This Brazilian Man Turned His Window Into A Little “Bird Restaurant,” And 21 Photos Show The Guests

Sometimes, the most unexpected connections with nature can happen right outside our windows. For Joélcio Oliveira, it all started with a simple idea – a longtime admirer of hummingbirds began leaving water for them outside the window of his apartment in Canoas, Brazil. Before long, however, he noticed that the hummingbirds weren’t his only visitors. A bananaquit discovered the spot, and other curious birds soon followed.
Realizing that his window was becoming increasingly popular with his feathered neighbors, Joélcio began offering fruit as well. What started as a small gesture for hummingbirds gradually turned into something resembling a tiny bird restaurant, welcoming more than ten different species, including thrushes, great kiskadees, tanagers, bananaquits, woodpeckers, and, of course, hummingbirds.
The charming encounters also found an audience far beyond Joélcio’s apartment. Videos of the birds gathering at his window have attracted millions of views online, with one recording alone surpassing 18 million views. Yet for Joélcio, the experience seems to be about much more than social media numbers.
Below, you can see the viral video shared by the Brazilian man, along with some of the delightful visitors who have turned his apartment window into a favorite neighborhood stop. You can also learn more about the story in our interview with Joélcio.
More info: Instagram
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
Bored Panda reached out to Joélcio and asked him a few questions about how his unexpected bird-feeding spot came to be, the visitors he’s gotten to know, and what the experience means to him.
We were curious about what first inspired him to start leaving food and water outside his window and whether he expected other birds to join the hummingbirds. As the Brazilian man explained, it all started quite simply, with his love for hummingbirds and a little water left out for them: “I started by offering water to hummingbirds. I’ve always loved them. Then I noticed that another bird was also drinking the hummingbird water. That bird is called a bananaquit. Soon after, birds of other species began noticing all the activity around my window. I realized I could offer them fruit as well, and that’s how it all started.”
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
We also had to ask whether he ever imagined that his little feeding spot would eventually attract so many different species. Joélcio told us: “I never imagined I would be able to attract other birds, since my initial interest was in hummingbirds.”
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
When asked about the birds that have become particularly special to him, Joélcio said that while hummingbirds remain a favorite, he has also grown fond of the colorful orange-bellied euphonia: “I’m a huge fan of hummingbirds, but I discovered a species called the orange-bellied euphonia. It’s blue, black, and yellow. It’s very beautiful! I’m always impressed whenever one lands on my window.”
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
Finally, we wanted to know what it feels like for Joélcio to look out his window and see so many birds returning to the spot. He shared that beyond the excitement of seeing different species, birdwatching has become a peaceful part of his everyday life: “Birdwatching is a wonderful habit! Without a doubt, it reduces stress and brings an immense sense of peace and tranquility.”
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Image source: joelcio.oliveira
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