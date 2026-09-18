79 Derpy Animals Who Somehow Manage To Be Ridiculous Without Even Trying (New Pics)

Some animals are so perfectly cute that they almost seem like they have a stylist. Photogenic faces, conditioned fur, maybe a cute accessory. This is not a list about those types of animal pictures.
We’ve collected some of the funniest and cutest examples of animals just being derps. If you are unfamiliar, “derp” is a word that reflects the random, goofy acts (and faces) humans and animals get up to. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
#1 His Name Is Snow And He Does Indeed Know Absolutely Nothing
Image source: -Red_Lightning_
#2 Learning To Floss
Image source: NBD2016
#3 Such A Silly Goose! Teddy!
Image source: boombabo
Some animals are just built to make our brains short circuit into “aww” mode, and there’s actual science behind it. Researchers point to something called the baby schema, a set of features like big eyes, round cheeks, a large head compared to the body, and a small button nose.
Konrad Lorenz first proposed decades ago that these traits trigger an automatic caregiving response in us, and modern neuroscience backs him up, showing that seeing these features activates brain regions tied to reward, empathy, and the urge to protect. It’s not an accident that puppies, kittens, baby seals, and even baby elephants all share this look. Our brains evolved to notice it and respond with warmth, because paying attention to helpless young things kept our own species going.
#4 Baby Margy
Image source: attionette
#5 Daisy Puts Her Butt In The Air And Snarl Smiles When Told No LOL
Image source: Standard_Ad_3118
#6 Every Time I Want To Play Video Games, This Is What I Get:
Image source: deadspacekillers
That response doesn’t switch off once an animal grows up either. Plenty of adult pets keep some of those juvenile proportions, especially breeds selected over generations for shorter snouts, bigger eyes, or floppier ears. Psychologists describe this as part of what’s sometimes called the parental care system, a set of instincts that shapes how we act toward anything that reads as cute, from actual infants to kittens to, apparently, certain robots.
#7 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca(Left)
Image source: MisterFixit_69
#8 Mazikeen Has Melted
Image source: notthedroidyo
#9 My Sister’s Cat Likes To Sleep On The Stove After It’s Been Warmed Up
Image source: GladdBagg
This same system nudges us to be gentler, more patient, and more willing to drop everything to care for a creature that looks vulnerable, which is a big part of why a photo of a sleepy corgi or a wide eyed hamster can stop a scroll session in its tracks. There’s also a stranger twist to all this.
#10 My Boy Lil John Might Belong To This Sub
Image source: biasalinas
#11 My Dog Putting On His Best Scary Face While Playing With His Brother
Image source: Vast_Plant_1681
#12 There Was Plenty Of Space On The Other Side
Image source: pacinianC
Sometimes cuteness overwhelms us so much that our brains respond with something that looks a lot like aggression. Scientists call it cute aggression, and it explains that urge to squeal “I could just eat you up” at a chubby cheeked puppy. A study out of Yale, later expanded by researchers at UC Riverside, found this reaction shows up more with baby animals than adult ones, and it seems to be the brain’s odd way of managing an emotional overload rather than any real desire to cause harm. So if a picture of a tiny sneezing kitten makes you clench your fists a little, you’re in good company.
#13 This Is What I See Every Time I’m Getting Ready To Leave The House
Image source: khosrove
#14 Caught Madam Derpy Taking A Lil Smoke Break
Image source: serendipity243
#15 My Boy And His Long Legs
Image source: JessiM123
Now for the goofy side of things. Watching an animal trip over its own paws, get spooked by a cucumber, or stare blankly into the middle distance hits a different but related nerve. Part of it comes down to how much we project ourselves onto our pets. We’re constantly reading human intentions, emotions, and personalities into their behavior, a tendency called anthropomorphism.
#16 This Is The Face Bernard Makes When You Scratch Just The Right Spot On His Back
Image source: rotflolosaurus
#17 This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony
Image source: CT-96
#18 My Dogs Blanket Has A Hole In It
Image source: zeizkal
Experts note that this habit runs deep and likely comes from a social brain that’s wired to interpret behavior in human terms wherever it can, even when the subject is a dog, a cat, or a hamster running face first into a wall. When a dog looks genuinely embarrassed after slipping on a hardwood floor, we can’t help but see a relatable moment of clumsiness rather than just a physical event, and that recognition is a big part of the joke.
#19 Looking For A 2023 Calendar
Image source: GuyWith0neEye
#20 Cat Found The Catnip Plants
Image source: Mycorrhizzla
#21 I Gave Pudding A Banana, But She Was Still Hungry After So She Tried Eating My Hand
Image source: Modern-Moo
#22 She Is Beauty, She Is Grace
Image source: 888temeraire888
#23 Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless
Image source: Mako-13
#24 How Many Do You See
Image source: tygertje
Humor also tends to bubble up whenever something breaks our expectations in a harmless way, an idea long known as the incongruity theory of humor. The basic idea is that we laugh when reality veers sharply away from what we assumed was going to happen. A rundown of the theory even points directly to those moments when pets act uncannily human as a classic example of this kind of comic surprise.
#25 ” Soo … Do You Come Here Often?”
Image source: TracyOnHoliday
#26 “I Have Slain The Mighty Serpent. I Shall Now Use Its Body As A Pillow.”
Image source: mewshroom_magick
#27 Presenting Lady Valentina, Princess Of Derp
Image source: GarthVaderX
A cat that walks into a door it clearly saw coming, or a dog that howls dramatically at nothing, delivers exactly that kind of gap between expectation and outcome, and our brains reward the mismatch with a laugh instead of confusion. Put those two forces together and derpy pet photos become basically unbeatable.
#28 Sometimes Her Lip Get Stuck On Her Teefs
Image source: thxnderouss
#29 Meepa Derps-Out Nightly
Image source: Brew_Happy
#30 👁️👅👁️
Image source: trippybassfairy
They tap into the same soft spot that makes any small furry creature adorable, while also delivering the unexpected little jolt that makes us laugh out loud. So enjoy the chaos below, and don’t be surprised if a few of these faces get permanently lodged in your memory.
#31 Hank And His Abalone Lips
Image source: External_Toe9142
#32 6 Month Old Puppy Hasn’t Grown Into Her Derpy Dumbo Ears
Image source: bae_guevara_
#33 This Squirrel Relaxing Near The Garden
Image source: Jobear049
#34 Yup – That’s How He Slept
Image source: Relevant_Demand7593
#35 Shes Mostly Outside In The Summer, But Was Begging To Come Inside. So I Grabbed Her And Put Her By The Food. She Doesn’t Eat It, Instead She Just Stares At Me Like This
Image source: __No__Control
#36 This Little Guy Living In My Green Bean Patch, Got Watered Along With Beans But Waited For Me To Finish!
Image source: Nani_Tamari
#37 The Exact Moment Steve Fell Desperately, Awkwardly, In Love With My Brother
Image source: shoggyseldom
#38 Why Does My Cat Like To Sleep Like This?
Image source: PuzzleHeadedDev
#39 They Made A Heart
Image source: lazerdouglas
#40 I Think Mirin Was A Dog In One Of Her 9 Previous Lives
Image source: Koffievos
#41 She Loves Wearing Her Hat In Winter
Image source: Ebonyrose2828
#42 Too Much To Drink Tonight
Image source: 4art4
#43 Our 9 Year Old Rescue Pup Boots Is Known For Her Smile!
Image source: Xalmoxiss
#44 Opie The Vampire Cat
Image source: edenbakker
#45 Nice Tail You Have There Buddy
Image source: Koffievos
#46 Me When Someone Interrupts Me Mid-Sentence
Image source: jualiaxxshy
#47 She Thinks She’s Invisible 🤣
Image source: Katreno101alternate
#48 My Derpy Boy
Image source: dukeoftheamericas
#49 Surely There Are Better Options, Right?
Image source: Sae_Ray
#50 She Was Dead Asleep Before I Sat Down With Pizza!!!!
Image source: jshley-aones
#51 Jax Loved Truck Rides
Image source: Rotdog98
#52 He Said It Was Self-Defense
Image source: MacTheSupermutt
#53 Hera & Clara Derping It Up
Image source: madmartigan2020
#54 This Is My Dad’s Penny. Is She Derpy Enough?
Image source: LazyGhoooost
#55 Bored Of The Humans Playing Cards
Image source: lostmybackupcode
#56 Tried Taking A Nice Pic Of Stella Smelling The Flowers, She Was Very Suspicious
Image source: Julia526
#57 Her Name Is Frankie. She Has No Teef
Image source: FlekinH
#58 Current Foster Dog Has Gone From Terrified Of Everything To The Derpiest Of Derps
Image source: Prior_Lobster_5240
#59 Resting Derp-Face🦷
Image source: tip-top-magoo
#60 Searched The Entire House And The Panic Had Set In…. Then I Opened The Kitchen Cabinet
Image source: ChannelSurfingHero
#61 Looking Good
Image source: -serotonina
#62 Derpy Sleepy
Image source: WhaleCumToDeezNuts
#63 Razor Sharp Claws And A Lust For Blood
Image source: seaspaz
#64 Napping Queen
Image source: uncutpizza
#65 Chop Being Chop
Image source: nctorch
#66 Faster Than A Speeding Bullet!
Image source: Dillo420
#67 Blue In Full Derpatude💙
Image source: Aggressive-Willow-54
#68 Chop After I Told Him He Can’t Sleep In The Shower All Night
Image source: nctorch
#69 Hey Whatcha Doin
Image source: aasquared3
#70 I Wish My Dog Could Talk So I Could Tell If He Wanted This Snack Or Not
Image source: redmongrel
#71 My Dog Pulls The Most Amazing Faces
Image source: cadaverdoge
#72 One Of My Neighbours Really Really Old Dachshund
Image source: nxtlvlWASABi69
#73 Our Dogs Picture On Instagram For The Boarding Facilities Wild West “Pawty”
Image source: Forsberg219
#74 Demanding Pats
Image source: strumpetsarefun
#75 I Always Feel Like Somebody’s Watching Me 🎶
Image source: Capital-Ad6618
#76 Sometimes Luna Has An Itch She Has To Scratch…and This Tongue Thing Happens 🤪👅
Image source: Unwarranted_optimism
#77 Tossing A Ball To My Derp
Image source: kblessing
#78 Mlem
Image source: Cheehos
#79 Absolutely Zonked
Image source: PickledPussy13
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