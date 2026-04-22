Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

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It’s nice when people know and care about what you’re up to. But there is a fine line – it’s always best to keep people in suspense, even when we’re talking about personal privacy. Unfortunately, most of us are used to oversharing, especially on social media. In fact, four in five Americans overshare personal data online, according to the cybersecurity company Tessian.

Yet some folks know how to overshare in the most cringeworthy ways possible. To shame them, the “Nobody Asked” subreddit was born, where you can find all sorts of embarrassing examples of people sharing stories no one really cares about. Is it attention-seeking, main character syndrome, or just genuine honesty? I guess we’ll never know.

More info: Reddit

#1 Thank You For Sharing

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: MuzzleOfNemesis

#2 Why Is That Relevant Tho?

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: RamboLoops

#3 I Often Wonder, What Are These Guys Hoping To Achieve, And Does This Ever Work?

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Luko31

#4 Found This While Watching Mr Beast

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: First_Produce7527

#5 On A Slime Vid

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Sabine_Boo

#6 Found This On A Dr Phil Video Compilation

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: SillyMovie13

#7 On A Thread About Game Recommendations

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: SpiderArcana

#8 My Wife Cheated, Send Prayers

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: hbm2340

#9 An Amazon Review About A Ring

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: godfatheroffilth

#10 Not Even Remotely Relevant

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: imunique1543

#11 Okay David, Thank You For Sharing

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: kazen141

#12 Real Estate Blog / Recipe Review

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: chalbers85

#13 Amazon Headphones Review

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Aretas_the_17th

#14 Why Would I Care Whether Or Not You’re In A Relationship?

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Alibium

#15 50 Big Macs

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: [Deleted]

#16 I’m From The Planet Mars

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: xX_08_Adam_80_Xx

#17 On A Video Of An Elvis Recording

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: [Deleted]

#18 This Was On A Post About A Youtuber Having Depression

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: thatannoyingsong

#19 How About Reviewing The Book Before Posting Your Memoirs, Al

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: ToiletRollTubeGuy

#20 Poor Eileen

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: expiredwilltolive

#21 Congrats

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: rugop

#22 Found This On A Hells Kitchen Video

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: NotYourSusie_

#23 Found This In A Breakbot Music Video

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Zoinks____Scoob

#24 On A TikTok Of A Group Of Boys Doing A Silly Dance Routine

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Diamond123682

#25 Why Laura

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: [Deleted]

#26 That’s Information Worth Sharing, But Maybe In A Dm Or Your Own Post

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: witchofawind

#27 On An Article About The EU

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: teemodidntdieforthis

#28 Under A Post Of A Dog Playing With A Crow

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Just__Kamil

#29 Saw This On A Post About The ‘Perfect Marshmallow’

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: corgiswithshoes

#30 This Was Posted In My University Facebook Group

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Corn_Beef_Veteran

#31 My Friend Is A TV Producer, Shared A Link About An Explosion In LA That Injured Firefighters. This Person Picked A Weird Time To Solicit Jobs For Her Family

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: RogueX23

#32 Um, Nobody Mentioned Any Of That

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: vanilla-ghost

#33 On A Bed Bath And Beyond Ad For Newly Engaged Couples

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: kissbetterthanicook

#34 Found On A Video About How To Plate Charcuterie Boards

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: angelatina1101

#35 What?

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Garbayim

#36 “I Am A Gay Female” Why?

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: dascoop03

#37 On A Video About A Calf Chasing A Tiger With Funky Town Playing In The Back

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: cal_amity524

#38 Thirst Commenting Is Big Sad

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: esotetris

#39 How Dare You Enjoy Your Birthday

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: NotANagger

#40 What’s The Thought Process Of This People? I Really Can’t Get It

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: MMauro94

#41 Found This

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: launchedeight79

#42 I Bet His Parents Are Proud

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: General-kenobi456

#43 Posts About Your Wedding On The Community Page For 20k People Who Don’t Know You

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: EGM0130

#44 Thanks Man, Big Help

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: AfricanHolocaust

#45 Who On Earth Asked?

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: nachosandqueso

#46 Not Even Sure What That Had To Do With The Image

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: [Deleted]

#47 It’s Just A Funny Meme Sharon

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: apsoein

#48 For Real Tho

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: burnout_boy_grimes

#49 Found On A Video About Tool Tips

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: Chance_Pomegranate_1

#50 Thanks For The Update

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: nudgedout

#51 This Is Peak Karen Humor

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: gnawingonhumanbones

#52 Guys She’s Struggling With Finding Herself

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: nottherealkunal

#53 Dude In The Red Was Literally Talking About A Mac And Cheese Recipe

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: knizm0

#54 Found On A Video Of A Crab Biting Someones Hand

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: PortaHJ

#55 Oh, Um… Go To Sleep, I Guess?

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: fujuicee

#56 Comment Was Asking If Hwasa’s (A Singer) Real Name Is Maria

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: luxmainbtw

#57 This Makes Me Feel So Much Better, Thanks

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: pierceisstreetsahead

#58 A Rice Dish

Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories

Image source: EthanV2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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