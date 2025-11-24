Grandma Of Teen Whose Body Was Found Stuffed Under Cruise Bed Shares Disturbing New Details About Stepbrother

The grandmother of the cheerleader found lifeless on a Carnival cruise ship has come forward with new details on the stepbrother’s reaction as he was questioned by investigators.
Anna Kepner, 18, was discovered in her cabin by a room attendant on November 7.
The Florida teen, who had been on a Caribbean vacation with her family, was found wrapped in a blanket under a bed and covered with life vests.
Authorities concluded that Anna had lost her life by asphyxiation caused by an arm pressed across her neck.
Image credits: anna.kepner16
The victim had reportedly been sharing her cabin with her 14-year-old and 16-year-old stepbrothers. The boys slept in bunk beds while Anna had her own bed, according to The Daily Mail.
When her body was discovered, the ship was in international waters between Mexico and Florida. It returned to Miami a day later so the FBI could begin its investigation.
Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, whose name has not been released for legal reasons, was later identified as a suspect in the case.
Image credits: fl.anna18
Speaking with Good Morning America, Anna’s grandmother, Barbara, described the relationship between the teens.
“They were like brother and sister,” she said. “Two peas in a pod. He was a good student. He played soccer, and is a very quiet young man.”
Barbara, who was also on the cruise, added that the suspect had “demons in his past” that he had been trying to “deal” with.
Anna’s grandmother said the victim’s stepbrother, a suspect who shared a room with Anna, had personal struggles
Image credits: ABC News
According to the grieving grandmother, the teen broke down when questioned by investigators.
She described his police interview as an “emotional mess,” noting that the 16-year-old “couldn’t speak” and “couldn’t believe what happened.”
Image credits: anna.kepner16
After the cruise docked in Miami, the stepbrother was hospitalized for psychiatric observation and later released to stay with a family member.
Barbara said Anna and her stepbrothers had agreed to share a room. The 16-year-old was allegedly the only one seen going in and out of the cabin at the time of the crime.
“I know that those two kids cared about each other in the right way. I can’t accuse him because I don’t know what happened in that room, but the summation would be that he did something,” the grandmother concluded.
Barbara, who also went on the trip, said the 16-year-old was the only person reportedly seen entering and leaving Anna’s cabin
Image credits: ABC News
At Anna’s memorial service, her ex-boyfriend, Josh Tew, accused the stepbrother of trying to climb on top of the victim against her will months before the attack.
Anna’s father, Christopher, shared that everyone in the blended family was questioned by the FBI after disembarking from the ship and that he has not received any updates regarding the case.
“I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers,” he said.
“The whole family is lost for words. We miss her and love her more than anything.”
Image credits: anna.kepner16
Shauntel is reportedly seeking “all proceedings to be closed to the press in the event criminal charges are filed against the minor child,” in order to protect his right to a fair trial.
Anna had been sharing her cabin with her 14- and 16-year-old stepbrothers
Image credits: Shauntel Kepner
Image credits: Shauntel Kepner
She also accused her ex, Thomas, of interfering with the active criminal investigation by sharing “confidential” information.
Shautel and Thomas are reportedly involved in a custody battle over the suspect.
She allegedly wants to “seal the case” and prevent information related to either her custody dispute or her son, including documents, photographs, or texts, from being made public.
The ship returned to Miami the day after Anna’s body was found, so the FBI could begin its investigation
Image credits: HustleBtch_
Anna’s school described her as a “bright, kind-hearted young woman whose presence brought warmth and energy into the classroom.”
She is also remembered as a “thoughtful, nurturing” person who was “always thinking of others,” according to an online obituary.
“She had a big, beautiful heart, often sending random ‘I love you’ messages or little gestures that made someone’s day,” the obituary read.
Anna was a gymnast and varsity cheerleader at Temple Christian School in Florida
Image credits: The Pascal Show
The 18-year-old loved the sun, the water, boat days, and beach days. She was set to graduate in May and hoped to join the military, though her dream was to join the local police department to protect her loved ones.
Asked what she hoped for the grieving family, Barbara said, “I hope that we can heal. Whatever happened in that room, the only person responsible is the person who was in the room with Anna,” though she added that she is waiting for the court to decide what justice will look like for the family.
Many people questioned the adults on the trip for having Anna share a room with the teenagers
Follow Us