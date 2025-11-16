149 Anime Puns That’ll Brighten Up Your Day

In the usually grim and murky reality, there’s one thing that’s a real speck of light. Yup, we’re talking about anime – the most fantastic form of animation ever. Sure, naming things ‘the best’ is a tad bit controversial and if you don’t count yourself as a fan, just check out these anime puns that we’ve rounded up. They just might convince you of anime’s greatness once and for all! And if you’re already a practicing fan, check out these anime character puns and wordplay directly from some of the most popular series, nevertheless. They might have the power to brighten up your day!
So, anime puns – as you’re about to see, some of these double entendres are more about fans of the phenomena, while others come directly from anime characters’ mouths. Either way, all of these adorable puns are of exceptional quality, high relatability, and, most importantly – great fun. And surely, even if you’re not that big of an anime fan, you’re not against entertainment, right? That’s what we thought.
Now, clear the decks and make some space in your agenda for these cute puns – you’ll definitely need some time to read all of them, spend some time chuckling, and then discuss these cool puns with your friends. But, before you do all that, don’t forget to give the best puns your vote so they’ll reach the top of our list!
#1
How many characters does it take to screw and fix a light bulb in ‘Dragon Ball Z’?
Only one. But it will take 6 episodes.
#2
What is a type of anime car a little sister in the anime world usually drives?
A Nii-san.
#3
I would have tried alchemy if it did not cost an arm and a leg.
#4
Shino’s favorite band are The Beetles.
#5
What would you call a drowning Titan?
A Titanic.
#6
When Conan finished watching Death Note, he said: “Case Closed.”
#7
Frieza is quite cool, but sadly the older brother is Cooler.
#8
What is common between Light from ‘Death Note’ and a lift?
They are both L-evaders.
#9
What would happen if Vegeta stopped eating meat?
He would turn into a Vegeta-rian.
#10
What did the Jaegers say when they adopted Mikasa and took her in?
“Mikasa es su casa.”
#11
What does Todoroki put in his coffee?
Half and half.
#12
How to get in touch with an android?
You have to use a CELL Phone.
#13
A Titan’s favorite dish is rawmen.
#14
What does MonkeyD. Luffy say when you want another piece of the pie?
You can only have ‘One Piece.’
#15
When Vegeta got his tuition bill, what did he say?
It is over 9000.
#16
What is the name of Bruce Lee’s vegetarian brother?
Brock-o-Lee.
#17
What’s the difference between love and Naruto?
Naruto lasts forever.
#18
Naruto should have had some Pain killers before fighting the Akatsuki.
#19
What character do you get when you cross a Sailor with a Cow?
Sailor Moo.
#20
Why did Saitama get fired from his job when working in the railways as a conductor?
Because he had to punch a ticket.
#21
Sasuke knows how to grab girls’ hearts – with the Chidori.
#22
Life is neither an anime nor a ‘Fairy Tail.’
#23
Why did Petra freeze when she saw the female Titan?
Because she was petra-fied.
#24
Why are the soldiers’ Titan killing blades in ‘Attack on Titan’ extremely strong?
Because they are made of Titan-ium.
#25
What do you call the anime bill of rights?
The Manga Carta.
#26
What’s the full name of somebody who loves Japanese animation?
Annie Maniac.
#27
How do you get reluctant Pokemon to get on a bus?
You Poke-em-on.
#28
Why does nobody joke about rock type or ground type Pokemon?
Because their jokes have reached rock bottom.
#29
What is the first food item that ‘Whole Foods’ is basing on an anime to promote healthy eating habits amongst kids?
My Hero Macadamia.
#30
Konan was a part of Akatsuki, because she was doing all the paperwork.
#31
Why does Miso not like the world anymore?
Because there is no Light.
#32
Why should you not be telling jokes about ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ to a fan of the series?
Because it would be a Colossal mistake.
#33
When you’re in love, life seems to go at ‘5 centimeters per second.’
#34
Why did Goku get into another fight with Vegeta?
Because he was Saiyan bad jokes.
#35
Why did the Dragon Ball Z fan fail to officially change his name to Goku?
Because he could not get to the final form.
#36
If Levi would have had a brother, what would he be named?
Mr. Clean.
#37
Sasuke recently got creeped out, because he saw A-roach-imaru.
#38
To solve an anime puzzle you only need ‘One Piece.’
#39
Why did the Namekians fail to repair their planet?
Because they had no nail.
#40
What is the favorite song of Eren family that they often groove to?
Moves like Jaeger.
#41
How does Kagome wash her clothes?
Inuwasha.
Image source: SenpaiKunChanSamaSan
#42
A life without watching anime is ‘No Game No life.’
#43
A classroom full of anime characters is also called ‘Classroom of the Elite.’
#44
When an anime character is possessed call upon ‘The Blue Exorcist.’
#45
Asta had encountered such bad luck, because she must have found a ‘Black Clover.’
#46
A French anime fan is known as an Ouib.
#47
Vegeta’s son kept wearing the same clothes. Maybe he could not find the right Trunk.
#48
Lee puts on his suit with his Tie-Jutsu.
#49
Uchihas share-ingan among themselves.
#50
What is a ghoul’s favorite drink from ‘Tokyo Ghoul’?
A Ghoul-Aid.
#51
What language do weebs who haven’t learned Japanese prefer to read in mangas?
Manganese.
#52
When Beerus meets Goku, what does he say?
“You should tell your son to “Gohan” back home.”
#53
Why did Erwin lose his limb in battle with Titans?
Because he had gone out on a limb with his last attack plan.
#54
What do you call an assassin that only kills anime lovers?
A weeb wacker.
#55
What sound does an anime themed ambulance make?
Weeboo Weeboo Weeboo.
#56
Which Pokémon can see the future?
A pikahead.
#57
If Death Note had Jutsus, Light Clone Jutsu would be highly used.
#58
Goku Junior needed Pan in his life for food.
#59
Neji’s favorite time of the day is Ten ten.
#60
Tobi or not Tobi, that is the real question.
#61
The most popular anime in heaven is ‘Angel beats.’
#62
An anime collection does not sound bright enough without ‘Bleach.’
#63
One thing that anime teaches you is exactly ‘How not to Summon A Demon Lord.’
#64
Whenever he hears any bad news, Griffith goes ‘Berserk.’
#65
Alphonse literally is a ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ unlike Edward.
#66
Amongst most characters in anime, Train is the ‘Black Cat.’
#67
Some characters from anime would definitely not want to go back to their ‘School Days.’
#68
What is a Pokemon addict’s favorite place to visit in France?
Paras.
#69
Why you would be in deep trouble if ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ would have been real?
Because, in this world, you Ken-run, but you Ken-not hide.
#70
What is Wall-E’s favorite anime series?
It is Eva-ngelion.
#71
What did the God of Destruction say to the cashier?
You can put it on my Bills.
#72
Why does nobody like the food in the Dead Zone?
Because there is too much Garlic.
#73
What did Arlert say when he got his Jaeger uniform?
“You must have got my size wrong. I cannot even put my Armin.”
#74
When Sasuke met Sakura after returning home, how did he propose to her?
“Are you an Uchiha, because you’re one of a kind.”
#75
What do you call a feline creature who is a ninja assassin?
An A-cat-suki member.
#76
What did Yuri say when he won gold?
“Victuuri!”
#77
Cowboy Bebop ended with a bang.
Image source: maltrab
#78
My friend is obsessed with anime.
You might say he is an anime-niac.
#79
Without Light, the world is indeed quite dark.
#80
Remember the Titans would be Eren’s favorite movie.
#81
Juan Piece is Mexico’s favorite anime.
#82
Berserk ended up being Guts-wrenching.
#83
An institute that does not follow the standard syllabus is My Hero Academia.
#84
I would like it if you could pass me some Gohan.
#85
Saiyans should eat more Vegeta-bles.
#86
The more Cells there are, the more complex the problem.
#87
Shenron is such a baller.
#88
Gohan loves to play the piccolo.
#89
I want to Naruto run away from bad anime.
#90
If you wonder what was said to Hashirama by Madara, it was: “Have you gotten the letter I have senju?”
#91
There is a killer bee loose in the Village Hidden in the clouds.
#92
They say Orochimaru’s village produced some sick beats.
#93
You have got to C4 yourself how Sasuke defeated Deidara.
#94
A cross between anime and matrix is called ‘Animatrix.’
#95
A library of anime books and manga can be called a ‘Garden of Words.’
#96
The sky in anime almost looks ‘Perfect Blue.’
#97
Too much dark anime would require a check-up from a ‘Paranoia Agent.’
#98
What is Mami Tomoe’s favorite beverage to drink?
De-cappuccino.
#99
What is the favorite type of nose of Saitama?
Genos.
#100
What did Meowth say to Ash when he told him to pretend like a tree and leave?
“He asked if Professor Oak was the one who set him up for that.”
#101
Do you know where Vegeta went after death?
Into the Frieza.
#102
When Gohan is in trouble, how does he feel?
He feels like he is in a Picollo.
#103
What TV series would Marco, Erin, and Jean make?
‘Two and a Half Men.’
#104
Why did Armin’s 3DMG fall loose?
Because he had forgotten to Titan it.
#105
Why is a group of Uchihas not called a Sharin-gang?
Because they were all Sharin-gone.
#106
Why did Sasuke Uchiha cross the road?
He had to get this brother’s eyes.
#107
Why are the Uchihas so hell-bent on taking revenge?
Nobody Susanoos.
#108
What did Light say when he got found out?
“Oh, shoot. Yagami this time.”
#109
I really like watching animes. But sometimes the plot is too drawn out.
#110
An anime that is questionable should be called Nanime.
#111
I need some Ichigos for the Bleach themed cake.
#112
Saiyans destroyed their own planet due to aping out.
#113
They play Dragon Ball in the other universes.
#114
Goku and friends buu-ed the Majin out of everyone.
#115
I want some Naruto in my Ramen.
#116
Sasuke really wants the one who is Susan-oo.
#117
A spirit hiding in a human could be called a ‘Ghost in the Shell.
#118
Finding an anime series that is pretty much dead in the modern age is quite a ‘Ghost Hunt.’
#119
Death’s quite a ‘Soul Eater.’
#120
The lost group was very angry, because ‘Elfen Lied.’
#121
To call upon Alucard you need to ‘Hellsing.’
#122
Why does nobody hangout with Tentacruel anymore?
Because he used to be cool. Now he’s just cruel.
#123
What would you call an anime with a really confusing storyline?
A Nanimae.
#124
On which planet does Piccolo visit to relax?
He goes to Planet Hammock.
#125
What would you call an Uchiha who is not very fond of humor?
An Uchi.
#126
Which sci-fi movie do Pokémon like the most?
Staryu Wars.
#127
What do you call a piece of tube-shaped pasta that watched too much anime?
Arigatoni.
#128
You have not seen my full Polywrath yet.
#129
An anime about getting loose shoelaces is called Attack on Tighten.
#130
A healthy breakfast for anime fans is a bowl of oataku.
#131
Saya goes on vacation to visit the Blood C.
#132
The Androids could really charge a Cell up.
#133
Nimbuses are friendly clouds in DBZ.
#134
If you wonder where to keep a pet Tanuki, it’s clearly in your Gaara-ge.
#135
Your anime watchlist will be dry if you do not add ‘H20.’
#136
Joe’s experience could be classified as ‘JoJo’s bizarre adventure.’
#137
I am quite sure that the scary story told by my classmates was a case of ‘Ghosts in School.’
#138
What anime do you get when you mix a melon and a collie?
‘The Melon-collie of Haruhi Suzumiya.’
#139
What is a Whailord Pokemon’s favorite TV show?
‘Whale of Fortune.’
#140
What would you call a French Anime fan?
A Ouib.
#141
Why was it impossible for Sasuke to awaken the Byakugan?
Because He-not-a Hyuga.
#142
Why did Naruto stop pursuing Sakura?
Because it was Useless.
#143
What did Naruto say to Hinata when he proposed to her?
“I may not have a Byakugan, but I can see you look stunning.”
#144
What’s a chicken’s favourite anime?
Bok-Bok-Boku No Hero Eggadamia.
#145
What car does Orimura Ichika drive?
A Mercedes Dense.
Image source: GizmoRobin
#146
These bad toys are gonna make me go Blastoise.
#147
Anime school life is just a ‘School Rumble.’
#148
How did Brock keep himself dry during the rain?
He used his frying pans as drying pans.
#149
How do Elite Saiyan warriors react when they need to fix a car?
Nappa know-how.
#150
I’m really behind on One Pice. I’m only at episode 300
( there are over 1000 episodes)
