104 Stunning Aquarium Ideas, As Shared By People Online

Aquariums are like tiny little windows to the wonders of the ocean. Yeah, sure, you might not get to keep those deep ocean fishes that look like they’re straight from a horror movie, but, after all, having an aquarium isn’t about that – it’s about befriending tiny little colorful fishes, creating the most wondrous environment for them, and most importantly, relaxing while watching them go about their business in your well-maintained fish tank.

Whether you’re an aquarium aficionado or just a beginner with a pair of goldfish, you might find these aquarium ideas that we got from this Reddit thread and this one very inspiring!

Be that as it may, owning an aquarium with exotic fishes is truly an immersive experience. Suddenly, your room is an aquatic paradise where you get to soak in all the glory of shimmering scales and fish dances right in your home. And nothing beats witnessing the full vista of the marine world right from your living room! But, to make it a really pleasant experience, you also have to create an excellent environment for your little fishies so they look and feel their best. So, be prepared to figure out the exact right ratio and varieties of aquatic plants, the prettiest gravel there is, and various shady shelters for your fishies to snooze in. One thing, though, aquarium fishes don’t really know that the cover you’ve given them is actually a figurine of Donkey Kong or a dilapidated AT-AT; just don’t tell them about it, and you can be as creative as you wish with your aquarium decorations. 

Alrighty then, with our intro almost done, it is time to invite you to check out the cool aquarium ideas we’ve brought to you. They are, just as usual, a teensy bit below. Once you get there, be sure to rank these beautiful aquariums the way you’d like them, and share this list with anybody who’s also fascinated by underwater worlds. 

#1 My New Ember Tetra Tank. Just Stocked It Yesterday! Hope You Guys Enjoy It

Image source: chuck_2565

#2 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: enmaku

#3 My Mini-Dock Aquarium

Image source: -LiverLover-

#4 Inspiration vs. Aquarium

Image source: Real___Jerry

#5 When I Need To Do Stuff Round The House. The Solution… Fish

Image source: mwbstevens

#6 What Do You Guys Think?

Image source: Prgm970

#7 A Picture Of My 6 Month Old Vase Aquarium

Image source: nikbru

#8 My “Abandoned Railroad” Nano Tank

Now that it’s set up i wanted to share it here. This is my first aquascape. It’s a 7.9 gal nano tank. I’m so happy with how it turned out. Now we wait for it to grow out a bit and cycle and we will be ready for fish!

Image source: DaisyDukeNukem7

#9 This Is My 69 Year Old Father’s Tank. Give Him Some Love!

Image source: Konta80

#10 Does My Barrel Pond Count?

Image source: reddit.com

#11 What A Difference 2 Months Can Make

Image source: davidwilson195

#12 Lord Of The Rings In Effect

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Trying For That Awesome Sense Of Depth!

Image source: DBOPRO

#14 My First Tank! I Know It’s Childish But It Makes Me Happy

Image source: HotLavishness4

#15 Before And After 1 Month Of Growth In My Iwagumi Tank

Image source: dfektv

#16 I’m 16 – A Summer Of Working In McDonalds Went Into This

Image source: UrMumGay7499

#17 The Forest Has Been Planted!

Image source: aquapros

#18 Victorian Aquarium From The 1880s

Image source: ImmunosuppressivePip

#19 My Loach And Snail Worked Together To Make Their Aquarium Skull Look Menacing Af

Image source: RxDocMaria

#20 This Bar Near Bucharest. It Has 3 Aquariums And A Pond

Image source: reddit.com

#21 My Newest Betta Tank

Image source: RandyHoward

#22 Mario Aquarium

Image source: hootersbutwithcats

#23 Help: My Cory Cats Are Doing Ritual

Image source: Dellyia

#24 Can Mangroves Grow In Fresh Water? Yes

Image source: WEAP0NIZE

#25 There’s That Rare Awesome Moment When A Scape Finally Grows In Perfectly And It’s Exactly How You Envisioned It

Image source: WiseGains

#26 Dad Turned An Old Cabinet Into An Aquarium

Image source: aaahmanduh

#27 They’re Finally Out Of Quarantine!

Image source: pipandhams

#28 What Do You Guys Think Of My Small TV Aquarium

Image source: DanTheEdgyMan

#29 My 29 Gallon Still A Work In Progress

Image source: deejay602

#30 Idk If This Is Too Much Wood, But I Paid For It, So I’m Using It

Image source: crevettecroquette

#31 My First Ever Fish Tank, Really Happy With How It Turned Out

Image source: luissiul-

#32 Any Love For Tiny Reef Aquarium?

Image source: Aqua_Splendor

#33 First Time Post, What Do You Guys Think Of The LEGO Tank I Set Up For My Son?

Image source: mestes09

#34 Was Told You Guys Might Enjoy This. My Clownfish In An Anemone, In A Cup

Image source: FrostHydras

#35 An Amazing Aquarium I Am Honored To Have Helped Build… Can’t Believe How Well It Turned Out

Image source: halycon8

#36 Two Derps, One Skull

Image source: Leelicious97531

#37 Just Decorated My First Tank. Thoughts?

Image source: callistodev

#38 Just Finished My Covid Project Since Late Last Year, And My First Time Making A Paludarium!

Image source: theloneplant

#39 2 Years Of Progress

Image source: Avamedic

#40 My Piano Aquarium Is Everything I Hoped For

Image source: sorsonking

#41 Cycling This Little Experiment For Shrimp!

Image source: Micromoo_

#42 A Mushroom Grew On My Cork Bark

Image source: DrGetSomeStrange

#43 My Dad’s Pride And Joy

Image source: curmudgeono

#44 My Friend’s Pride And Joy

Image source: watcherfam

#45 Client’s Tank Looking Fresh After Service

Image source: Mattsive

#46 Thought You Guys Might Be Interested In Seeing Our New Entertainment Console

Image source: rlmaster01

#47 So I Bought This Vase Specifically For Her Yesterday And She Approved

Image source: derpinu-

#48 I Present To You My In-Home Aquarium

Image source: reddit.com

#49 I Think Our Tank Is Finally Finished! Whoo!

Image source: CricketCake

#50 Slowly Turning My Loft Into A Goldfish And Plant Haven

Image source: itstherussianmafia

#51 My DIY Porch Pond Has Been A Big Success!

Image source: MasonLand

#52 My Wife Worked So Hard On This Tank And I Thought This Sub Would Appreciate It

Image source: Biebshole6699

#53 The Happy Place In Our Living Room

Image source: huckleberryjam1972

#54 New Fish Tank Project With Rain And Fog

Image source: EpsilonVaz

#55 Caves Scape For Cherry Shrimps

Image source: JagAquatics

#56 Seed Grown Grass, Java Fern And Tiny Leaf

Image source: jeisen85

#57 Update On “Bamboo” Tank With Blooming Air Plant

Image source: DAANFEMA

#58 Sunlight Hitting The Front Of The Tank, Sending The Plants Into Photosynthesis Frenzy!

Image source: l1nd0gg

#59 Pure Beauty…

Image source: aquascapetr

#60 My Son’s Bedroom Tank! It’s Not My Style, But He Loves It

Image source: imgur.com

#61 We Reserved A Corner For Our Aquarium In Our New Kitchen. People Think I’m Crazy But I Love It

Image source: YourNameWisely

#62 My Pond Tank

Image source: evanj1987

#63 Angelsea

Image source: f1fitty2k4

#64 My 55g Planted Tank!

Image source: M4RTIAN

#65 The Tank Is Finished! Got Red Evil Angels, Long Finned Tetras, Mollies, Korydoras, Couple Snails And Finished Adding Plants In

Image source: soph_aquatics

#66 Just Wanted To Share My 45 Gallon Fresh Water Fish Tank Installed In My Dining Room Wall

Image source: _jimmycarter

#67 My Vision For This Tank Is Complete

Image source: Tenmapillar

#68 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: kermitDE

#69 Let’s Try This Again. Brand New Aquarist Here. You Are Under No Obligation To Upvote Bob Moss

Image source: themedwife

#70 Nothing Too Crazy As Far As Planting But Still, A Favorite Display Piece

Image source: Drangus-Khan

#71 Finished Tank/Stand Project

Image source: CatastropheCat99

#72 Overgrown Shire

Image source: SoloAquaria

#73 My First Planted Tank And DIY Stand. My Daughter Is Obsessed With Daddy’s “Ish”!

Image source: sar231

#74 My 210 High Tech After A Neurotic 4-Hour Maintenance Routine

Image source: HorribleMeatloaf

#75 Why I Don’t Watch TV

Image source: xplastic

#76 I Finished My Wifes Birthday Present. I Cant Show Her For 2 More Weeks But I’m Excited And Want To Show Someone

Image source: caldweezey

#77 After 6 Months – My Aquarium TV!

Image source: jackket

#78 130 Gallon Planted Oscar Tank Still Developing Into More Of A Jungle Every Week.

No water changes needed as balance has long since been established

Image source: HillsideCapital

#79 Loving How This Little Nano Tank Is Doing Now. I Basically Need To Do Nothing To It. Which Is What I Like

Image source: debbies_exotic_pets

#80 My First Tank. More Info And Questions In The Comments

Image source: Hedgie84

#81 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: francisbenoit9

#82 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: aqua_kwac

#83 Why Did We Bother Rescuing Him From A Cup

Image source: logging9n

#84 Get You A Man Who Does Both

Image source: thisisindianland

#85 Haku Enjoying His Moss Cup

Image source: blissaquaria

#86 Probably My Favorite Tank I’ve Made

Image source: igAquascapegods

#87 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: bruno1ot

#88 My Moray Eels

Image source: crystalized-feather

#89 My Little Helpers

Image source:  jungle_aquariums

#90 Finally Finished This Masterpiece

Image source: botanicalaquatics

#91 My Nano Pond Is A Year Old Now

Image source: eriickreyes

#92 Murtagh Showing Off His Colors In The Sunset

Image source: global_green13

#93 The New Version Of My Best Corner

Image source: cubeofnature

#94 Blue And White Fish Tank: I Finally Have My Tank A Way That I Really Love!

Four more plants are coming in the mail. This whole design will center on putting the plants in the teacups or in a rock planter to make for easier cleaning

Image source: audiobookbop

#95 75 Gallon Almost Fully Planted

Image source: captsparrow22

#96 Aquarium Idea

Image source: darsuke_71310

#97 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: arin_hakoopian

#98 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: theonethat_lies

#99 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: rogue.wildflower

#100 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: loddi0708

#101 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: uiaaia23

#102 This Is My New Aquarium, Let Me Know What You Think

Image source: No_Razzmatazz_7603

#103 My Technology Loose Project Is Developing

Image source: m.a_aquascapes

#104 Aquarium Ideas

Image source: fish.addict1703

Patrick Penrose
