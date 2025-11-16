Man Makes To-The-Point Videos About Common Women’s Issues, And Here Are 30 Of His Best Insights (New Pics)

Over the past few decades, women have made significant strides towards equality. But while we celebrate such accomplishments and notable gains, females still continue to face injustices every day. When unwanted remarks, unpleasant experiences, and offensive behaviors seem to be normalized in today’s society, there’s still lots we can do to build a more gender-equal world.
Thanks to feminist, writer, and video content creator Mohammed Farhan, we get to see informative and concise clips about these issues. He’s shining a light on the common problems women face and points out the problematic actions of men concerning each of them. While addressing toxic masculine behavior, he’s also sharing how to properly react and what to avoid doing as a man.
We have collected some of Mohammed’s best quotes, full of wholesome masculinity, empathy, support, and respect. So take a look, upvote the ones you agree with and make sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below. Psst! Don’t forget to check out Part 1 of this post right here.
Sex with consent is just sex. There’s no such thing as “consensual sex”. The same way there’s no such thing as “non consensual sex” That’s r*pe. We have sex and we have r*pe. When we go swimming we don’t call it “breath swimming” or “non breath swimming” We call it swimming, or drowning
That grown man does not think you’re mature for your age. Women his own age, just see the bum in him. He’s a predator, he’s preying on you because you have less experience in identifying his red flags. Instead of getting into his car report him to the relevant authorities
Margaret Atwood once said… if you asked a man what he’s most afraid of in women. He will say “being ridiculed or laughed at” but if you asked a women what she’s most afraid of in men, she will say “r*pad and murdered.” That helps contextualise things
Whereas a man can get an indefinite amount of women pregnant in a year. So why is it all the pressure on birth control is on women. When the issue OBVIOUSLY lies with men
I know this because of how protective they get of daughters, sisters or girlfriends when they have to go out at night. Ask yourself: who are they protecting them from?
But the truth is, it was men who withheld those rights in the first place. Women had to die, fighting to recover the few rights they have today and there’s still a very very long way to go.
Isn’t it strange how films won’t show an ounce of body hair on a woman even during a zombie apocalypse movie. But will happily throw in violent r*pe scenes. Just for some level of “realism”
You’re admitting that your version of masculinity requires the oppression of women
Let’s talk about the misogynists who, in one sentence will try to convince you that: women should dress modesty because men have “uncontrollable urges” and then in the next sentence they’ll try to convince you that: that men are in the best position to control WHOLE countries
I’ll tell you what’s really messed up. Womens careers are hurt more by having children than mens are for LITERALLY sexually assaulting coworkers
If a woman with body hair offends you and you have any body hair of your own, your issue isn’t with body hair… your issue is with women
Is because they know, the more sexual experience you have, the more likely you are to call out their really bad sexual performace in bed. It’s not you’re a “sl*t” it’s just that they’re wildly insecure
I’m about to show you two graphs about the way that men look at women and girls. Individually these graphs are scary, but when we put them together. The image is absolutely HORRIFYING. The first graph asked a group of women what age they were when they first noticed them being sexually looket at by men. The second graph asked men between the ages of 20-50 to put down what age they found most sexually attractive. An important part to note in this second graph is that 20 is the LOWEST age they were allowed to choose
That “asking for consent ruins the mood” Because what he’s actually just done there is admitted that he’s in the mood to r*pe
If women who like women can control themselves around other women, maybe what she was wearing was never the issue. We need to stop compensating and making excuses for predatory men
R*pe culture is shaming a woman for being “too drunk” but then excusing a man for being “influenced by alcohol”
Society tries to tell us that marriage is something women SHOULD want and men typically try to avoid. However new research has come out that indicates where married men benefit significantly compared to their single counterparts. Married women suffer DEEPLY. From a decreased life span to increased levels of stress, anxiety and depression, but the real kicker is the fact that… married men are likely to do better in their career ladders. Whereas married woman are less likely to even get a raise. So the next time a man tells you “marriage is for the sake of women” Know that they’re either selfishly lying to you, or require a bit of educating
