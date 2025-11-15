Hey Pandas, How Did You Die In Your Past Life? (Closed)

Everyone, listen to a portion of Aftermath (around the 1min mark) and tell me what you heard (that is how you apparently died in your past life according to a TikTok trend.) What I heard from the song: Power, blind her, scratch her, pull the plug, hide her.
What I took away from this: I, as a girl, got electrocuted to death by an electric chair and then had my eyes removed. If so, somewhere around the 1890s-1910s because that’s when the electric chair was invented. Warning: This challenge is pretty dark.
#1
I heard
“Forcing her”
“Oh no”
“Bang Bang”
“Please”
I’m guessing I was shot or somethin.. lol..
#2
Mine was –
On her
Let me go
Send her
Help
Harmless
Let her die
In her head
What I got from it was most likely that I was r*ped and then someone had called the police then the kidnappers/ pedos shot me in the head or something like that. It always gives me the shivers when I do this challenge.
#3
Poison.
“Hell Yeah!”
Get her.
Scream.
Harm her!
“I don’t know.”
Hold my hand.
What I get from this is poison in some kind of food or drink?? Then being kidnapped and hurt. I’m not sure what the “I don’t know.” Or “Hold my hand.” means.
#4
I heard:
“Panda!”
“Don’t go!”
“Panda!”
“Panda!”
“Panda!”
Then something that sounded like a mother’s anguished screaming and then:
“In the head!”
Either I died by getting eaten by a panda, or I fell into a panda enclosure. Either way, I died as I young child.
#5
I heard:
Go die
Go die
Your bad
Go die
I am guessing I committed suicide
#6
I was killed on the attack at Pearl Harbor. I drowned after being injured.
#7
‘Murder! Murder!’
‘Pull my hair’
‘Bang bang bang’
‘Pull my hair’
‘Bang bang bang’
Right… I think I got shot.
