I Used A.I. To See What The Kids Of Fictional Couples Would Have Looked Like (24 Pics)

Many movies and TV shows have amazing and iconic couples and love stories that most of us know and cherish. Their stories are romantic, full of adventure and drama that keeps us glued to the screen, hoping they will end up together. In some stories, they do have their “happy ever after”; in some, they go their separate ways. Or even worse—one of them dies, like in Titanic and Deadpool, leaving us in a pool of tears.

In most cases, we never see how the kids (if they decided to have them) of these characters would look. But with artificial intelligence, I created these 24 images to share what the children of these fictional couples would have looked like! Some of these characters did have children in the TV show/movie, like Friends and Twilight, but I decided to make them a different gender or see what they would have looked like as a grown-up.

More info: Instagram

#1 Jack And Rose (Titanic)

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Image source: hidreley

#2 Kim And Edward (Edward Scissorhands)

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

Image source: hidreley

#3 Fox Mulder And Dana Scully (The X-Files)

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny

Image source: hidreley

#4 Ross Geller And Rachel Green (Friends)

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston

Image source: hidreley

#5 Vanessa And Wade Wilson (Deadpool)

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Reynolds

Image source: hidreley

#6 Frances Houseman And Johnny Castle (Dirty Dancing)

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Image source: hidreley

#7 Peter Parker And Mary Jane Watson (Spider-Man)

Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst

Image source: hidreley

#8 Jane Foster And Thor (Thor)

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

Image source: hidreley

#9 Superman And Lois Lane (Superman)

Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve

Image source: hidreley

#10 Tony Stark And Pepper Potts (Iron Man)

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow

Image source: hidreley

#11 Danny And Sandy (Grease)

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

Image source: hidreley

#12 Ginny Weasley And Harry Potter (Harry Potter)

Bonnie Wright and Daniel Radcliffe

Image source: hidreley

#13 Kathleen And Joe “NY152” Fox (You’ve Got Mail)

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks

Image source: hidreley

#14 Scarlet O’hara And Rett Butler (Gone With The Wind)

Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable

Image source: hidreley

#15 Sam And Molly (Ghost)

Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore

Image source: hidreley

#16 Emmeline And Richard (The Blue Lagoon)

Christopher Atkins and Brooke Shields

Image source: hidreley

#17 Edward Cullen And Isabella Swan (Twilight)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Image source: hidreley

#18 Edward Lewis And Vivian Ward (Pretty Woman)

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts

Image source: hidreley

#19 Satine And Christian (Moulin Rouge)

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor

Image source: hidreley

#20 Gabriella Montez And Troy Bolton (High School Musical)

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

Image source: hidreley

#21 Ilsa Lund And Rick Blaine (Casablanca)

Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart

Image source: hidreley

#22 Augustus Waters And Hazel Grace Lancaster (The Fault In Our Stars)

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley

Image source: hidreley

#23 Frank Farmer And Rachel Marron (The Bodyguard)

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston

Image source: hidreley

#24 Lana Lang And Clark Kent (Smallville)

Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling

Image source: hidreley

