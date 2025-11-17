Hey Pandas, What Would You Tell Your 3-Year Younger Self? (Closed)

by

Any regrets or advice for the future (or past!)?

#1

Back 3 years ago my 7th grade adventures began and if I could have told myself one thing, it would be that I should keep an eye on who would turn out (well around 4 months ago) to be my lovely, sweet girlfriend. She went through a hard time in 7th and 8th grade and fought a lot of things with herself (I won’t go into it but she wasn’t really happy with a lot of things and she didn’t have the right “friends” that would support her) and if I could have just told myself that back in tech class when I first saw her that I should stick around her then I could have made her life a lot better, and then mine now, because I wouldn’t have to face what she went through. Everything is much much better now, but it could have been 3 years ago before it began. That’s what I’d tell myself.

#2

I’d tell myself to hold on. It’s going to be okay. I would sit down and explain that all the junk I was going through was not a “me problem” and not me being a horrible kid and a terrible person.
There was tons of stress and I wish I had realized that and dealt with it before the depression claimed 2 years.
I’d also like to show myself where I am now, show me that even though it got really, really dark, it turned out okay.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Interesting You Would Like To Know But Don’t? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Dressed Up As An Alien And Ran Around San Francisco
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Plastic Surgeon Has Enough Of Aunt Bashing Her Profession And Idolizing Her Nurse Daughter, Viciously Mocks Both Of Them
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Photos – Modern Family 1.21 “Travels with Scout” « TVOvermind
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2010
Addison Rae’s Net Worth Skyrockets With New Hollywood And Entrepreneurial Ambitions
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
This Is What Happens After The Christmas Decorations Go Up If Your Dad Is A Photographer
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.