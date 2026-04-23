“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

There has always been a risk when ordering online, from scams to just not being able to actually see what you’re getting until it shows up. However, as recent years have shown, it is possible to sell really anything at prices so low that regular consumers will suppress their reservations and just fill up their carts.
So we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst, if you are on the receiving end) online shopping fails, courtesy of Temu and Aliexpress. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
#1 Bought AC From Temu
Image source: Deadinsidebutisok
#2 Temu’s Scammy “Local” Sellers Send Me Picture Of A Clock Instead Of The Clock!
Image source: dampier
#3 Temu Fail
When you think you bought a nice lamp but this comes in the mail. Its literally a printed photo on aluminium. And i was so excited for this lamp… I guess not reading the description was not a good idea…
Image source: thearaa
#4 Aliexpress – Alihome Tools Scam
Image source: Cen_SGT_774
#5 He Ordered AirPods Through Aliexpress
Image source: EcomAdem
#6 Check Out My Cool New Lap Desk From Temu
Image source: Worldly_Way_5537
#7 So I Bought A Ruler Off Of Temu… Cabin Door For Scale
Image source: Condhor
#8 Haha
Image source: 99Cooking
#9 Ordered 2 Guitars – Got An Empty Box. Ali Says “No Refund”
Image source: MikeyMcG64
#10 Unrelated, But Found This On Dh Gate
Image source: potcubic
#11 Made Me Laugh
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Temu Vacuum Exploded
Image source: Outrageous-Block7844
#13 What I Ordered
Image source: Acceptable_Stomach_1
#14 Update On The 2 Laptops Ordered I Received 2 Keyboards Instead LOL Rip
Image source: heeroo0
#15 “Nintendo Switch For 30$ Only On Temu!”
Image source: spongeboy_dancing
#16 Received My Christmas Tree From Temu
Image source: Yoyolonametaken
#17 Not Quite Sure?
I ordered 100 pack of stickers off Temu and half of them said things like this!! What does this even mean? Hahaha
Image source: sbg801
#18 My Wife Bought His Snd Hers Yoga Mats For Us From Temu
Image source: Telo712
#19 Hehe
Image source: Ajmalmp47
#20 What The Hell
Image source: Dry-Carob-7123
#21 I’ve Waited One Month Only To Receive This Letter In The Package
Image source: karlodann
#22 My Aliexpress “SSD” Is Actually Just A USB Stick
Image source: Current-Mission-3123
#23 Got Burned By Temu
First time I got burned buying a relatively pricey item. I usually have pretty good luck getting gardening items so I sprung for a wheelbarrow. It was on the lower end of what a wheelbarrow would cost at a store so it wasn’t dirt cheap. I thought I’d be safe in getting a decent item with the added bonus of being able to use credits and have it shipped to my house.
Well it arrived today and I burst out laughing when I opened the box. I have kids so at least it won’t go to waste but it ended up being a pretty expensive toy.
I have Temu circle so it let me ask for a partial refund without sending it back. But then I realized this was part of a claim credit offer so I’ll have to see if I just forfeited my remaining credit ( it’s the version where they withhold the rest of the credit until everything is delivered so I won’t know until all items are delivered).
The item is already discontinued by seller so I couldn’t leave a review in the app. Thought I’d post here so yall can have a good laugh. Lesson learnt buy your wheelbarrows in store!
Image source: Reasonable_Trick_465
#24 Bought This “Scorpion” Plushie On Temu During Their Halloween Sale… Whatis This Creature???
Image source: Metal-Background
#25 Temu Is Selling Merch With My Son’s Artwork And I Bought It For Him Not Realizing It! Even His Name Is On The Bottom!
Image source: Penguinz90
#26 Always Check The Size Before Ordering On Aliexpress. I’m Not Disappointed Though. Lifetime Of Erasers For Drawing And Writing
Image source: SunshineAndBunnies
#27 My Friend Got A Bodypillow From Temu
Image source: A-Plastic-Man
#28 BF Bought “Venus Fly Trap” Seeds From Temu, What Is This ?
Image source: queenmarimeoww
#29 My Friend Ordered A Figurine On Temu
Image source: succulentboi_pavel
#30 At Least They’re Honest
Image source: reddit.com
#31 A+ Customer Service
Image source: GatechME
#32 Aliexpress Seller Just Asked Me Out Guys
Image source: Dauntlesse
#33 Most Honest Aliexpress Seller
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#34 10/10 Product Picture
Image source: yesmorememe
#35 You’re Laughing. “Add Your Design” And You’re Laughing
Image source: Soundwave_47
#36 Yayy I’ve Been Scammed
I know I’m supposed to be mad but i can’t stop laughing.
Image source: nyashka_stesnyashka_
#37 What I Bought vs. What They Sent Me
Image source: gandalfpr
#38 I Ordered This As A Christmas Present For Last Year’s Christmas In 2019, Now It Arrived – 392 Day Delivery
Image source: Jojokrieger
#39 Stupid Regular Cotton
Image source: Mireczeq
#40 Seems Like It Really Is Joe Over Now
Image source: kaldeqca
#41 Did I Get Got..?
Image source: Morbid666malicious
#42 What I Ordered vs. What I Was Sent
Image source: Marshmallowtt
#43 Temu Scam
Never buy a 4tb external hard drive from temu it is a big scam.
Image source: HakiMonarch
#44 Jeff Bezos Sending Out Temu?
Image source: Fun_Arm_4246
#45 Tools From Temu
Image source: anonymouswan1
#46 Wife Ordered Adult Coloring Book, Got Tin Sign Instead
Image source: Stay-Toasty
#47 What Is This Shipping Info On My Package ?
Image source: TIM38000
#48 Recieved An Empty Package And Refund Denied
So the US postal service put a sticker on this that they received it empty but AliExpress is still denying me a refund. The refund process is a joke.
Image source: No_Mortgage_8658
#49 I Bought “Fridge Magnets” From Temu, And They Are The Smallest Magnets Ever!
Image source: slowrun_downhill
#50 Is It Normal For Sellers To Kiss You
Image source: sanchipinchii
#51 Anyone Else End Up With This In Their Mailbox?
Package said “delivered”, but I was left with an empty parcel bag in my mailbox. Asked Temu for a refund and they’re gonna “get back to me in 24 hours”
Image source: echoscream
#52 What In The Hell Aliexpress?
Image source: Big-Yogurtcloset9820
#53 Thank You Dear Seller
Image source: Maplicant
#54 First Time Getting Scammed On Aliexpress
Image source: emmngyn
#55 After 5 Years Of Buying, Finally Got Scammed
Image source: SaltyBox9239
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