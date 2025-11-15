Nursery Sat Children Down For A Group Session Of Handpainting, And It Was Adorable

Conventionally it is thought that mothers partake in the joy of creation, namely by creating a new life. Apparently, the little babies themselves can partake in the joy of creation, albeit a little bit differently, by creating some art. Today’s post shows how little toddlers enjoy and appreciate such an opportunity.
The children at Green Leaves Nursery, Australia got their hands dirty and sat down to explore the possibilities of art. Of course, the caretakers at the nursery used kid-safe paint to make sure that no unwanted accidents happened, and left the kids to do their own thing, as they didn’t want to obstruct their creative flow. Needless to say, the whole act was supervised from a distance.
More info: Facebook | greenleaveselc.com.au
The people at the Green Leaves Nursery, Australia set up some paper and splashed some paint, and dressed the babies in matching onesies
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
Here’s what the nursery told about this little “experiment” in their Facebook post. “The babies in the nursery dressed in matching onesies ready for their group art project. Rainbow paint was splattered on the brown butcher’s paper, igniting the babies’ sense of curiosity and wonder. Soon enough we were all covered in paint.”
They let the babies do their own thing and did not intervene in their process
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
The children started to explore their curiosity and experience the joy of creation
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
After some warm wash, they went to get their hard-earned rest
Image credits: greenleavesmawsonlakes
“After a warm wash down and a change of clothes, the tired babies were ready for a hard-earned rest. Process art is about the experience, the joy in creating!”
Here’s what people had to say in their Facebook post:
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: www.facebook.com
Image credits: www.facebook.com
