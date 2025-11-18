“I Can’t Afford It”: Armie Hammer Forced To Sell Truck After Career-Ending Scandal

Armie Hammer has returned to Los Angeles, but it seems like his beloved truck did not make the cut in his new life.
A year after revealing he was “massively” broke, the 37-year-old actor had to say goodbye to his cherished black pickup truck as he started his life in a new apartment.
Trigger warning: this article contains details of cannibalism and sexual abuse.
In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, August 27, the actor revealed his decision to part ways with the truck because he could no longer afford gas.
“I’ve been back in LA for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time, and I have loved this truck intensely,” he said as he dropped the truck off at CarMax.
Armie Hammer said he returned to LA with a new apartment but had to say goodbye to his beloved truck
“Since being back in LA, I have put about four or five hundred dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore,” he added.
Despite the sentimental value attached to the truck—it had been his companion on cross-country trips and even brought his children home from the hospital after they were born—Armie seemed at peace with the decision.
He seemed to be embracing a new chapter in his life with a more economical, eco-friendly ride.
“I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably going to put about 10 bucks a gas in it a month, and this is it,” he shared.
“I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore,” the disgraced actor said about having to sell the vehicle
The actor, who turned 38 years old on Wednesday, August 28, said he was entering a new year in his life, with a new car and a new apartment.
“I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life, in Los Angeles,” he said in the video, filmed in the CarMax parking lot.
A few years ago, Armie was considered one of Hollywood’s rising stars. He had captivated audiences with his performances in acclaimed films like Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network.
However, his promising career trajectory came to an abrupt halt in 2021 when disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse, and cannibalistic fantasies came to light.
The controversial film star, who turned 38 years old on August 28, said he was starting his birthday with a new apartment and a new car
Several women had accused him of emotional abuse, manipulation, and violent sexual behavior, including disturbing messages that allegedly described fantasies of r-pe and cannibalism.
The allegations quickly spiraled, with one woman, named Effie Angelova, publicly accusing him of r-pe and physical abuse during their on-and-off four-year relationship from 2016 to 2020.
“I thought that he was going to k-ll me,” she said during a 2021 press conference.
“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently r-ped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face,” she said. “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”
The LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) conducted an investigation and said in 2023 that the actor would not be charged in connection with the case.
Once a rising star, the Call Me By Your Name actor’s career fell apart due to sexual misconduct and abuse allegations
“At this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” Tiffiny Blacknell, director of the Bureau of Communications for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, told E! News in May 2023.
As more women came forward with similar stories, the actor faced intense scrutiny, prompting him to withdraw from multiple projects and lose representation.
Some women shared messages allegedly sent by the actor, where he detailed his violent and cannibalistic fantasies. He allegedly mentioned his desire to drink a woman’s blood and cut women’s toes off for his personal property.
One ex-girlfriend, app founder Courtney Vucekovich, said their pillow talk included him talking about which body parts he would like to roast and feast on.
“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she told Page Six.
Amid the scandal, the actor-turned-outcast faced turmoil in his personal life as his divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers was finalized last year
“He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got,” she added.
Amid the scandal, the Death on the Nile actor’s personal life also took another hit with his divorce from TV personality Elizabeth Chambers.
The two were married in 2010 and became parents to two children, Harper, 9, and Ford, 7.
The actor openly admitted to cheating on his ex-wife with multiple partners.
After losing several Hollywood projects, Armie was forced to work as a concierge at a Cayman Islands resort
“It was a dark time. It was a dark, painful time,” he said during a Piers Morgan Uncensored interview in July this year. “It’s also something that I have to accept is on me. I had an affair on my wife. Obviously, I’m not the first person in the history of Hollywood to do that, but I did it, and it’s less than becoming behavior that I have to own.”
In the same interview, he denied ever having sexually assaulted anyone and also denied ever having eaten human flesh.
“You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone,” he told the host.
In the aftermath of the scandal, Armie reportedly worked as a concierge at a Cayman Islands resort.
While speaking to Piers Morgan during an interview, the actor denied all accusations against him, including claims of cannibalism
“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” a source told Variety in 2022. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”
Armie himself said in a 2023 interview with Air Mail that he lost $14 million to $16 million after losing acting gigs and also due to mounting legal fees.
“My financial status is I am not only broke; I am massively in debt,” he said.
As the scandal-plagued actor begins his new life in LA, his ex-wife, Elizabeth, also shared her own announcement of moving into her own separate new home with her children.
Most netizens did not feel sympathetic about Armie having to sell his truck because he couldn’t afford to pay for gas
