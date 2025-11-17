35 Pics That Might Make You Say “Awww” Before You Realize How Disturbing They Are

There’s nothing better than an adorable photo of a kitten curled up sleeping or a picture of a precious puppy getting a bath. But we’ve all seen plenty of these cute pics before, so if you’re in the mood to spice things up and view photos that might make you feel ambivalent, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite photos from the Awwwtf subreddit, which is dedicated to sharing content that might make you say “awww” and disturb you all at once. Enjoy scrolling through this adorable and confusing list, and be sure to upvote the pics that leave you feeling all sorts of conflicting emotions!

#1 Lizard Shedding

Image source: commonorangefox

#2 Baby Bat Hugging A Stuffed Rabbit

Image source: BethcepourLavhy

#3 Was Told To Post This Here

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Titans Clash

Image source: ChronicallySad

#5 Tank Had To Have Part Of His Snoot Removed But He’s Still A Good Boy

Image source: AptMage

#6 Octopus Fell In Love With Teddy

Image source: deeruser

#7 Our Family Cat Squeak, Around 11 Years Old. Went Blind Around 6. Longest Whiskers In The West

Image source: babybuddha666

#8 I See All Of Your Cute Baby Animals. Now Check Out This Baby Wombat

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Just A Tiger Cub, How Dangerous Could They Be?

Image source: dariusdetiger

#10 Kitty vs. Bee

Image source: purple-circle

#11 This Pygmy Hippo Calf That Was Just Born At My Local Zoo

Image source: hnirobert

#12 Dog Actors

Image source: joaoperfig

#13 Oh How Cute. Wait. Whathefak

Image source: Sir_Nicholas_4

#14 Awwww, He’s So Fluffy!

Image source: CaptureTheNature

#15 A Walrus Asleep On A Russian Submarine [x-Post From /R/Wtf]

Image source: howardkinsd

#16 Always Remember The Possums Are Hardly Ever Rabid And Also Good For The Environment

Image source: ktewoj

#17 Friends Dog Got Skunked And She Tried To Use Tomato Sauce To Get It Out. He Looks Like He Just Committed Murder And Got Caught

Image source: wolfinsheeps

#18 Hairless Horse

Image source: spicymilkshake

#19 These Wild Hares Look A Little Extra Wild

Image source: DirkDieGurke

#20 Wrinkly Cat

Image source: queenkatoe

#21 I Am Here!

Image source: Dominiksbtr

#22 Not Quite What I Imagined Baby Kangaroos Would Look Like

Image source: Phoenix7Fawkes

#23 ? We’re On The Road To Nowhere…?

Image source: imgur.com

#24 These Knees Though

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Hedgehog Getting An X-Ray

Image source: 150c_vapour

#26 Aww Look At Their Little, Creepy Faces

Image source: imgur.com

#27 A Girl And Her Snek Watching TV

Image source: howardkinsd

#28 Two-Headed Chimera Devouring Live Bugs

Image source: unknown

#29 Who’s A Good Kitty

Image source: siouxsie_siouxv2

#30 My Phone’s Ai Thinks I’m Married To My Hamster

Image source: kittyvanilla

#31 The Purple Frog, Discovered By Scientists In 2003

Image source: Apostjustforthis

#32 Mommy And Her Eggs

Image source: user_3059

#33 Furless Budgie

Image source: ecky–ptang-zooboing

#34 Scorpion Carrying Babies On Her Back

Image source: howardkinsd

#35 Come Here I Need To Kiss You!

Image source:  Kyizen

