15 Common Thought Patterns That Fuel Anxiety, According To A Psychology Expert

Anxiety is something most people recognize, even if it looks different from one person to another. Sometimes it shows up before an important conversation, while waiting for news, after receiving a vague message, or in the middle of the night when the brain suddenly decides to review every possible thing that could go wrong. In small doses, anxiety can be a normal response to uncertainty or potential danger. But when fear and worry become intense, hard to control, and disruptive, they can start interfering with daily life.
To better understand some of the most common patterns that fuel anxiety, Bored Panda reached out to Francesca Tighinean. Francesca holds a BSc in Psychology from City, University of London, and as a psychology educator has built a following of over 3 million people across various online platforms. She hosts The Francesca Psychology Podcast and is an upcoming Hay House author. She is also the former Head of Growth at Yoxly, where she helped grow the brand to over 1.5 million followers.
Below, Francesca breaks down 15 common thought patterns that can make anxiety worse, and shares practical ways to challenge them. As always, this kind of advice is meant to be educational and is not a replacement for professional mental health support, especially if anxiety is affecting your daily life.
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#1 Treating Feelings As Facts
“I feel anxious, so something must be wrong.” This one is very convincing, because the evidence feels real. Your heart is racing. Your chest is tight. But anxious people tend to judge danger based on how they feel, while calm people judge it based on what is actually happening. A smoke alarm going off does not prove there is a fire. Sometimes it is just burnt toast.
Break it: Practise saying “I am having the feeling that something is wrong” instead of “something is wrong.” It sounds like a small trick. It is not. It puts a gap between the alarm and the conclusion, and that gap is where your choices live.
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The scale of the issue is also significant. According to the World Health Organization, anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders in the world, affecting an estimated 359 million people in 2021. In the United States, data shared by the National Institute of Mental Health suggests that 19.1% of adults had an anxiety disorder in the past year, while 31.1% experience one at some point in their lives. Research has also linked anxiety disorders to real impairment in work, school, social life, family life, sleep, concentration, and overall well-being.
#2 Mind-Reading
“They think I’m annoying.” “She is clearly losing interest.” “He thought that comment was stupid.” You are not reading their mind. You are projecting your own fears onto a blank screen and then reacting to your own projection. A slow reply or a flat facial expression can mean a dozen things, and most of them have nothing to do with you.
Break it: When you catch yourself writing someone else’s inner monologue, ask what evidence you actually have. If it matters, ask the person directly. One honest question replaces hours of guessing.
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#3 Personalizing
A colleague is short with you, a friend cancels, the group chat goes quiet, and your brain decides it must be about you. Personalizing puts you at the centre of everyone’s behaviour. It sounds self-absorbed, but it actually feels like being permanently on trial.
Break it: Generate three other explanations that have nothing to do with you. She is tired. He is stressed about something else. They are just busy. You do not have to fully believe them. You just have to break the monopoly of the story where everything is your fault.
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Of course, anxiety is not always about what is happening on the outside. Very often, it is also shaped by the way the mind interprets situations: a delayed reply becomes rejection, one mistake becomes proof of failure, uncertainty feels like danger, and a passing feeling starts to look like a fact. These thought patterns can be incredibly convincing in the moment, which is why recognizing them is often the first step toward loosening their grip.
#4 Catastrophizing
One small signal, like a delayed reply or a vague email from your boss, and your mind fast-forwards to the worst possible ending. The problem is that your body reacts to the imagined disaster as if it is already happening. People who worry a lot tend to take a small concern and follow it down a long chain of “what ifs,” feeling worse with every step.
Break it: Ask yourself two questions. “What is the most likely outcome, not the worst one?” And “if the worst did happen, what would I actually do?” Anxiety feeds on vague doom. A specific plan shrinks it.
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#5 Only Noticing What Could Go Wrong
Ten things went well today and one went badly, and guess which one your brain replays at 2 a.m. This is not a character flaw. Anxious minds automatically point their attention at threat, like a search engine with a standing query for danger. So danger is all it returns.
Break it: Widen the search on purpose. Each evening, name three things that went fine or better. This is not toxic positivity. You are simply counting the good news your brain deleted.
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#6 Fearing The Anxiety Itself
At some point, many people stop fearing the original trigger and start fearing the feeling. The racing heart, the dizziness, the dread of dread. Now you are anxious about getting anxious, which is a perfect loop that feeds itself.
Break it: Change your relationship with the sensations instead of fighting them. Anxiety is uncomfortable, not dangerous. Name it neutrally: “This is adrenaline. It peaks and it passes.” Because it does. Every single time so far.
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#7 All-Or-Nothing Thinking
You are either succeeding or failing. The presentation was either perfect or a disaster. You are either completely fine or falling apart. Black-and-white thinking is exhausting because it turns every ordinary, mixed, mostly okay day into a verdict.
Break it: Force yourself to find the grey. Literally rate the situation from 0 to 100. A presentation that felt like a failure is usually a 65 with two awkward moments in it. And a 65 is not an emergency.
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#8 Over Generalizing
One bad date becomes “I will be alone forever.” One mistake at work becomes “I always mess things up.” One rejection becomes “nobody wants what I have to offer.” A single event gets stretched into a permanent rule about your whole life, and then you feel anxious about the rule rather than the event.
Break it: Watch for the words “always,” “never,” “everyone” and “nobody.” When you hear them in your head, shrink the claim back down to the actual size of the event. “That date didn’t work” is true. “I will be alone forever” is a prediction dressed up as a fact.
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#9 Labelling
Instead of saying, “I made a mistake,” you say, “I am an idiot.” Instead of “that was awkward”, you say, “I am awkward.” The behavior becomes an identity. And identities feel permanent, which is exactly why this pattern is so anxiety-producing. You cannot fix who you are by Thursday, but you can fix what you did. Break it: Describe the behavior, not the person. Swap “I am a failure” for “that attempt didn’t work.” It is not just softer language. It points you at something you can actually change.
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#10 Comparing Your Inside To Everyone Else’s Outside
You know your own doubts, panics and 3 a.m. spirals intimately. Of everyone else, you only see the calm surface. Comparing your full backstage footage to other people’s highlight reel will always return the same verdict: everyone is coping except you. It is not true. It is just one-sided information.
Break it: Remind yourself that calm-looking people are not the same as calm people. Almost everyone is managing something you cannot see. The better question is not “why is everyone else fine?” but “who could I be more honest with about not being fine?”
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#11 Perfectionism As A Protection
On the surface it looks like high standards. Underneath, it is often a deal you have made with anxiety: “if I do this flawlessly, I cannot be criticized, rejected or exposed.” So every task carries impossible stakes, nothing is ever finished, and rest feels unsafe. Perfectionism does not prevent the judgement you fear. It just guarantees you judge yourself first, and hardest.
Break it: Practice deliberate good-enough. Send the email at 90 percent. Post the thing with the tiny flaw. Each time the world does not end, you collect real evidence that your worth was never riding on flawlessness.
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#12 Believing Your Worry Keeps You Safe
This one is sneaky. Somewhere along the way, you decided that worrying is responsible. That if you stopped, you would be careless and something bad would slip through. So the worry feels like a job you can’t quit. But it is exactly this belief, that worry helps you cope or keeps you prepared, that keeps the worry going.
Break it: Separate worry from planning. Planning has an output: a decision, an action, a list. Worry just has laps. Give yourself ten minutes to plan properly, with a pen, and then notice that hours of extra worry would have added nothing except stress.
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#13 Needing To Feel Ready Before You Act
“I’ll speak up when I feel more confident.” “I’ll apply when I feel ready.” “I’ll go once the anxiety settles.” This pattern quietly hands your life over to a feeling. The catch is that confidence usually follows action, it does not precede it. Waiting to feel ready is how weeks of avoidance turn into years.
Break it: Flip the order. Act first, small and imperfect, and let the feeling catch up. Anxiety drops fastest not when you out-think it but when you out-behave it, by doing the thing while still slightly scared.
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#14 Believing Uncertainty Means Danger
For many anxious people, the unbearable thing isn’t a bad outcome, it’s not knowing. Psychologists call this intolerance of uncertainty, and research suggests it may be one of the most fundamental drivers of anxiety there is.
Break it: Stop trying to resolve the uncertainty and start practising tolerating it. Say to yourself: “I don’t know how this turns out, but I trust myself that I will figure it out.” Uncertainty isn’t a problem to solve, but a condition of being alive.
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#15 Overthinking In A Loop
Overthinking feels productive. You tell yourself you are thinking it through, but really you are running the same lap for the fortieth time and learning nothing new. This kind of repetitive thinking does not solve emotional problems. It keeps them alive.
Break it: Ask one question: “Is this thinking producing a decision or an action?” If the answer has been no for more than ten minutes, the thinking is the problem, not the solution. Set yourself a deadline to decide, and keep it.
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