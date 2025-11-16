“Anti-Work:” This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

by

The subreddit r/Antiwork has gathered a lot of support over the last year, especially since the beginning of the Great Resignation. And even though not all of the attention was positive, the buzz has certainly helped to spread its message, and even take the movement to other platforms.

There’s a Facebook group called Anti-Work. It’s not connected to the subreddit, but shares a lot of the same values. The group’s ‘About’ section says it welcomes “all things related to anti-work and late stage capitalism”, and you can definitely see a wide variety of topics in its posts.

From specific things like burnout and student debt to broader discussions on salaries and personal finance, continue scrolling to check out the most popular ones.

More info: Facebook

#1

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: marthakelly3

#2

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Austin Reed

#3

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Martin Hosang

#4

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: qntm

#5

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Austin Reed

#6

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Liam Keegan

#7

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Darrek Coates

#8

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Roxanne Garza-Sabah

#9

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Michael Bankston

#10

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Edjitprop

#11

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Rai Yiannakos

#12

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Jonathan Deutsch

#13

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: rcbregman

#14

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: James Aaronson

#15

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Mike Garrone

#16

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: sleepisocialist

#17

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Faemyre Snethia

#18

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Jonathan Deutsch

#19

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: mikewtfwells

#20

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Adam Osmak

#21

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: imanicezanne

#22

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Mike Garrone

#23

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Michael Bankston

#24

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Erin Castro

#25

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Bryan Andrews

#26

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Jonathan Deutsch

#27

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: broadwaytail

#28

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Ayoo_Kess

#29

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Daniel Weis

#30

&#8220;Anti-Work:&#8221; This Facebook Group Is Throwing Punches At Late Stage Capitalism, And Here Are 30 Of Its Best Posts

Image source: Sarah Regnittek

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What It’s Like To Celebrate Christmas With Pets (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Sex Education Cast: A Closer Look at the Characters and Actors
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2024
Guy Mooches Off Cousin For 6 Months, Calls Her Heartless When She Finally Demands $400 Rent
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
71 Of The Most Hilarious Posts About Huskies Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Swim Teacher Excludes 10YO From Lesson Over Modest Swimsuit, Parent Wastes No Time Reporting Him
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
30 Maps Reveal The Tastiest Dishes Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.