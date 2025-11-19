50 Pics Showing Some HOAs Getting Out Of Control (New Pics)

The homeowners associations (HOAs) were initially established to help run and manage neighborhoods. However, with time they became more and more thirsty for power, imposing the most unbelievably petty rules. As you can imagine, this started causing quite an inconvenience for residents, so they began exposing them online, sharing the most absurd examples of HOAs in action.
We at Bored Panda have once again gathered a whole list of them just to show how annoying they can get. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to share your own (horror) stories below.
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Jeremy Smith, real estate advisor at Engel & Völkers Atlanta, who kindly agreed to tell us more about HOAs.
#1 Hoa’s Board Members Say They Are Only Protecting Property Values. But Actually They Are Control Freaks With Too Much Time On Their Hands
Image source: StrictlyChristo
#2 My Hoa Sent Me A Letter That I Need To Have A Fence Blocking My Trash Cans From View
Image source: theguysspot
#3 We Considered It To Be More Sarcastic Than Petty
Image source: BethBridges
#4 Crazy Hoa Rules
Image source: VicVijayakumar
#5 The Kids In My Complex Have Gone To War With The Karens
I live in a large complex with expansive green spaces surrounded by walkways. Our HOA isn’t as restrictive as most, which is generally a good thing. Many kids live here, and they love drawing on the walkways with chalk.
Most residents are fine with this, except for a number of Karens who take issue with the drawings. Someone even brought it up at a board meeting, and predictably, the HOA decided to try to ban chalk art.
This decision has turned our community Facebook group into a battleground. The naysayers claim the kids are ruining the aesthetic of the complex, while others are baffled by their negativity.
Amidst the adult arguments at board meetings and online, the kids have responded by creating even more chalk art. They’ve even adopted a caricature of a piece of chalk as their symbol, which is my favorite part.
My favorite part is the kids “somehow” figured out the area where the complainers live and have turned it into Louvre of chalk art. Not only that but one kid is signing his work! I’ve added some of my favorite pieces.
Image source: dertigo
#6 Hoa Bans Non-Citizen Workers
Image source: TheWapplehouse
#7 Fight The Power
Image source: cigar_sessions
#8 Vp Of My Hoa (Fl) Called The Cops On Me For My Halloween Decorations
After hearing about my Halloween display, the vice president and his lovely wife stopped by my home to take pictures, in order to go to the police station and file a complaint against me and my decorations.
I did a records request and got a copy of the body cam video from the officer that was taking the complaint, and he and his wife called my husband and I “sick, and possibly dangerous” LOL!!! He was very self-assured in the video, and I’m certain he thought that the officer would tell me to take my decorations down. Needless to say, I broke the laws, and the decorations remained until the day after Halloween.
I am currently working on my Christmas theme, which will be the Grinch that stole Christmas. Trying to find ways to incorporate the HOA, and the grinch when he stole all the Christmas presents.
Image source: MKFoushi
#9 Like I Was Literally Out There???? What Do You Want From Me
Image source: savannahelisse
#10 It’s Beautiful. Whoever Had An Issue With It Needs To Get A Life
Image source: andieiamwhoiam
#11 Mildly Infuriating Letter From My Hoa
I’ve had this wreath on my door for 2 yrs in support of Ukraine. Today, the HOA decided the wreath is a problem because it’s not Valentine season
Image source: DaisyCatsby
#12 This Email I Got From My Hoa
For even more infuriating context our monthly HOA fee is $800+ WTF they doing with our money that they can’t hire someone.
Image source: iamayamsam
#13 This Guy Got A Letter From The Hoa Because They Were Jealous Of His Generator While They Were Without Power
Image source: miserylovescomputers, rooootvvvv
#14 Hoa Cut Down Our Tree
We moved into a brand new neighborhood in January and all summer we were asking our HOA for our pool key and in response they had our tree cut down because it “looked dead”. The person sent to cut it confirmed that it did not look dead but did their job anyway.
Image source: Cool-Arachnid-4749
#15 They’re Out To Get You
Image source: nlwfty
#16 R.i.p
Image source: Xavimoose
#17 Hoa Freaks Out Over Black Suvs At Birthday Party
The email I just received from HOA. The people in the SUV were regular people who were my friends. This is just weird. Am I supposed to tell those people to rent a Prius the next time around?
FYI this was a very tame party. No loud music. About 6 vehicles in the driveway and 2 on the street and everyone parked in a decent manner.
Image source: Moetheoneandonly
#18 Hoa Violation For Parking On Grass
HOAs are the worst.
Image source: KaleidoscopeOk1346
#19 Hoa Flipping Out Over Black House
My HOA, in Texas, has recently FLIPPED OUT, because we painted our house black. The photo attached isn’t the actual house but it could be. Originally, all of the houses built, in the early 2000’s, were similar pastel colors. Light grey, yellow, blue, etc.. very boring. The CCRs state that to repaint your house you have to submit the color to the architectural control committee (ACC) and that the colors be “harmonious” with the neighborhood or some BS like that. Nothing specifically prohibits any specific color. We followed the rules to the letter, got written approval from the ACC but now the HOA president, Karen, is trying to make us repaint and force the members of the ACC to retract the approval or resign. I say they can kick rocks. What I don’t get is WHY DOES SHE CARE?? It doesn’t impact her in any way and the neighborhood, although outside of this particular HOA, already has tons of black houses. Do they seriously think that forcing every house to look the same will somehow boost property values? I think the opposite. (It’s also worth noting that every house in the HOA has tripled in value over the last 10 years so home value is not even an argument by any stretch).
Image source: MoPanic, legendhomestn
#20 It’s Always The Small Govt People Who Run Hoas Too. But Will Micromanage Everything About How You Take Care Of Or Make Changes To You Home
Image source: banalplay
#21 Hoa Gave Us 1 Week Notice To Fix Our “Stressed” Tree Or Else We’d Be Evicted. We Sent Them This:
Image source: lotr_ginger
#22 I’ve Been Kindly Reminded By The Hoa That We Are Allowed 6 Pots Of Live, Healthy Potted Plants On Our Front Patios. Don’t Tell The Cactus
Image source: entgardener
#23 Hoa Threatens Lawyers Over Bush
So I received an email saying I had an overgrown bush that I needed to take care of in front of my house. I originally wasn’t going to do anything to it because I didn’t feel it was overgrown but I ended up clipping roughly 4 branches from my bush. I received this email a few days after.. I can’t stand these losers.
Image source: Miller-time410
#24 My Hoa Has A Geriatric Street Gang To Inspect Lawns
Image source: icprester
#25 My Dying Tree
This is the tree we topped at the end of last year that our HOA is convinced will not survive nor thrive. We have to tear it out and replant with another tree of their liking.
Image source: Rev_BS
#26 Hoa Ripped Out Three Trees Overnight Because They “Didn’t Look Orderly”
Totally love our new “orderly” patch of mulch.
Image source: 25thfloorgarden
#27 That Is Freaking Hilarious
Image source: DGlaucomflecken
#28 Hoa Left This Sticker On My Car
My car was parked a bit (3/4) on a total quiet dead-end street, I understood my mistake but what was the harm in leaving a NORMAL PAPER under my WINDSHIELD WIPER??? I spotted another car with the SAME sticker with a failed attempt to peel it off. Until I can figure out how to get this residue off, I’ll have to drive around looking like a total dumba*s.
Image source: atkpaki
#29 Fined Over $800
I’ve been fined over $900 so far for solar string lights and a trellis. That were installed before the new rules were even forced on us.
Image source: 32WithKidsAndDating
#30 I Asked The Hoa President If A Ring Doorbell Can Be Installed
My new tenant just moved in and asked if he’s allowed to have a Ring doorbell installed, so I asked the HOA president. This was her response.
Image source: Majestic_Fox_428
#31 Just Why
Image source: theSurlyBiker
#32 I Debated Replying With “Sending Fines About Plants When We Haven’t Had A Working Gate And A Security Guard That Can Run Past 5 Seconds Is Wild. I Will See You At The Next Meeting”
Image source: _curvesandkickz
#33 My Petty Level Is 1000
The HOA hasn’t taken Christmas lights down from the clubhouse.
Image source: SUP3RVILLAINSR
#34 Headed To Home Depot Right Now To Buy A Bigger Santa
Image source: KTmBoyle
#35 Hoa Making Me Repaint My Entire House During Christmas Week Because The Paint Has Slightly Faded
Image source: kvsnake
#36 According To The Hoa I Need To Do A Better Job Of Maintaining My Yard
Image source: Thick_Cookie_7838
#37 This Is What I Have To Look At After Paying My Hoa Every Month
I am aware, first world problems right, but I can’t even have a chair outside of my door at this place and the HOA let’s this slide out of all things. They recently re- painted the building and the railings. I thought you guys would get a kick out of my suffering.
Image source: tomlist3
#38 Did They Bring Over A Ruler?
Image source: DarthandDogs
#39 Is This Normal?
We were warned late last night (too late for anyone to see the emails until this morning) that the HOA were inspecting porches/underneath our back porches and common area. But instead they went on everyone’s front steps and doors as well. Again, fine do what you want because us unit owners know we have no say and the HOA treats us horribly. But an old man peaking in my elderly female neighbors condo doesn’t look right to me. In MA & not sure on all bylaws, but when they tell us at 10pm Monday night to move our cars or will be towed etc. due to inspections of our back porches by 8am Tuesday, they went everywhere. If I wasn’t home all day today, I believe they would have tried to come in and check out the place. I live with a “community” (sent an email to HOA asking for peace for all in the community, just peace but was told this is NOT A COMMUNITY!!! by the HOA.)
Image source: Boo_Casp
#40 Crazy Garage Door Window Rules
Our HOA just sent out an addendum to our rules about garage door color, size, design, etc. The fact that anyone has the time to care about the circle shape design in someone else’s garage door window is beyond me. We’ve lived in HOA communities before, but have never seen this – anyone else?
Image source: youaintdubbin
#41 Hoa Says Not To Decorate Until 3 Weeks Before Halloween
There’s no way I’m waiting until October 7th to decorate. I’ll keep the lights off and wait to put out the majority of stuff, but that’s the best you’re getting. I’ll pay the fine.
Image source: Late-Courage-7139
#42 Two Days Before Christmas My Hoa Hits Us With The News We Will Owe $3400 In Special Assessment Fees On Jan 1
As the title says, my HOA had a special assessment voted on to fix a roof and repave already fine roads. I voted no, but whatever. Each townhouse owes $17,000. We received an email on Dec 2nd that it was voted as approved and would either be $3400 yearly for five years or $17000 all at once. They sent this out Dec 23rd to clarify that unlike all other special assessments that increase the monthly HOA fee, the $3400 is due on the 1st.
To make matters worse, we are required to have ACH transactions and will be debited on the first. We also have to pay the usual $530 HOA fee by the 5th. We have owners on social security. I’m not sure how many people are cash rich that soon after Christmas but Jesus.
Image source: Silly-Coconut7093
#43 Hoas Are Horrible
Image source: KathleenWinche3
#44 This Letter From My Hoa, Written In Purple Ink, Telling Me They Rejected My Check Because It Was Written In Purple Ink
Image source: Okay_Tacos
#45 Hoa President Has Started Taping Notes To Our Trash
One of our neighbors set their trash out at 4PM instead of 6PM, so our HOA president typed up a note and taped it to their trash. I guess now we’re going to have to start checking our trash for notes?
Image source: dslryan
#46 How Is This Ok?
Image source: temigu
#47 Pay 80 Bucks A Month And Hoa Paints The Mailboxes Closed
HOA handyman work, decided to paint the mail boxes including the doors that aluminum that didn’t need paint.
Image source: techminion08
#48 Who Else Got These 5-Minute Shower Timers From Their Hoa?
I guess I don’t really need to scrub my ankles or pretty much from the knees down. This 5 minute challenge is going to be cake
Image source: neighborhoodtokers
#49 It’s Freaking Hot In Texas
I installed a window unit in my bedroom and I work nights and it gets so hot during the day and the main A/C unit just isn’t enough and my HOA sent me a lovely letter to remove it.
Image source: jennywenny21
#50 Hoa Penalized Me For “Excessive Weeds In Front Yard.”
Image source: Roney35
Follow Us