My 20 Paintings That Were Inspired By The Books That I’ve Read Over The Last 3 Years

by

I started to paint when I was twelve years old. I decided to combine this passion with one other passion, literature. I tried to give a form to my interpretations of some of these masterpieces. It is also a way to see how my painting evolved during this process. You can follow me on my Instagram.

More info: Instagram

#1 “One Hundred Years Of Solitude” By Gabriel Garcia Marques (2020)

#2 “The Little Prince” By Antoine De Saint-Exupéry (2019)

#3 “The Nightingale And The Rose” By Oscar Wilde (2021)

#4 “Alice In Wonderland” By Lewis Carrol (2021)

#5 “Iliad” By Homer (2019)

#6 “American Gods” By Neil Gaiman (2020)

#7 “Crime And Punishment” By Fyodor Dostoevsky (2020)

#8 “The Old Man And The Sea” By Ernest Hemingway (2020)

#9 “The Metamorphosis” By Kafka (2020)

#10 “Oedipus The King” By Sophocles (2020)

#11 “Study In Scarlet” By Arthur Conan Doyle (2020)

#12 “The Great Gatsby” By F. Scott Fitzgerald (2020)

#13 “Passion According To Gh” By Clarice Lispector

#14 “Brave New World” By Aldous Huxley (2020)

#15 “Senhora” By José De Alencar (2020)

#16 “The Third Bank Of The River” By João Guimarães Rosa 2021

#17 “Sermons” By Antônio Vieira

#18 “João Boa-Morte” Written By Ferreira Gullar

#19 “Quarto De Despejo” By Carolina Maria De Jesus

#20 “The Trial” By Kafka (2020)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
