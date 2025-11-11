DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos

by

Ever heard your favorite image-conscious celebrity complain about being photographed in the wrong place at the wrong time? Sure you have. Well, this new invention will certainly come as good news to them:

Innovative music producer, DJ, and recently turned fashion designer, Chris Holmes, has recently developed a unique brand of flash photography-reflective clothing – Ideal to wear when leaving your best-loved night spot with bleary eyes. That’s if, you’re one of the popular celebrities keen to keep your carefully crafted public persona from being ruined by those pesky paparazzi.

Inspired by a few random occasions whilst touring with Sir Paul McCartney, Holmes noticed he was accidentally photobombing shots with his hyper-reflective clothing materials. Whether it’s hats, hoodies, or smart suits, Holmes hopes to use his smart clothes for “a greater purpose”, according to his interview in Betabrand.

So whether you‘re a keen photobomber or one of the famous people keen to avoid overzealous camera-wielding paps, Chris Holmes‘ anti-paparazzi clothing collection will make a fine addition to your wardrobe.

I certainly don‘t think these cool clothes will be a mere flash in the pan!

More info: betabrand.com (h/t: petapixel)

DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos
DJ Invents Anti-Paparazzi Clothing That Ruins Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Mindy Project 2.12 Review: “Danny Castellano is my Personal Trainer”
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2014
DVD Review – What We Do Is Secret
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2010
CSI: Cyber
CSI: Cyber Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Killer En Route”
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2015
10 Fun Facts About Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2022
Dog Walkers Try To Force Guy To Keep Dog Leashed On His Own Land, He Considers Restricting Access
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
chernobyl stellan jared
If You’re Not Watching Chernobyl Then Stop What You’re Doing
3 min read
May, 28, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.