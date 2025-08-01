“Not For You If You Have OCD”: 93 Imperfect Things That Annoyed People Way Too Much

by

A significant number of people have a personality trait that makes them pursue flawlessness. Known as perfectionists, they can feel severely disturbed by even the smallest mistakes and errors, which often make their lives quite challenging.

Not sure if you are one? The pictures you’ll find below are a great test to find that out. If you cringe at every single one, chances are that you have a perfectionist hiding inside of you.

#1 I Declare War On The Temperature People. Ruined The Perfect Photo

Image source: MrBeanEatBeansWithMe

#2 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much

I’ll be honest, I lost my appetite.

Image source: fluffynuff

#3 Faux Tile Done

I saw it in the bathroom at the nail salon where I got a pedicure.

Image source: eloiseturnbuckle

#4 I’m Annoyed Every Time I See This

Image source: pixer12

#5 The Door Of This House

Image source: Greenskeeper37

#6 My Puzzle Is Missing One Piece, But Has A Duplicate Of Another Piece

Image source: surgerygeek, surgerygeek

#7 Almost Perfect

Image source: Quafin

#8 This Floor Alignment

This is The floor at my school. The only place where the alignment is off, further in the corridor the alignment is perfect.

Image source: FavoriteRaven

#9 At My Parents House

Image source: lifstu

#10 Why?

Image source: NastyNate675

#11 The Picture Speaks For Itself

Wow, and also the person’s house I was in with this light didn’t even bother fixing it! Which makes me infuriated.

Image source: boywithnolife1

#12 The Position Of These Comic Books

Image source: RandomPlayR69

#13 I Get Mad Every Time I Walk Past This

Image source: littlecasiosounds

#14 I Got A New Faber-Castell Colour Pencils Today And I Saw This Pencils Label

It’s been bothering me for hours.

Image source: KLM023

#15 My Dad Does This To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni

Image source: Zealousideal_Cut5569

#16 Every Sink In This Bathroom Has A Different Faucet

Image source: HydrationStation215

#17 Newly Renovated

Image source: FuzzInspector

#18 This Christmas Tree

Image source: sharksalad

#19 This Unevenly Distributed V-Shape

Image source: stoffell

#20 This Manhole Cover

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Thread Ran Out Partially Through The Body, And I Replaced It With A Different Spool Of The Same Thread Color From The Same Brand But The Colors Off

I can go over the initial part with the new thread but like bruh…

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Maintenance Replaced A Lightbulb Today

And honestly it might bother me enough to go buy three matching ones myself. Good grief.

Image source: Travelers_Starcall

#23 I Know You Felt The Same Pain Before

Image source: CommanderZanderTGS

#24 Brand New Ketchup. Taller Bottle, Same Volume, No Longer Fits In Cupboard

Image source: Wardi_Boi

#25 I See This Every Day And It Drives Me Mad

The rest of the path is perfectly normal – but this one section is completely out of order, like someone did this and now it lives in my head rent free every day.

Image source: Brramble

#26 Bought 16k Dice For A Mosaic, All From The Same Supplier, Supposedly The Same Size… The Black Ones Are ≈1.25% Smaller

I mean, they’re listed as 8mm dice, after some closer research, the white ones are about 7.85mm on average and black 7.57 considering both can be rounded to 8, and we’re talking a difference of 0.28mm here, I’m thinking they aren’t going to take me too seriously… That and I literally searched for hours to find the absolute cheapest source I could since I was buying 16,000. Even 1¢ a piece would be $160. And would you expect better than 0.2mm precision for 1¢/die?

I just expected whatever manufacturing process they used would have high variance die to die, but not color to color.

Image source: dimonium_anonimo

#27 Light-Switch Is Installed And It Fits Perfect

Image source: acidmine

#28 Whoever Made This Clearly Shouldn’t Have

Image source: jeri-coke

#29 Why?

Image source: JustLikeMC

#30 This Almost Perfect Pancake I Made

Image source: sproutjam

#31 My Pizza Shaped Playing Cards Aren’t In Perfect Eighths

Image source: DangHeckinPear

#32 How Papa John’s Cut This Pizza

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Just Bought These Books And Why Is 2 Uneven

Seriously I ordered a replacement.

Image source: Boomertheskylander

#34 As You Love To Hate Broken Patterns So Much. I Ride My Bike Across It When I Do Groceries

I live in the Netherlands and this is in Beek en Donk and believe it might be in the Beek section of.

Image source: merder222

#35 The Alignment Of These Doorknobs In My New Apartment

This door is actually the entrance to my bedroom, when I am home next I will be sure to do some closer investigating. Hopefully it has just been installed upside down/backwards which would be an easy fix! Thanks for the pointers friends, all I see when I look over at night are these two knobs staring me down with their imperfections.

Image source: corky212

#36 Mildly Infuriating Level : Refund

The waffles are probably not very interesting hahah because the results aren’t too bad. At least still looks like a mini waffle. But it probably doesn’t look good either… I’m not a very good waffle maker.
I actually don’t mind keeping it! But still trying my best to get a refund or send me a new set of properly mirrored pans.

Image source: Cyrinne

#37 Door Handle

They are both left doors.

Image source: StrikingMasterpiece

#38 How This TV Isn’t Centered On The Wall

Image source: xxwolfielattexx

#39 The Way These Lights Are Aligned

Image source: Perton_

#40 The Design Of This Bathroom Wall. It Is Very Disorienting

Image source: sophiemae19

#41 My Husband Got Me Some Gifts To Help Challenge My OCD In Small, Manageable Ways

I don’t know what I find more upsetting: the lopsided notebook or the lack of alignment on the dots of the die.

Image source: kazzalow

#42 Don’t Know If This Fits In This Subreddit, But The Rock Was Easily Moveable And Fit In My Palm

Image source: Epags1996

#43 Would This Bother You?

Our leaning tower of bookshelf. Been leaving going on three years and it leans more with each passing year. No one’s bothered to replace it. No one’s bothered to figure out how to straighten it. It’s actually quite funny, “huh, does it look like it’s leaning more to you?”

Image source: itssofiababyxo

#44 Was Driving Home And Spotted This Little Gem. Why?

Image source: TheVipersMemory

#45 One Wrong Colored Crate Part 2 Electric Boogaloo

Image source: hajile0108

#46 This One Made My Eyes Bleed

Image source: Nice_Tourist_23

#47 This Progress Bar Is Hurting Me Personally

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Just Hung My TV On The Wall, Look How It Fits Perfectly. Can You See Why I’m Mad Now?

Image source: yourdadsalt

#49 This Building’s Towers

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Mildly Infuriating Lights In A Hotel

Image source: AWoollyMammoth

#51 Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea, This Set Is Not For You If You Have OCD

Image source: karkeyes

#52 The Armrests Are Uneven In Size

Image source: Thanksfornada

#53 Wife And I Got New Silverware For Christmas

I was hoping that I’d be posting on perfectfit or oddlysatisfying but well here we are. Using the same “every other” spacing for all (yes I know I could squeeze it in another space that’s open) at the very end I ended up with a sole leftover.

Image source: thelingletingle

#54 Almost Gave Up Looking For This Markers Refill Ink Because Of How Vastly Different The Colors Are On The Caps

The ink itself is much more similar to the refill cap, which is the lighter of the two. The refill is a much newer product than the marker I have so they knew the color was off and corrected it.

Image source: Repulsive_Ad7148

#55 This Poster At Work Bothers Me Everyday. Once You See It, You Can’t Unsee It

It was the fact the fingers don’t match. But now I see a willy and can’t unsee it thanks to reddit comments. I hate the poster more now.

Image source: ratdarkness

#56 Who Needs A Perfectly Useful Drain?

Image source: StrangeElk

#57 This Bottle Cannot Stand On Its Own But Will Leak If Left Horizontal

Image source: TheBrontosaurus

#58 Planted The Palm Tree Near The Light Boss

Image source: jaie

#59 This Shelf Setup That Makes It Nearly Impossible To Grab A Jar Of Salsa

Image source: PM-me-ur-peen

#60 This Doesn’t Line Up

Image source: reddit.com

#61 This Baseball Park

Image source: TimeWastingLordDrWhy

#62 The Very Off Centre Shelf

Image source: statrice

#63 This Pot Pie I Made Last Night Makes Me Feel Sad Inside

Image source: Andrew_Icee

#64 Why Would Anyone Do This

Image source: xlost_feelingx

#65 The Straw Hole Is Off Center

Image source: Sugaroaks

#66 This Driveway

Image source: Free_Reading_7613

#67 That One Green Locker Among All The Other Orange Ones

Image source: resa_Ezined_pas922

#68 Domino’s Pizza

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Washer (Right) And Dryer (Left) Placement For The House I’m Sitting

Image source: human362

#70 This Is Really Bothering Me In My New Flat

Image source: tutankaboom

#71 Amazon Sent Me The Wrong Size Book In A Trilogy

I’m going to Barnes and Noble tomorrow to hopefully fix this nonsense. My OCD is screeching right now lol. I could order a replacement on Amazon but that takes two days and I don’t wanna look at this for two days. I’m just getting into reading. I’ve bought quite a few books, mostly from the action/adventure, fantasy, and science fiction genres along with a couple horror books.

Image source: SleepyGamer1992

#72 If I Could Not See Them At The Same Time I Would Not Care

Image source: Hache42

#73 Mildly Infuriating Door Near Bristol, England

Image source: ApaCy_

#74 The Alignment Of The Panels In This Elevator

Image source: Inamanlyfashion

#75 Now That We Sold The House I Can Safely Post This

I noticed the posts shortly after we moved in a couple years ago and was bothered by them every day. But I didn’t say anything to the wife cause she would have made me do more renos.
A couple days before move out she noticed it too.

Image source: THIESN123

#76 Been Living Here For 22 Years And I Just Noticed The Lights Aren’t Aligned

Also, the door on the right at the bottom of the rug always swings and catches it, its a lost cause in my household.

Image source: ciavs

#77 Milk Carton Perfectly Done, Boss

Image source: reddit.com

#78 Requires 3 AAA Batteries, In The Most Annoying Way Possible

Image source: Peef_Rimgar420

#79 The Alignment Of The Tower And The Entrance

Image source: lacoome

#80 The Color Pencils Aren’t Lined Up With The Box Image Ones

Image source: Rek-SaiHater

#81 Self Explanatory Oddly Unsatisfying Ketchup Bottle Label

Image source: reddit.com

#82 This Is One Of My Metalophones. The Bar Only Fits This Way

Image source: ethos24

#83 This Tile At My College Is The Only One That’s Vertical Instead Of Horizontal

Image source: hillgerb

#84 Order Of Fig Spread Came Into Work Today

Image source: Zealousideal-Jury555

#85 Perfect Color Displ-

Image source: Bivore

#86 Building My House And The Concreter Just Finished The Driveway. This Will Bother Me For The Rest Of My Life

Image source: ThePSCGuy

#87 I Wish I Hadn’t Bothered Aligning Them So I Never Would’ve Noticed

Image source: Cyrrain

#88 My Eyes Are Bleeding

I must say, it’s an odd style. Or, if the purpose is to hurt my nerves when looking at it, well, purpose accomplished.

Image source: diuashjdknjhsfg

#89 Sharing My Easter Cake With Three Friends: One Already Ate His “Equally And Fairly“ Share

“See? I cut at right angles!”

Image source: brnfckd

#90 The Way This Sign Is Off Center

Image source: Mange142

#91 The Fact That The Stone Circle Is Not Aligned With The Door And The Window

Image source: JOVEENE

#92 Come On, Starbucks

Image source: MindlessPrattle

#93 Why, Sprite, Why?

Image source: ButteryBees

