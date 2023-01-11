Annabelle Film Series Detailed

The Annabelle film series has done well on its own, but it has been one of four movies that make up the greater Conjuring Universe across various sequels and spinoffs. The Conjuring Universe was conceived by Saw’s James Wan, a man fascinated with killer dolls, as noted with his newest release, M3GAN. The Conjuring was released first, but after the second film in the franchise, Annabelle, was released, the universe was already well on its way as each had also received two other films before even more spinoffs were released, with The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona. In contrast, The Nun and The Conjuring each have a sequel in their future. Below, we’ve detailed the Annabelle film series and touched upon some other aspects of The Conjuring Universe as we focus on Annabelle, the cursed doll.
Annabelle’s First Solo Film
Annabelle itself, the first film in the Annabelle film series, was a prequel to The Conjuring film series until The Nun was released and was set in events earlier than any film in The Conjuring Universe depicted before. Annabelle focused on the supernatural events surrounding the real-life version of the doll, as all of The Conjuring Universe has been based on the encounters of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The vintage doll becomes a possessed force of demonic nature against a couple and their child in the film that showcased Annabelle and the violence within her, but this wasn’t truly detailed until the true prequel to Annabelle of the absolute origins of Annabelle. The cast of Annabelle included, with two small references to the investigative couple in the film and credits, Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard, Tony Amendola, Brian Howe, Eric Laden, Ivar Brogger, Gabriel Latman, and others to portray various more minor roles. While the film didn’t explicitly show Ed and Lorraine Warren, Father Perez mentioned his intent to call the couple due to his lack of ability to assess the demonic threat. At the same time, the doll was also showcased at the end of the film in the paranormal investigator couple’s museum.
Annabelle Prequel
The true origin story of Annabelle in the three-story Annabelle-focused film series, Annabelle: Creation, showcased the doll’s creation from a dollmaker which then led to the life of Annabelle, the girl who broke into the home in the earliest moments of Annabelle, the first film in the film series, and ended tied to directly to the film with its end events. During the film, after the loss of their daughter Annabelle, the dollmaker and his wife opened their home for others to stay, when one of them snuck into the bedroom of their deceased daughter and released a demon that terrorized the residents of the home. As the prequel’s ending led directly to the events that were Annabella’s time with the Form family, it gave a new insight into the original Annabelle and the rest of the Annabelle film series going forward. With an additional film to add to the overall backstory of the Annabelle film series and the spirits that have occupied it, the Annabelle sequel, Annabelle Comes Home, was able to provide a much more fulfilling story with so much more story to back it since the doll’s first appearance in The Conjuring.
Annabelle Sequel
The Annabelle sequel, released after the two previously released films, Annabelle Comes Home, featured a continued story from the first Annabelle movie. Annabelle Comes Home was also the second to last film to be added to The Conjuring Universe, as the only film released after has been the third Conjuring film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The final film n the Annabelle film series, as of right now, featured the story of the doll in the Warrens’ museum after it was seen being placed there at the end of the first film in the film series, Annabelle. While Annabelle has always attracted fans across both The Conjuring and the Annabelle film series, the character’s grander role in The Conjuring Universe likely means that while the doll will be referenced again, it may not lead to a new film. Annabelle Comes Home featured a new but familiar setting, with Ed and Lorraine as characters in the movie again, and their daughter also being involved with the newest hauntings of the doll in the Warrens’ museum. Annabelle Comes Home was another film that fans of The Conjuring Universe enjoyed. However, critics claimed it was the least scary of the Annabelle film series while still a great movie to add to The Conjuring Universe. Annabelle may have been a possessed doll, but it added perfectly to the unique horrors that have made up the different films that explore The Conjuring Universe.