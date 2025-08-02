“They Need Supernatural Strength To Hold Up After This”: 2-Year-Old Drowns While Dad Is Streaming

The Brazilian streaming community is reeling after a tragic incident that unfolded in real time: Renato Tsukasa, a well-known Twitch personality, was live-streaming to his audience when he was suddenly alerted to the unthinkable.
His two-year-old daughter, Giulia, had drowned.
Renato, known online as Fanho, was broadcasting a gaming session on Thursday afternoon when the tragedy occurred.
All of the sudden, his gaming session was interrupted by desperate cries from his mother-in-law, warning him that an accident had happened and causing him to storm off screen.
The Brazilian streaming community is mourning the loss of Giulia, the daughter of a popular streamer who fell into a pool while he was live
According to his own account, Giulia managed to climb over the fence surrounding the family’s swimming pool while he was working.
Her grandmother, who was watching her at the time, didn’t see the moment it happened. When she noticed Giulia in the water, she screamed—Renato rushed to the scene but it was already too late.
His stream was turned off, and audiences were left with a pit in their stomach as they waited for news of what happened to Renato’s daughter. A few hours later, they would get their answer.
In a raw and heartbreaking video filmed from the hospital, a desperate Renato fought back tears to explain to his audience what had transpired. At the time, he still had a sliver of hope that Giulia would survive.
“I’m in the hospital. Giulia fell in the pool. I gave her mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions, but it didn’t work, so we rushed to the hospital. She still hasn’t woken up,” he said.
“I’m soaked from the pool. Please, God, my daughter.”
Shortly after, Renato and his wife would confirm the tragic news in a joint statement.
“My little daughter Giulia passed away today. Unfortunately, she climbed over the fence that surrounds the pool while I was working,” he wrote, informing his audience of the tragedy on Instagram.
“My mother-in-law didn’t see the moment she jumped in, but when she saw her in the pool, she screamed and I ran there…”
“When I got to the pool, she was already unconscious,” he added. “I tried to resuscitate her, but I simply couldn’t… We took her to the hospital and they did everything they could, but they couldn’t bring her out of cardiac arrest caused by the drowning.”
Both Brazilian media and the country’s streaming community joined in mourning the passing of Giulia
“We received, with deep sorrow, the news of the passing of Fanho and Juli’s youngest daughter, which happened on Thursday afternoon,” the statement read.
“In this moment of grief and mourning, we stand in solidarity with the family, wishing them strength, comfort, and serenity to face this irreparable loss. The entire community is mourning with you.”
Several Brazilian streamers canceled their scheduled broadcasts out of respect for the family, using their platforms instead to send messages of solidarity and support.
The loss struck fans particularly hard, as Giulia had been seen just hours before on Renato’s stream, smiling and laughing.
“They need supernatural strength to hold up after this,” one viewer wrote.
“Just thinking that a few hours earlier she was on stream laughing… and now she’s gone,” another said.
“How heartbreaking. Losing a child must be the worst thing that exists.”
The tragedy has left a deep scar on the Brazilian digital community. The funeral is set to take place later today
In the wake of the tragedy, Renato tried to go live again—but the pain was too much. He instead uploaded another emotional Instagram video, speaking through tears.
“Guys, sorry I’m not answering everyone. It hasn’t been easy. But I really want to thank everyone. The support I’m getting through the messages is insane. But it’s so hard right now.”
Juliana Ramos, Giulia’s mother and a streamer herself, posted photos of Giulia with her older brother and wrote:
“I will always remember that smile. Your mother loves you so much. You were my entire world, and I will always carry the guilt of failing you. You were my world. I’m so sorry.”
She followed the tribute with videos of Giulia joyfully playing on stream with her father—a bitter reminder of how quickly everything changed.
“These were your last moments. Why, God? Why didn’t you take me in her place? How is a mother supposed to keep on living like this?”
In another post, she wrote:
“Your mom opened her eyes today hoping everything was just a nightmare, and that you were here in bed with us like always… but the only thing I found was your teddy bear.”
Both parents later shared a photo of themselves holding Giulia’s favorite stuffed animal.
“The little doll you carried with you since your first month of life. Your most beloved possession—the thing that brought you comfort when you were crying or sleepy. In your final days, you taught me how to play with her: I’d hold one little hand, and you the other…
“Today, mommy and daddy share her, hoping for the same comfort she used to bring you.”
The unspeakable tragedy has left a crater in Brazil’s digital community.
In the outpouring of messages, posts, and shared grief, it also revealed a powerful truth: behind every stream is a human being, and sometimes the internet becomes the only place to hold them when the world falls apart.
“Life is a breath, what a trip, what sadness, man. The day before she was alive and well, and out of nowhere this news… I can only imagine his state of mind when he found out. Even I was shaken,” a fan wrote.
Giulia’s funeral will be held later today (August 1) at 5:00 pm, with the wake beginning at noon, as confirmed by Juliana in a recent post.
“It’s not your fault.” The community pleaded with Renato and Juliana to not blame themselves
