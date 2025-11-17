120 Anime Tattoos So Cool They Go Beyond Plus Ultra

Is your friend suddenly flaunting a spiky-haired, electrically charged boy on their forearm? Then you’re witnessing the super awesome trend of anime tattoos in all its glory!
The anime industry has taken the world by storm, but you probably knew that already. Like an anime protagonist’s power level (which always, and we mean ALWAYS, spikes dramatically in the last arc), the love for anime has exploded. It’s seeped into our lives, invaded our screens without asking for permission, and now, it’s marking territories on human skin. There are cool anime tattoos so good you might be tempted to get one, even if you’ve never watched a minute of anime in your life. No, seriously. It’s that crazy!
Gone are the days of hushed confessions about binge-watching One Piece at unholy hours of the night, often resulting in a session of awkward stares from other adults because “you’re really too old to watch cartoons.” Today, anime fans show off their fandoms in style, turning their bodies into living, ink-packed homages to their favorite characters and shows with cartoon tattoo ideas that are not short on awesomeness. Whether it’s a full anime tattoo sleeve depicting an epic saga or just small anime tattoos here and there, fans wear their passion like a badge of honor.
While an anime tattoo is a super fun, very cool, and definitely unique way to express your love for Japanese animation, it’s also not something to dive headfirst into without proper research. Unless you’re aiming for a real-life “regrettable tattoo” arc (which we do not recommend), you might want to give some serious thought to the design and placement of your future anime tat.
Here’s where our anime tattoo ideas come to the rescue! We dove deep into the internet to bring you a collection of tattoo designs that are truly “beyond plus ultra.” For those who don’t know much about anime lingo, that’s a super popular catchphrase from My Hero Academia. It essentially means “going above and beyond,” and we’ve made sure these anime tattoos do exactly that. Now, let’s get ready to ink!
#1 Chubby Pikachu Tattoo From Pokemon
“Done by Noemi From Watermelon Tattoo in Edinburgh!”
Image source: SyN_ow
#2 Howl And Calcifer From Howl’s Moving Castle Tattoo
“Howl and Calcifer from Howl’s Movie Castle (Studio Ghibli) by Tyson Taumaoe at Hideout Tattoo (Las Vegas, NV).”
Image source: vanzilla24
#3 Charizard In A Gameboy Color Tattoo
“Done by Levi Dunn At 1819 Tattoo Co. In Flowery Branch, GA.”
Image source: SeanPMcF
#4 Lovely Pokemon Kitties Tattoos
“Done by Yoon in Seoul, Korea.”
Image source: hhebee
#5 Fullmetal Alchemist Tattoo
Image source: giantlee6
#6 Pochita Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Image source: magavengeance
#7 Dabi Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Image source: kaixchin
#8 Megumi Fushiguro From Jujutsu Kaisen Tattoo
Image source: almtattoo
#9 Neon Genesis Evangelion Tattoo
Image source: y.o.u_tattoo
#10 Squirtles Playing Poker Tattoo
“By Kim Saigh at Memoir Tattoo in Los Angeles.”
Image source: xzibit447
#11 Sailor Moon Tattoo
Image source: davidvaldetattoo
#12 Charizard From Pokemon Thigh Tattoo
“By Billy Weigler at Folklore in Dallas, TX.”
Image source: KaibaVsJoey
#13 Fallen Eren Tattoo From Attack On Titan
Image source: CemB.Tattoo
#14 Nezuko From Demon Slayer And Power From Chainsaw Man Tattoo
Image source: sebastian_tattoo
#15 No Face Tattoo
“By Levi Hilton Of Immovable Tattoo (Bossier City, LA).”
Image source: BronyVani
#16 Charizard Fire Arm Tattoo From Pokemon
“By Billy Tanos at Iimmerse Tattoo, Brisbane, Australia.”
Image source: iimmerseta2
#17 Spy X Family Anya Tattoo
Image source: tattooputz
#18 Demon Slayer Tanjiro And Nezuko Tattoo
“Done by Isnard Barbosa at Legendarytattoostudio Dublin-Ireland.”
Image source: Isnardbarbosa
#19 Pokemon Tattoo
Image source: deadpan_anne_tattooVerified
#20 L From Death Note Tattoo
Image source: almtattoo
#21 Ryuk Tattoo From Death Note
Image source: nickydiamond_ert
#22 Tokyo Ghoul Character Tattoo
Image source: uchiwa.ink
#23 Levi Tattoo From Attack On Titan
Image source: vicky_blackbunny
#24 Misa From Death Note Tattoo
Image source: z_goldentriangle
#25 Samurai Champloo And Cowboy Bebop Tattoo
Image source: oozy_tattoo
#26 Luffy From One Piece Tattoo
Image source: felix_the_tats
#27 Demon Slayer Mask Tattoo
“Done by Zach Donn at Lumenati in Denver, CO.”
Image source: DaikokuyaCustomer
#28 Atomic Purple Gameboy And Pikachu Tattoo
“Done by Cassi at Folklore Tattoo in Mansfield, Ohio.”
Image source: zacharysp
#29 Dabi Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Image source: meowtattoos
#30 Brook Tattoo From One Piece
Image source: thetatpope
#31 Dororo Anime Tattoo
Image source: nawa_tattooer
#32 Chainsaw Man Aki Tattoo
Image source: ej.tattz
#33 Naruto And Jiraiya Tattoo
“Done by Bronson Coddington Okami Tattoo in Newfoundland, New Jersey.”
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Susamaru And Yahaba From Demon Slayer Tattoo
“Done by Yanz at Ennui Studio, NYC.”
Image source: orangeyall
#35 Hunter X Hunter Tattoo
Image source: meowtattoos
#36 DBZ & Bleach Sleeve Tattoo
“By Isnard Barbosa, Dublin, Ireland.”
Image source: iamendless20
#37 Vaporwave Kakashi Tattoo From Naruto
“By Lee Hallam at Hurts Yard Studio, Nottingham.”
Image source: halsio
#38 Attack On Titan Tattoo
“Done by Bryan Palacios at Pristine Ink in Dallas, TX.”
Image source: mendosuhhhh
#39 Demon Slayer Core Tattoo
“By Cash at Addicted To Ink in White Plains, NY.”
Image source: Walt3r-S0bchak
#40 Jabami Yumeko Tattoo
Image source: azzurramanese
#41 Luffy From One Piece Tattoo
“By Chris Hill, Skinworks, Belfast.”
Image source: TheComfyGeek
#42 Zoro Tattoo From One Piece
Image source: tattooalgarcia
#43 Shoto Todoroki Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Image source: nicole.bline__tattoo
#44 All Might & Midoriya Izuku Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Image source: miketattos
#45 Muscle Mouse Tattoo From Demon Slayer
Image source: mrowa_tattoo
#46 Komi Tattoo
Image source: lillith.eve
#47 Anime Back Piece Tattoo
“Done by Emma Flavin of The Darling Grey in North Conway, NH.”
Image source: luckeyhike
#48 Attack On Titan Tattoo
“Done by Cat at Off The Ground Ink, Thornhill, ON.”
Image source: windblow258
#49 Naruto, Kurama, Sasuke And Itachi Forearm Tattoos
“By Justin Tolentino at Skin Design Tattoo in Las Vegas.”
Image source: Notabear5689
#50 Levi Ackerman Tattoo!
“Done by Alyssa Gaines at Vault Tattoo in Charlotte, NC.”
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Daki From Demon Slayer Tattoo
Image source: moemorrisontattoo
#52 Luffy Tattoo From One Piece
Image source: samuelart29
#53 Naruto Characters Tattoo
Image source: tattoosbymikev
#54 The Best Bois Killua And Gon (HxH) Tattoo
Image source: raineisonfire
#55 Kenshin Tattoo From Samurai X
Image source: handsomejacktattoo
#56 Sasori Tattoo From Naruto
Image source: borto_tattooer
#57 Zeno Zoldyck Tattoo From Hunter X Hunter
Image source: gustavoferrer2gc
#58 Tobirama From Naruto Tattoo
Image source: matsy
#59 Anime Tattoo Anya And Gaara
“From Emma at Santa Rosa Tattoo in CA.”
Image source: Emilygoestospace
#60 My Hero Academia Tattoo
“Done by Threat at Ink 9 in Athens, GA.”
Image source: TheWildYackie
#61 Denji Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
“Guest Artist Katie Byrne at Fountainhead Tattoo Edmonton Alberta Canada.”
Image source: TY-97Z
#62 Cyndaquil Tattoo From Pokemon
“By Hangetsu at Solbaer Tattoo, Granada, Spain.”
Image source: Joshmou
#63 Rengoku Tattoo From Demon Slayer
“By Ellen Heald, Swanst Tattoo, UK.”
Image source: pinkiekitty
#64 Gustavo Tattoo From Berserk
Image source: berserk_ayt
#65 Denji And Power Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Image source: bbamba_tattoo
#66 Asta Tattoo From Black Clover
Image source: franky.tattoo
#67 Jiraiya And Naruto Tattoo
Image source: lillith.eve
#68 DBZ Goten And Trunks Fusion Dance Tattoo
“Done by Wenghis Khan at First Class Tattoos in Manhattan, NYC.”
Image source: Wenghiskhan_tattoos
#69 Naruto Vs. Sasuke Tattoo
“From Enrico, Victimsofink, VIC, AUS.”
Image source: ExplanationGreen
#70 Gyomei Tattoo From Demon Slayer
“By Chris Mesi in Woodbury New Jersey.”
Image source: J_delucs
#71 Hinokami Kagura, A Continuation Of Demon Slayer, Anime Sleeve Tattoo
” Done by Oliver Boots at Wellfield Road Tattoo company, Wales!”
Image source: Happytrigger
#72 Sasuke And Itachi Tattoo From Naruto
“By Manu at Bonshyo Tattoo in Ourense, Spain.”
Image source: AironLawliet
#73 Uchiha Itachi Tattoo
“By Brando Chiesa At Blood Brotherhood In Florence, Italy.”
Image source: meowmixx3227
#74 Chainsaw Man Tattoo
“By Raine Knight, Queen’s Square, Wolverhampton.”
Image source: lewwiswells
#75 Kokushibo Tattoo From Demon Slayer
Image source: samuelart29
#76 Fuecoco Tattoo
Image source: stefansalamone
#77 Yoru Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Image source: nicole.bline__tattoo
#78 Zero Two Manga Panel Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_marco
#79 Fullmetal Alchemist Tattoo
Image source: berserk_ayt
#80 Bleach Squad Captain Shunsui Anime Tattoo
Image source: szymon_olech_tattoo
#81 Aki And Himeno Tattoo From Chainsaw Man
Image source: nickydiamond_ert
#82 Grimmjow From Bleach Tattoo
Image source: hangdex
#83 Goten And Trunks Fusion Back Tattoo
“Made by Nagara Senpai at Black Tiger, Portugal.”
Image source: Guiltef
#84 Studio Ghibli Themed Tattoo
“The start of my colored anime Sleeve done at Kompi Sixteen Rounds Nicosia Cyprus.”
Image source: LucifersKnight
#85 Custom Anime Piece Tattoo
“Done by Carlos Guimaraes in Barcelona, Spain.”
Image source: Excellent_Audience_5
#86 Realistic Attack On Titan Tattoo
“Done by Agustonand Ruben at Detintay Art Studio Elche Spain.”
Image source: AskGlittering4422
#87 Goku Tattoo From Dragon Ball
“By Ru Banban at I-Tattoo, Shanghai, June 2020.”
Image source: Raphton84
#88 8 Gates “Night Guy” Tattoo From Naruto Shippuden
Image source: Zectherian
#89 Japanese Inspired Pokemon Tattoo
“By Dan Cox, Sea Of Ink, Auckland, NZ.”
Image source: reddit.com
#90 Millennium Puzzle Tattoo
“By Hattitattoo at Heart Of Gold Collective in Manchester, UK.”
Image source: monkton98
#91 Broly Tattoo From Dragon Ball
Image source: durantattoo
#92 Toga Himiko Tattoo From My Hero Academia
Image source: frankiesexton
#93 Casca Tattoo From Berserk
Image source: neko.ttt
#94 Shikamaru Tattoo From Naruto
Image source: tattoo_kaizen
#95 Donquixote Doflamingo From One Piece Tattoo
Image source: chrismesitattoo
#96 Sukuna Anime Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: ExplanationGreen
#97 Kilua Tattoo from HxH
“Done by Sam Chase at Animeinkcon In Richmond, VA.”
Image source: Gfvsportsfan
#98 Naruto, Pain & Sasuke Tattoo
“By Jonas At Studio Artcore Tattoo In Båstad, Sweden.”
Image source: Pejicic
#99 Knee Ditch Master Ball Tattoo
“By Sam Blue at House of Colour in Bay Shore, NY!”
Image source: hollyasevenx
#100 Denji Chainsaw Man Tattoo
“Made by Billy at Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, AUS.”
Image source: iimmerseta2
#101 Ichigo And Grimmjow Tattoo Manga Panels From Bleach
“Done by Fernie Garcia at Ink Monkey Tattoo, Venice, CA.”
Image source: IxnayOnTheXJ
#102 Satoru Gojo Tattoo From Jujutsu Kaisen
Image source: meowtattoos
#103 Itachi Tattoo From Naruto
Image source: xv_siglootattoo
#104 Bleach Nel Tattoo
Image source: smxley.face
#105 Bleach Anime Tattoo
Image source: ej.tattz
#106 Anime Sleeve Tattoo Of One Piece
“Done by Kodi Ellis at Fountain Square Tattoos in Indianapolis, Indiana.”
Image source: Austiinjones
#107 Dragon Ball And Full Metal Alchemist Anime Tattoos
“By Andrew Douglas at the Neon Dragon in Cedar Rapids Lowa, starts to 2 leg sleeves.”
Image source: aldenb21
#108 Mob Psycho 100 Anime Sleeve Tattoo
“Done by Michela Bottin Ackerman from Soho Ink, NYC”
Image source: coffeejelly44
#109 Goku Nimbus Tattoo
“Done by Chrissy Flesh Electric Tattoo in San Antonio, TX.”
Image source: aggie2012
#110 Zabuza Momochi Tattoo From Naruto
“By Chris Mesi Black Dahlia Tattoo in Woodbury, NJ.”
Image source: Coltongower
#111 Anime Piece Tattoo
“Andrew Warren, Moose And Dagger, NL, Canada.”
Image source: visionist
#112 Kawaii Vegeta Tattoo
“By Dee at Adorn West, Portland, OR.”
Image source: gnastyart
#113 Sasuke Uchiha Tattoo From Naruto
“By Mattiamairo at Argotattoo, Parma, Italy.”
Image source: Ikozashi
#114 Bleach Ichigo Sword Arm Tattoo
“By Kyle Cook at Macks Tattoos in Cedar City, Utah.”
Image source: zemajor45
#115 I’m A Tattoo Artist And I Finished This Soul Eater Tattoo Piece Tonight
Image source: imgur.com
#116 Toilet Ound Hanako Kun Tattoo
Image source: visualamor
#117 Yusuke And Kuwabara Tattoo
Image source: arjay47
#118 Super Saiyan Goku Tattoo
Image source: imgur.com
#119 Kakashi Confronts Itachi, Part Two Of Sleeve Tattoo
“Done By Dan Mason Omkara Tattoo in Philadelphia, PA.”
Image source: reddit.com
#120 Nezuko Sleeping From Demon Slayer Tattoo
Image source: donniebydesign
