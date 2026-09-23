Anneliese van der Pol: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Anneliese van der Pol
September 23, 1984
Naaldwijk, Netherlands
42 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Anneliese van der Pol?
Anneliese van der Pol is a Dutch American actress. She is highly praised for her cheerful comedic timing and expressive singing voice. Her versatile talent brings a vibrant energy to both screen and stage projects.
She rose to prominence playing the lovable Chelsea Daniels on the hit sitcom That’s So Raven. This defining role quickly made her a beloved household name while establishing her as one of television’s premier comedic sidekicks.
Early Life and Education
Born in Naaldwijk, Netherlands, Anneliese van der Pol moved to California as a toddler. Her American mother, Dyan Ross, named her after Anne Frank, and she grew up in Bellflower alongside two older sisters.
She attended the Orange County High School of the Arts to study performance. Her school stage roles, including playing Sandy in Grease, earned early awards and paved her path to professional show business.
Notable Relationships
Married to actor Johnno Wilson, Anneliese van der Pol previously dated her co-star Orlando Brown. She met Wilson on the set of Raven’s Home, and the couple eloped in Santa Barbara in December 2024.
The couple shares a daughter, Scottie Adelaide Safata, who was born in late 2025. In August 2026, the couple announced they were expecting their second child, bringing immense joy to their growing household.
Career Highlights
She scored widespread recognition as Chelsea Daniels on the hit Disney sitcom That’s So Raven. This iconic role spanned more than 100 episodes and led her to reprise the beloved character in the successful spin-off series Raven’s Home.
Broadway stage roles expanded her reach, including playing Belle in Beauty and the Beast. As the final actress in the show’s original run, she also contributed to several successful Disney soundtrack albums.
Signature Quote
“Laugh through it, learn from it.”
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