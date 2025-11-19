50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

by

The homeowners associations (HOAs) were initially established to help run and manage neighborhoods. However, with time they became more and more thirsty for power, imposing the most unbelievably petty rules. As you can imagine, this started causing quite an inconvenience for residents, so they began exposing them online, sharing the most absurd examples of HOAs in action.

We at Bored Panda have once again gathered a whole list of them just to show how annoying they can get. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to share your own (horror) stories below.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Jeremy Smith, real estate advisor at Engel & Völkers Atlanta, who kindly agreed to tell us more about HOAs.

#1 Hoa’s Board Members Say They Are Only Protecting Property Values. But Actually They Are Control Freaks With Too Much Time On Their Hands

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: StrictlyChristo

#2 My Hoa Sent Me A Letter That I Need To Have A Fence Blocking My Trash Cans From View

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: theguysspot

#3 We Considered It To Be More Sarcastic Than Petty

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: BethBridges

#4 Crazy Hoa Rules

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: VicVijayakumar

#5 The Kids In My Complex Have Gone To War With The Karens

I live in a large complex with expansive green spaces surrounded by walkways. Our HOA isn’t as restrictive as most, which is generally a good thing. Many kids live here, and they love drawing on the walkways with chalk.

Most residents are fine with this, except for a number of Karens who take issue with the drawings. Someone even brought it up at a board meeting, and predictably, the HOA decided to try to ban chalk art.

This decision has turned our community Facebook group into a battleground. The naysayers claim the kids are ruining the aesthetic of the complex, while others are baffled by their negativity.

Amidst the adult arguments at board meetings and online, the kids have responded by creating even more chalk art. They’ve even adopted a caricature of a piece of chalk as their symbol, which is my favorite part.

My favorite part is the kids “somehow” figured out the area where the complainers live and have turned it into Louvre of chalk art. Not only that but one kid is signing his work! I’ve added some of my favorite pieces.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: dertigo

#6 Hoa Bans Non-Citizen Workers

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: TheWapplehouse

#7 Fight The Power

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: cigar_sessions

#8 Vp Of My Hoa (Fl) Called The Cops On Me For My Halloween Decorations

After hearing about my Halloween display, the vice president and his lovely wife stopped by my home to take pictures, in order to go to the police station and file a complaint against me and my decorations.

I did a records request and got a copy of the body cam video from the officer that was taking the complaint, and he and his wife called my husband and I “sick, and possibly dangerous” LOL!!! He was very self-assured in the video, and I’m certain he thought that the officer would tell me to take my decorations down. Needless to say, I broke the laws, and the decorations remained until the day after Halloween.

I am currently working on my Christmas theme, which will be the Grinch that stole Christmas. Trying to find ways to incorporate the HOA, and the grinch when he stole all the Christmas presents.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: MKFoushi

#9 Like I Was Literally Out There???? What Do You Want From Me

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: savannahelisse

#10 It’s Beautiful. Whoever Had An Issue With It Needs To Get A Life

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: andieiamwhoiam

#11 Mildly Infuriating Letter From My Hoa

I’ve had this wreath on my door for 2 yrs in support of Ukraine. Today, the HOA decided the wreath is a problem because it’s not Valentine season

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: DaisyCatsby

#12 This Email I Got From My Hoa

For even more infuriating context our monthly HOA fee is $800+ WTF they doing with our money that they can’t hire someone.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: iamayamsam

#13 This Guy Got A Letter From The Hoa Because They Were Jealous Of His Generator While They Were Without Power

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: miserylovescomputers, rooootvvvv

#14 Hoa Cut Down Our Tree

We moved into a brand new neighborhood in January and all summer we were asking our HOA for our pool key and in response they had our tree cut down because it “looked dead”. The person sent to cut it confirmed that it did not look dead but did their job anyway.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Cool-Arachnid-4749

#15 They’re Out To Get You

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: nlwfty

#16 R.i.p

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Xavimoose

#17 Hoa Freaks Out Over Black Suvs At Birthday Party

The email I just received from HOA. The people in the SUV were regular people who were my friends. This is just weird. Am I supposed to tell those people to rent a Prius the next time around?

FYI this was a very tame party. No loud music. About 6 vehicles in the driveway and 2 on the street and everyone parked in a decent manner.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Moetheoneandonly

#18 Hoa Violation For Parking On Grass

HOAs are the worst.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: KaleidoscopeOk1346

#19 Hoa Flipping Out Over Black House

My HOA, in Texas, has recently FLIPPED OUT, because we painted our house black. The photo attached isn’t the actual house but it could be. Originally, all of the houses built, in the early 2000’s, were similar pastel colors. Light grey, yellow, blue, etc.. very boring. The CCRs state that to repaint your house you have to submit the color to the architectural control committee (ACC) and that the colors be “harmonious” with the neighborhood or some BS like that. Nothing specifically prohibits any specific color. We followed the rules to the letter, got written approval from the ACC but now the HOA president, Karen, is trying to make us repaint and force the members of the ACC to retract the approval or resign. I say they can kick rocks. What I don’t get is WHY DOES SHE CARE?? It doesn’t impact her in any way and the neighborhood, although outside of this particular HOA, already has tons of black houses. Do they seriously think that forcing every house to look the same will somehow boost property values? I think the opposite. (It’s also worth noting that every house in the HOA has tripled in value over the last 10 years so home value is not even an argument by any stretch).

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: MoPanic, legendhomestn

#20 It’s Always The Small Govt People Who Run Hoas Too. But Will Micromanage Everything About How You Take Care Of Or Make Changes To You Home

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: banalplay

#21 Hoa Gave Us 1 Week Notice To Fix Our “Stressed” Tree Or Else We’d Be Evicted. We Sent Them This:

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: lotr_ginger

#22 I’ve Been Kindly Reminded By The Hoa That We Are Allowed 6 Pots Of Live, Healthy Potted Plants On Our Front Patios. Don’t Tell The Cactus

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: entgardener

#23 Hoa Threatens Lawyers Over Bush

So I received an email saying I had an overgrown bush that I needed to take care of in front of my house. I originally wasn’t going to do anything to it because I didn’t feel it was overgrown but I ended up clipping roughly 4 branches from my bush. I received this email a few days after.. I can’t stand these losers.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Miller-time410

#24 My Hoa Has A Geriatric Street Gang To Inspect Lawns

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: icprester

#25 My Dying Tree

This is the tree we topped at the end of last year that our HOA is convinced will not survive nor thrive. We have to tear it out and replant with another tree of their liking.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Rev_BS

#26 Hoa Ripped Out Three Trees Overnight Because They “Didn’t Look Orderly”

Totally love our new “orderly” patch of mulch.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: 25thfloorgarden

#27 That Is Freaking Hilarious

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: DGlaucomflecken

#28 Hoa Left This Sticker On My Car

My car was parked a bit (3/4) on a total quiet dead-end street, I understood my mistake but what was the harm in leaving a NORMAL PAPER under my WINDSHIELD WIPER??? I spotted another car with the SAME sticker with a failed attempt to peel it off. Until I can figure out how to get this residue off, I’ll have to drive around looking like a total dumba*s.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: atkpaki

#29 Fined Over $800

I’ve been fined over $900 so far for solar string lights and a trellis. That were installed before the new rules were even forced on us.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: 32WithKidsAndDating

#30 I Asked The Hoa President If A Ring Doorbell Can Be Installed

My new tenant just moved in and asked if he’s allowed to have a Ring doorbell installed, so I asked the HOA president. This was her response.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Majestic_Fox_428

#31 Just Why

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: theSurlyBiker

#32 I Debated Replying With “Sending Fines About Plants When We Haven’t Had A Working Gate And A Security Guard That Can Run Past 5 Seconds Is Wild. I Will See You At The Next Meeting”

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: _curvesandkickz

#33 My Petty Level Is 1000

The HOA hasn’t taken Christmas lights down from the clubhouse.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: SUP3RVILLAINSR

#34 Headed To Home Depot Right Now To Buy A Bigger Santa

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: KTmBoyle

#35 Hoa Making Me Repaint My Entire House During Christmas Week Because The Paint Has Slightly Faded

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: kvsnake

#36 According To The Hoa I Need To Do A Better Job Of Maintaining My Yard

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Thick_Cookie_7838

#37 This Is What I Have To Look At After Paying My Hoa Every Month

I am aware, first world problems right, but I can’t even have a chair outside of my door at this place and the HOA let’s this slide out of all things. They recently re- painted the building and the railings. I thought you guys would get a kick out of my suffering.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: tomlist3

#38 Did They Bring Over A Ruler?

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: DarthandDogs

#39 Is This Normal?

We were warned late last night (too late for anyone to see the emails until this morning) that the HOA were inspecting porches/underneath our back porches and common area. But instead they went on everyone’s front steps and doors as well. Again, fine do what you want because us unit owners know we have no say and the HOA treats us horribly. But an old man peaking in my elderly female neighbors condo doesn’t look right to me. In MA & not sure on all bylaws, but when they tell us at 10pm Monday night to move our cars or will be towed etc. due to inspections of our back porches by 8am Tuesday, they went everywhere. If I wasn’t home all day today, I believe they would have tried to come in and check out the place. I live with a “community” (sent an email to HOA asking for peace for all in the community, just peace but was told this is NOT A COMMUNITY!!! by the HOA.)

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Boo_Casp

#40 Crazy Garage Door Window Rules

Our HOA just sent out an addendum to our rules about garage door color, size, design, etc. The fact that anyone has the time to care about the circle shape design in someone else’s garage door window is beyond me. We’ve lived in HOA communities before, but have never seen this – anyone else?

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: youaintdubbin

#41 Hoa Says Not To Decorate Until 3 Weeks Before Halloween

There’s no way I’m waiting until October 7th to decorate. I’ll keep the lights off and wait to put out the majority of stuff, but that’s the best you’re getting. I’ll pay the fine.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Late-Courage-7139

#42 Two Days Before Christmas My Hoa Hits Us With The News We Will Owe $3400 In Special Assessment Fees On Jan 1

As the title says, my HOA had a special assessment voted on to fix a roof and repave already fine roads. I voted no, but whatever. Each townhouse owes $17,000. We received an email on Dec 2nd that it was voted as approved and would either be $3400 yearly for five years or $17000 all at once. They sent this out Dec 23rd to clarify that unlike all other special assessments that increase the monthly HOA fee, the $3400 is due on the 1st.

To make matters worse, we are required to have ACH transactions and will be debited on the first. We also have to pay the usual $530 HOA fee by the 5th. We have owners on social security. I’m not sure how many people are cash rich that soon after Christmas but Jesus.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Silly-Coconut7093

#43 Hoas Are Horrible

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: KathleenWinche3

#44 This Letter From My Hoa, Written In Purple Ink, Telling Me They Rejected My Check Because It Was Written In Purple Ink

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Okay_Tacos

#45 Hoa President Has Started Taping Notes To Our Trash

One of our neighbors set their trash out at 4PM instead of 6PM, so our HOA president typed up a note and taped it to their trash. I guess now we’re going to have to start checking our trash for notes?

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: dslryan

#46 How Is This Ok?

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: temigu

#47 Pay 80 Bucks A Month And Hoa Paints The Mailboxes Closed

HOA handyman work, decided to paint the mail boxes including the doors that aluminum that didn’t need paint.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: techminion08

#48 Who Else Got These 5-Minute Shower Timers From Their Hoa?

I guess I don’t really need to scrub my ankles or pretty much from the knees down. This 5 minute challenge is going to be cake

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: neighborhoodtokers

#49 It’s Freaking Hot In Texas

I installed a window unit in my bedroom and I work nights and it gets so hot during the day and the main A/C unit just isn’t enough and my HOA sent me a lovely letter to remove it.

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: jennywenny21

#50 Hoa Penalized Me For “Excessive Weeds In Front Yard.”

50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

Image source: Roney35

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things We’d Like to See in the Rick Grimes Movie
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2020
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
TVOvermind’s May 2018 Calendar: What To Expect From Returning Shows This Month
3 min read
May, 1, 2018
40 Incredibly Dumb Things People Have Said That They Probably Regretted Afterwards
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Smothered TLC
Is The Show sMothered Completely Fake?
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2020
Fantasy Island
What We Learned from the New “Fantasy Island” Trailer
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2019
48 Of The Best Images Of The Year Announced By National Geographic
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.