Musical)
Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron
Image source: hidreley
#21 Ilsa Lund And Rick Blaine (Casablanca)
Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart
Image source: hidreley
#22 Augustus Waters And Hazel Grace Lancaster (The Fault In Our Stars)
Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley
Image source: hidreley
#23 Frank Farmer And Rachel Marron (The Bodyguard)
Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston
Image source: hidreley
#24 Lana Lang And Clark Kent (Smallville)
Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling
Image source: hidreley
