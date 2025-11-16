Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

by

Ah, love. That thing that makes the world go round and makes you cry in public when your favorite couple gets together (or break up). This is your official warning: we’re about to get all up in your feels, and we’re not sorry.

Shipping is a way of life for anime fans. You don’t watch your favorite shows to get lost in the story (well, not just that) — you want to see your favorite characters get together and live happily ever after. You want to see them live on forever in fan art, fanfiction, and cosplay.

If you’re anything like me, you spend tons of time watching anime and fantasizing about the characters who might be your OTP. But what is an OTP, exactly? It’s the couple that holds a special place in your heart because they’re just so perfect for each other. It’s basically the pairing that you’d be willing to die for.

If you’re reading this, it’s because you like anime and want to know more about the best anime couples. Whether it’s your first foray into the world of shipping or you’ve been a shipper since the beginning of time, we hope you’ll find a valid opponent to your current favorite pairing. Personally, the more OTPs the better, so we investigated which pairings anime fans seem to have their eyes on. Here’s to the cutest anime couples of all time!

#1 Kagome & Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

There’s nothing like a pair of warriors who overcome all obstacles and fight for their happily ever after. They’ve been through everything together — from fighting demons to dealing with the various aspects of their relationship and each other’s pasts. They’re by far the most popular pairing, and fans fell in love with how the authors took their time to develop their relationship through the course of the series and made it feel real.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Lucy & Natsu (Fairy Tail)

Can we all agree these two are the cutest and move along? They’re both fan-favorite characters on their own, but put them together and you’ve got one of the most popular anime couples. For starters, they’re both pretty hot. And we’re not just talking looks here; we’re talking personality. Both are super strong and resilient, but they also have deep emotional struggles that make them relatable. They don’t let their passion overtake their friendship or their mission, but the mutual feelings are there, and they get regularly teased as a couple.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Winry & Edward (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Winry and Edward. They’re a match made in heaven — or at least in the fictional world of Fullmetal Alchemist, where they’ve been a fan-favorite couple for years. As if the story itself wasn’t enough to make you fall in love, these two are just so darn cute together. When the series finale revealed they got married and even had kids, many fans went wild and have since focused their fanworks on this new family.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Minato & Kushina (Naruto)

The best anime couples are the ones that make us believe in true love. And when it comes to that, it’s hard to beat Minato and Kushina from Naruto. After their reveal as Naruto’s parents, Minato and Kushina were shipped with fervor and gained a plethora of fans. Their love story is often cited as an example of a well-written ship, and thanks to the pair’s individual titles and abilities, they perfectly fit the “power couple” trope.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Temari & Shikamaru (Naruto)

Temari and Shikamaru are among the most badass anime couples in the Naruto fandom. Fans are well aware that neither anime nor manga go heavy on romance, but the way these two are portrayed — first as rivals, then as friends and allies — gave life to one of the best ships in the fandom. Their chemistry and constant bickering made them a fan favorite, and the fact they’ve been confirmed married added fuel to fans’ love.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Riza Hawkeye & Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist)

If you’re looking for a pairing that’s got the perfect mix of sass, loyalty, and chemistry, look no further than Riza Hawkeye and Roy Mustang. When talking about this couple, you can’t talk about one without the other — they’re an inseparable pair. A whole package. Although there’s no explicit mention of a romantic relationship going on between them, tons of moments in the manga/anime suggest they do have feelings for each other. What we can 100% confirm though, is that they deeply trust each other and have defended one another on more than one occasion.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Miroku & Sango (Inuyasha)

Miroku and Sango are the perfect example of a pair that fans love for their banter and genuine connection. Despite their incessant bickering, usually caused by Miroku’s inability to keep his hands in place, their relationship is built on a foundation of mutual affection, admiration, and trust. Going from being allies to close friends and spouses, they became one of our favorite married anime couples!

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Gajeel & Levy (Fairy Tail)

The whole buzz with Gajeel and Levy started when they got paired for the S-Class trials, and since then, their relationship has taken off. They may not be the most obvious couple, but once you’ve seen them together, it’s impossible to imagine them apart! The creator of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, seems to be a huge fan of the couple himself: his Twitter is populated with drawings of them.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Misaki & Usui (Maid-Sama!)

Misaki Ayuzawa and Takumi Usui hold a special place in the hearts of shoujo fans, and they’ve been one of the most famous anime couples for years since the release of Kaichou Wa Maid-Sama. The anime is already a pretty funny and enjoyable experience, but it’s the two main characters who make it so. They certainly have their differences, but they’re always able to work them out.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Tohru Honda & Kyo Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Touka Kirishima & Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Touka and Kaneki have been a light in the darkness of Tokyo Ghoul. These two graced our screens with a mature and slow-built relationship and soon became the favorite pairing of the series. It’s not easy to find a partner who understands you on such a visceral level — especially if you’re a ghoul. And when you’ve been through what Kaneki and Touka have, it’s even harder to trust anybody. The thing is, they’ve been there for each other every step of the way, and fans loved how things ended up for them.

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Hiyori & Yato (Noragami)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Yona And Hak (Yona Of The Dawn)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Hinata & Naruto (Naruto)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Gray & Juvia (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Mavis Vermillion & Zeref Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Taiga Aisaka & Ryuji Takasu (Toradora!)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Tomoe & Nanami (Kamisama Kiss)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Haku & Chihiro (Spirited Away)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Bulma & Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Arima Kousei & Miyazono Kaori (Your Lie In April)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Sailor Uranus & Sailor Neptune (Sailor Moon)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Asuna & Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Viktor And Yuri (Yuri On Ice)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Android 18 & Krillin (Dragon Ball Z)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Kaminari And Jirou (My Hero Academia)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Taki & Mitsuha (Your Name)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Midoriya & Ochaco (My Hero Academia)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Shoya & Shoko (A Silent Voice)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Ban & Elaine (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Sailor Moon & Tuxedo Mask (Sailor Moon)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Ichigo Kurosaki & Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Erza Scarlet & Jellal Fernandes (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Eren Jaeger & Mikasa Ackerman (Attack On Titan)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Asta & Noelle (Black Cover)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#36 King & Diane (Seven Deadly Sins)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Meliodas & Elizabeth (Seven Deadly Sins)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Asuma & Kurenai (Naruto)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Mai Sakurajima & Sakuta Azusagawa (Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Happy & Charle (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Kenshin & Kaoru (Rurouni Kenshin)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane (Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Takagi-San & Nishikata (Teasing Master Takagi-San)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Kirigaya & Yuuki (Sword Art Online)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Sawako & Kazehaya (From Me To You)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Syaoran & Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Lelouch & C.c. (Code Geass)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Videl & Gohan (Dragon Ball Z)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Zero & Yuki (Vampire Knight)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Julia & Spike (Cowboy Bebop)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Casca & Guts (Berserk)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Ichigo And Orihime (Bleach)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Nicholas D. Wolfwood & Milly Thompson (Trigun)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Shihoin Yoruichi & Soifon (Bleach)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Sting And Yukino (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Nagisa & Tomoya (Clannad)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Alzack Connell & Bisca Connell (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Yusuke Urameshi & Keiko Yukimura (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Hyoudou Issei & Rias Gremory (Highschool Dxd)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#60 Goku & Chi-Chi (Dragonball Z)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Misaki Takahashi & Akihiko Usami (Junjou Romantica)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Yuki And Kaname (Vampire Knight)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Kyouko Hori And Izumi Miyamura (Horimiya)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Ulquiorra And Orihime (Bleach)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#65 Zero Two And Hiro (Darling In The Franxx)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Elfman Strauss & Evergreen (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Rintaro Okabe & Makise Kurisu (Steins;gate)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Amu & Ikuto (Shugo Chara!)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Rikka And Yuuta (Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#70 Mei Tachibana & Yamato Kurosawa (Say I Love You)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Cobra & Kinana (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Eureka & Renton (Eureka 7)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Ren Akatsuki & Sherry Blendy (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Chi & Hideki Motosuwa (Chobits)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Lelouch Lamperouge & Shirley Fenette (Code Geass)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Nasa And Tsukasa (Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#77 Heero Yuy And Relena Peacecraft (Gundam Wing)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Ahiru & Fakir (Princess Tutu)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Myne & Lutz (Ascendance Of A Bookworm)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Tomoya & Megumi (Saekano)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#81 Tatsumi & Mine (Akame Ga Kill!)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Taichi & Inaba (Kokoro Connect)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Romeo Conbolt & Wendy Marvell (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#84 Madoka Kaname & Homura Akemi (Madoka Magica)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Hitomi And Van (Vision Of Escaflowne)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#86 Sasuke And Sakura (Naruto)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#87 Hajime & Yue (Arifureta: From Commonplace To World’s Strongest)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#88 Lyon Vastia & Meredy (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#89 Shion & Nezumi (No.6)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#90 Rogue Cheney & Kagura Mikazuchi (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Kira And Lacus (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#92 Lina Inverse & Gourry Gabriev (Slayers)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#93 Tamahiko & Yuzuki (Taisho Otome Fairy Tale)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#94 Raphtalia & Naofumi (The Rising Of The Shield Hero)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#95 Lector & Frosch (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Himari & Yuto (Omamori Himari)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#97 Bickslow & Lisanna Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#98 Athrun Zala And Cagalli Yula Athha (The Gundam)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#99 Hisui E. Fiore & Arcadios (Fairy Tail)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

#100 Ash & Misty (Pokemon)

Fans Chose The 100 Cutest Anime Couples That Are Too Good To Handle

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Apple Reveals Its Newest $549 AirPods, The Internet Comes Up With 30 Hilarious Memes And Reactions
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
MTV’s Top 10 Reality Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2021
“Yup That Exists”: 109 Weird Things That Sound Made Up But Are Very Real (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
“Jesus Wrote The Bible”: 30 Common Religious Myths We’re Correcting
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
Top 10 Yellow Cartoon Characters That Brightened Our Screens
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2021
Taken season 2 episode 5 Reveals The Mysterious Past of Santana
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.