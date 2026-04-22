Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

It’s nice when people know and care about what you’re up to. But there is a fine line – it’s always best to keep people in suspense, even when we’re talking about personal privacy. Unfortunately, most of us are used to oversharing, especially on social media. In fact, four in five Americans overshare personal data online, according to the cybersecurity company Tessian.
Yet some folks know how to overshare in the most cringeworthy ways possible. To shame them, the “Nobody Asked” subreddit was born, where you can find all sorts of embarrassing examples of people sharing stories no one really cares about. Is it attention-seeking, main character syndrome, or just genuine honesty? I guess we’ll never know.
More info: Reddit
#1 Thank You For Sharing
Image source: MuzzleOfNemesis
#2 Why Is That Relevant Tho?
Image source: RamboLoops
#3 I Often Wonder, What Are These Guys Hoping To Achieve, And Does This Ever Work?
Image source: Luko31
#4 Found This While Watching Mr Beast
Image source: First_Produce7527
#5 On A Slime Vid
Image source: Sabine_Boo
#6 Found This On A Dr Phil Video Compilation
Image source: SillyMovie13
#7 On A Thread About Game Recommendations
Image source: SpiderArcana
#8 My Wife Cheated, Send Prayers
Image source: hbm2340
#9 An Amazon Review About A Ring
Image source: godfatheroffilth
#10 Not Even Remotely Relevant
Image source: imunique1543
#11 Okay David, Thank You For Sharing
Image source: kazen141
#12 Real Estate Blog / Recipe Review
Image source: chalbers85
#13 Amazon Headphones Review
Image source: Aretas_the_17th
#14 Why Would I Care Whether Or Not You’re In A Relationship?
Image source: Alibium
#15 50 Big Macs
Image source: [Deleted]
#16 I’m From The Planet Mars
Image source: xX_08_Adam_80_Xx
#17 On A Video Of An Elvis Recording
Image source: [Deleted]
#18 This Was On A Post About A Youtuber Having Depression
Image source: thatannoyingsong
#19 How About Reviewing The Book Before Posting Your Memoirs, Al
Image source: ToiletRollTubeGuy
#20 Poor Eileen
Image source: expiredwilltolive
#21 Congrats
Image source: rugop
#22 Found This On A Hells Kitchen Video
Image source: NotYourSusie_
#23 Found This In A Breakbot Music Video
Image source: Zoinks____Scoob
#24 On A TikTok Of A Group Of Boys Doing A Silly Dance Routine
Image source: Diamond123682
#25 Why Laura
Image source: [Deleted]
#26 That’s Information Worth Sharing, But Maybe In A Dm Or Your Own Post
Image source: witchofawind
#27 On An Article About The EU
Image source: teemodidntdieforthis
#28 Under A Post Of A Dog Playing With A Crow
Image source: Just__Kamil
#29 Saw This On A Post About The ‘Perfect Marshmallow’
Image source: corgiswithshoes
#30 This Was Posted In My University Facebook Group
Image source: Corn_Beef_Veteran
#31 My Friend Is A TV Producer, Shared A Link About An Explosion In LA That Injured Firefighters. This Person Picked A Weird Time To Solicit Jobs For Her Family
Image source: RogueX23
#32 Um, Nobody Mentioned Any Of That
Image source: vanilla-ghost
#33 On A Bed Bath And Beyond Ad For Newly Engaged Couples
Image source: kissbetterthanicook
#34 Found On A Video About How To Plate Charcuterie Boards
Image source: angelatina1101
#35 What?
Image source: Garbayim
#36 “I Am A Gay Female” Why?
Image source: dascoop03
#37 On A Video About A Calf Chasing A Tiger With Funky Town Playing In The Back
Image source: cal_amity524
#38 Thirst Commenting Is Big Sad
Image source: esotetris
#39 How Dare You Enjoy Your Birthday
Image source: NotANagger
#40 What’s The Thought Process Of This People? I Really Can’t Get It
Image source: MMauro94
#41 Found This
Image source: launchedeight79
#42 I Bet His Parents Are Proud
Image source: General-kenobi456
#43 Posts About Your Wedding On The Community Page For 20k People Who Don’t Know You
Image source: EGM0130
#44 Thanks Man, Big Help
Image source: AfricanHolocaust
#45 Who On Earth Asked?
Image source: nachosandqueso
#46 Not Even Sure What That Had To Do With The Image
Image source: [Deleted]
#47 It’s Just A Funny Meme Sharon
Image source: apsoein
#48 For Real Tho
Image source: burnout_boy_grimes
#49 Found On A Video About Tool Tips
Image source: Chance_Pomegranate_1
#50 Thanks For The Update
Image source: nudgedout
#51 This Is Peak Karen Humor
Image source: gnawingonhumanbones
#52 Guys She’s Struggling With Finding Herself
Image source: nottherealkunal
#53 Dude In The Red Was Literally Talking About A Mac And Cheese Recipe
Image source: knizm0
#54 Found On A Video Of A Crab Biting Someones Hand
Image source: PortaHJ
#55 Oh, Um… Go To Sleep, I Guess?
Image source: fujuicee
#56 Comment Was Asking If Hwasa’s (A Singer) Real Name Is Maria
Image source: luxmainbtw
#57 This Makes Me Feel So Much Better, Thanks
Image source: pierceisstreetsahead
#58 A Rice Dish
Image source: EthanV2
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