Horrifying Video Shows Arizona State Cheerleader Thrown To The Ground And Pummeled By Cops, Lawyer Alarmed

A viral video showing a Tempe police officer violently tackling Arizona State University senior Eryn Bonner to the ground on July 19 has drawn renewed attention after the city recently charged her with two misdemeanors.
Authorities allege the student interfered with an arrest and acted disorderly, using the allegation to both support their case against her and defend the officers’ actions.
Attorney Benjamin Taylor, who represents Bonner, disagrees, describing what his client went through as “excessive” and “extreme.”
He also highlighted a troubling detail near the end of the recording that immediately raised his concerns.
“The city of Tempe would be very vindictive to try to charge her after what this officer did,” he said.
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Three bicycle officers were arresting two men during a fight outside CASA and Sunbar on Mill Avenue in Tempe’s Maricopa County, when Bonner attempted to intervene.
After ignoring orders to step back, as seen in the viral video, the woman pushed between the officers.
During the struggle, police say she struck an officer multiple times in the face, leading him to retaliate by throwing her over a bicycle and onto the ground.
As she continued her aggression, authorities said the officer delivered a single punch to gain control.
The Tempe Police Department initially submitted felony charges, including aggravated attack on an officer and resisting arrest, to the County Attorney’s Office.
However, prosecutors declined to pursue the case, determining that the available evidence did not support a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
The Tempe City Prosecutor’s Office, refusing to let the matter go, ultimately filed misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and hindering or interfering with police in Tempe City Court on September 30.
This came despite Bonner’s family claiming she was left with bruises for days following the encounter.
Eryn Bonner’s parents opened up about the emotional toll of the police encounter
“There are no words to fully describe the heartbreak of watching our daughter being hurt by someone entrusted to protect and serve our community,” the Bonner family said.
“The hardest thing is seeing the pain and sadness in her eyes that we cannot take away,” the statement continued.
“Expecting public servants to live up to the highest standards of their profession is not an act of animosity towards those who serve with honor.
“Rather, it is essential to preserving public trust and upholding the integrity and legitimacy of our institutions.”
Lastly, the family asked people to keep Bonner in their prayers and support them as they continue to heal.
Bonner’s attorney has since accused the officer involved of inappropriately touching her
Taylor believes the officer had no need to jump on Bonner or land any strikes.
He also asked the Tempe PD to reconsider the charges it has leveled against his client, arguing that the end of the viral video does not paint a favorable picture.
“If you look at the end of the video, there’s some odd touching which is very concerning,” he said.
“At the end you see his hand go on her buttocks which is very off in this situation.”
The Tempe PD told The New York Post that it is probing the incident and takes “every allegation of officer misconduct seriously.”
A safety instructor with police experience provided expert insights into the use of force in the case
Josh Logan, the founder of Guardian Training and Consulting, an Arizona-based tactical, medical, and firearm safety preparedness provider who has worked with Chandler police, spoke with ABC15 about the confrontation between Tempe PD and Bonner.
He said that if the officer’s account about the student punching him is true, the use of force is likely justified.
“If you reach that level of active aggression, you’re within policy to perform closed-fist strikes to the face,” he said.
Still, Logan took issue with the extreme moments in the recording, including the split-second when Bonner was thrown onto a bicycle.
“There are so many dangerous things on that bicycle that can cut and scrape. I have scars from cogwheels to chains and everything in between.”
If found guilty of her charges, Bonner could face up to one year in jail, fines of up to $5,000, and up to three years of probation, depending on whether she has a prior delinquency record.
“Valuable lesson! Do not interfere with a police officer’s arrest!” a netizen said
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