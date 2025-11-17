Hey Pandas, What Would You Tell Your 3-Year Younger Self? (Closed)

Any regrets or advice for the future (or past!)?
#1
Back 3 years ago my 7th grade adventures began and if I could have told myself one thing, it would be that I should keep an eye on who would turn out (well around 4 months ago) to be my lovely, sweet girlfriend. She went through a hard time in 7th and 8th grade and fought a lot of things with herself (I won’t go into it but she wasn’t really happy with a lot of things and she didn’t have the right “friends” that would support her) and if I could have just told myself that back in tech class when I first saw her that I should stick around her then I could have made her life a lot better, and then mine now, because I wouldn’t have to face what she went through. Everything is much much better now, but it could have been 3 years ago before it began. That’s what I’d tell myself.
#2
I’d tell myself to hold on. It’s going to be okay. I would sit down and explain that all the junk I was going through was not a “me problem” and not me being a horrible kid and a terrible person.
There was tons of stress and I wish I had realized that and dealt with it before the depression claimed 2 years.
I’d also like to show myself where I am now, show me that even though it got really, really dark, it turned out okay.
Follow Us