Vigilante Woman On A Motorcycle Chases Down Littering Drivers And Returns Their Trash – By Force

Fed up with litterers, one anonymous vigilante in what we can only assume is Russia has taken matters into her own hands (quite literally) by becoming a motorcycle-riding litter-busting crime fighter. When she sees a driver throw trash out of their window, she picks it up, rides up to the driver, and confronts them with the trash they carelessly discarded – often with hilarious results.

There isn’t much info available about the video, so we can’t say for certain whether it’s real. What she’s doing is obviously dangerous because of the confrontations it can lead to, and it’s also unclear whether such violent confrontations are the best way to address the littering issue. But there’s no question that she’s dealing with a frustration that many of us share. Keep our world clean!

Here she is in action:

