“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

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There has always been a risk when ordering online, from scams to just not being able to actually see what you’re getting until it shows up. However, as recent years have shown, it is possible to sell really anything at prices so low that regular consumers will suppress their reservations and just fill up their carts.

So we’ve gathered some of the best (or worst, if you are on the receiving end) online shopping fails, courtesy of Temu and Aliexpress. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1 Bought AC From Temu

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Deadinsidebutisok

#2 Temu’s Scammy “Local” Sellers Send Me Picture Of A Clock Instead Of The Clock!

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: dampier

#3 Temu Fail

When you think you bought a nice lamp but this comes in the mail. Its literally a printed photo on aluminium. And i was so excited for this lamp… I guess not reading the description was not a good idea…

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: thearaa

#4 Aliexpress – Alihome Tools Scam

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Cen_SGT_774

#5 He Ordered AirPods Through Aliexpress

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: EcomAdem

#6 Check Out My Cool New Lap Desk From Temu

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Worldly_Way_5537

#7 So I Bought A Ruler Off Of Temu… Cabin Door For Scale

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Condhor

#8 Haha

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: 99Cooking

#9 Ordered 2 Guitars – Got An Empty Box. Ali Says “No Refund”

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: MikeyMcG64

#10 Unrelated, But Found This On Dh Gate

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: potcubic

#11 Made Me Laugh

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Temu Vacuum Exploded

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Outrageous-Block7844

#13 What I Ordered

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Acceptable_Stomach_1

#14 Update On The 2 Laptops Ordered I Received 2 Keyboards Instead LOL Rip

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: heeroo0

#15 “Nintendo Switch For 30$ Only On Temu!”

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: spongeboy_dancing

#16 Received My Christmas Tree From Temu

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Yoyolonametaken

#17 Not Quite Sure?

I ordered 100 pack of stickers off Temu and half of them said things like this!! What does this even mean? Hahaha

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: sbg801

#18 My Wife Bought His Snd Hers Yoga Mats For Us From Temu

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Telo712

#19 Hehe

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Ajmalmp47

#20 What The Hell

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Dry-Carob-7123

#21 I’ve Waited One Month Only To Receive This Letter In The Package

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: karlodann

#22 My Aliexpress “SSD” Is Actually Just A USB Stick

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Current-Mission-3123

#23 Got Burned By Temu

First time I got burned buying a relatively pricey item. I usually have pretty good luck getting gardening items so I sprung for a wheelbarrow. It was on the lower end of what a wheelbarrow would cost at a store so it wasn’t dirt cheap. I thought I’d be safe in getting a decent item with the added bonus of being able to use credits and have it shipped to my house.

Well it arrived today and I burst out laughing when I opened the box. I have kids so at least it won’t go to waste but it ended up being a pretty expensive toy.

I have Temu circle so it let me ask for a partial refund without sending it back. But then I realized this was part of a claim credit offer so I’ll have to see if I just forfeited my remaining credit ( it’s the version where they withhold the rest of the credit until everything is delivered so I won’t know until all items are delivered).

The item is already discontinued by seller so I couldn’t leave a review in the app. Thought I’d post here so yall can have a good laugh. Lesson learnt buy your wheelbarrows in store!

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Reasonable_Trick_465

#24 Bought This “Scorpion” Plushie On Temu During Their Halloween Sale… Whatis This Creature???

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Metal-Background

#25 Temu Is Selling Merch With My Son’s Artwork And I Bought It For Him Not Realizing It! Even His Name Is On The Bottom!

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Penguinz90

#26 Always Check The Size Before Ordering On Aliexpress. I’m Not Disappointed Though. Lifetime Of Erasers For Drawing And Writing

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: SunshineAndBunnies

#27 My Friend Got A Bodypillow From Temu

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: A-Plastic-Man

#28 BF Bought “Venus Fly Trap” Seeds From Temu, What Is This ?

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: queenmarimeoww

#29 My Friend Ordered A Figurine On Temu

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: succulentboi_pavel

#30 At Least They’re Honest

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: reddit.com

#31 A+ Customer Service

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: GatechME

#32 Aliexpress Seller Just Asked Me Out Guys

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Dauntlesse

#33 Most Honest Aliexpress Seller

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: beesefloryse

#34 10/10 Product Picture

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: yesmorememe

#35 You’re Laughing. “Add Your Design” And You’re Laughing

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Soundwave_47

#36 Yayy I’ve Been Scammed

I know I’m supposed to be mad but i can’t stop laughing.

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: nyashka_stesnyashka_

#37 What I Bought vs. What They Sent Me

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: gandalfpr

#38 I Ordered This As A Christmas Present For Last Year’s Christmas In 2019, Now It Arrived – 392 Day Delivery

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Jojokrieger

#39 Stupid Regular Cotton

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Mireczeq

#40 Seems Like It Really Is Joe Over Now

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: kaldeqca

#41 Did I Get Got..?

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Morbid666malicious

#42 What I Ordered vs. What I Was Sent

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Marshmallowtt

#43 Temu Scam

Never buy a 4tb external hard drive from temu it is a big scam.

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: HakiMonarch

#44 Jeff Bezos Sending Out Temu?

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Fun_Arm_4246

#45 Tools From Temu

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: anonymouswan1

#46 Wife Ordered Adult Coloring Book, Got Tin Sign Instead

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Stay-Toasty

#47 What Is This Shipping Info On My Package ?

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: TIM38000

#48 Recieved An Empty Package And Refund Denied

So the US postal service put a sticker on this that they received it empty but AliExpress is still denying me a refund. The refund process is a joke.

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: No_Mortgage_8658

#49 I Bought “Fridge Magnets” From Temu, And They Are The Smallest Magnets Ever!

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: slowrun_downhill

#50 Is It Normal For Sellers To Kiss You

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: sanchipinchii

#51 Anyone Else End Up With This In Their Mailbox?

Package said “delivered”, but I was left with an empty parcel bag in my mailbox. Asked Temu for a refund and they’re gonna “get back to me in 24 hours”

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: echoscream

#52 What In The Hell Aliexpress?

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Big-Yogurtcloset9820

#53 Thank You Dear Seller

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: Maplicant

#54 First Time Getting Scammed On Aliexpress

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: emmngyn

#55 After 5 Years Of Buying, Finally Got Scammed

“Lesson Learnt”: 55 Times People Ordered From Temu Or AliExpress And Could Only Blame Themselves

Image source: SaltyBox9239

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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