35 Pics That Might Make You Say “Awww” Before You Realize How Disturbing They Are

There’s nothing better than an adorable photo of a kitten curled up sleeping or a picture of a precious puppy getting a bath. But we’ve all seen plenty of these cute pics before, so if you’re in the mood to spice things up and view photos that might make you feel ambivalent, you’ve come to the right place.
Below, you’ll find some of our favorite photos from the Awwwtf subreddit, which is dedicated to sharing content that might make you say “awww” and disturb you all at once. Enjoy scrolling through this adorable and confusing list, and be sure to upvote the pics that leave you feeling all sorts of conflicting emotions!
#1 Lizard Shedding
Image source: commonorangefox
#2 Baby Bat Hugging A Stuffed Rabbit
Image source: BethcepourLavhy
#3 Was Told To Post This Here
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Titans Clash
Image source: ChronicallySad
#5 Tank Had To Have Part Of His Snoot Removed But He’s Still A Good Boy
Image source: AptMage
#6 Octopus Fell In Love With Teddy
Image source: deeruser
#7 Our Family Cat Squeak, Around 11 Years Old. Went Blind Around 6. Longest Whiskers In The West
Image source: babybuddha666
#8 I See All Of Your Cute Baby Animals. Now Check Out This Baby Wombat
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Just A Tiger Cub, How Dangerous Could They Be?
Image source: dariusdetiger
#10 Kitty vs. Bee
Image source: purple-circle
#11 This Pygmy Hippo Calf That Was Just Born At My Local Zoo
Image source: hnirobert
#12 Dog Actors
Image source: joaoperfig
#13 Oh How Cute. Wait. Whathefak
Image source: Sir_Nicholas_4
#14 Awwww, He’s So Fluffy!
Image source: CaptureTheNature
#15 A Walrus Asleep On A Russian Submarine [x-Post From /R/Wtf]
Image source: howardkinsd
#16 Always Remember The Possums Are Hardly Ever Rabid And Also Good For The Environment
Image source: ktewoj
#17 Friends Dog Got Skunked And She Tried To Use Tomato Sauce To Get It Out. He Looks Like He Just Committed Murder And Got Caught
Image source: wolfinsheeps
#18 Hairless Horse
Image source: spicymilkshake
#19 These Wild Hares Look A Little Extra Wild
Image source: DirkDieGurke
#20 Wrinkly Cat
Image source: queenkatoe
#21 I Am Here!
Image source: Dominiksbtr
#22 Not Quite What I Imagined Baby Kangaroos Would Look Like
Image source: Phoenix7Fawkes
#23 ? We’re On The Road To Nowhere…?
Image source: imgur.com
#24 These Knees Though
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray
Image source: 150c_vapour
#26 Aww Look At Their Little, Creepy Faces
Image source: imgur.com
#27 A Girl And Her Snek Watching TV
Image source: howardkinsd
#28 Two-Headed Chimera Devouring Live Bugs
Image source: unknown
#29 Who’s A Good Kitty
Image source: siouxsie_siouxv2
#30 My Phone’s Ai Thinks I’m Married To My Hamster
Image source: kittyvanilla
#31 The Purple Frog, Discovered By Scientists In 2003
Image source: Apostjustforthis
#32 Mommy And Her Eggs
Image source: user_3059
#33 Furless Budgie
Image source: ecky–ptang-zooboing
#34 Scorpion Carrying Babies On Her Back
Image source: howardkinsd
#35 Come Here I Need To Kiss You!
Image source: Kyizen
