My 20 Paintings That Were Inspired By The Books That I’ve Read Over The Last 3 Years

I started to paint when I was twelve years old. I decided to combine this passion with one other passion, literature. I tried to give a form to my interpretations of some of these masterpieces. It is also a way to see how my painting evolved during this process. You can follow me on my Instagram.
More info: Instagram
#1 “One Hundred Years Of Solitude” By Gabriel Garcia Marques (2020)
#2 “The Little Prince” By Antoine De Saint-Exupéry (2019)
#3 “The Nightingale And The Rose” By Oscar Wilde (2021)
#4 “Alice In Wonderland” By Lewis Carrol (2021)
#5 “Iliad” By Homer (2019)
#6 “American Gods” By Neil Gaiman (2020)
#7 “Crime And Punishment” By Fyodor Dostoevsky (2020)
#8 “The Old Man And The Sea” By Ernest Hemingway (2020)
#9 “The Metamorphosis” By Kafka (2020)
#10 “Oedipus The King” By Sophocles (2020)
#11 “Study In Scarlet” By Arthur Conan Doyle (2020)
#12 “The Great Gatsby” By F. Scott Fitzgerald (2020)
#13 “Passion According To Gh” By Clarice Lispector
#14 “Brave New World” By Aldous Huxley (2020)
#15 “Senhora” By José De Alencar (2020)
#16 “The Third Bank Of The River” By João Guimarães Rosa 2021
#17 “Sermons” By Antônio Vieira
#18 “João Boa-Morte” Written By Ferreira Gullar
#19 “Quarto De Despejo” By Carolina Maria De Jesus
#20 “The Trial” By Kafka (2020)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us