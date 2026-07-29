33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don’t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Some ideas stay with us for a long time, and for cartoonist Jonny Hawkins, that idea was Zoolies. The silent animal comic series first came to life in 1987 while its author was delivering pizzas near Detroit, Michigan. Over the years, he kept creating and sharing his comics, coming close to getting them syndicated several times but never quite making it happen.
Then, in 2022, Jonny’s daughter Kara encouraged him to give Zoolies another try. This time, the timing was right, and the series was finally accepted for syndication by Tribune Content Agency in Chicago. Since then, the cartoonist has created more than 1,600 colorful comics featuring humor that doesn’t need any words.
With simple illustrations and stories that anyone can understand, the series proves that a good joke can cross any language barrier. Scroll down to enjoy some of Jonny’s charming animal comics and let us know which one is your favorite!
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#1 Dove
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#2 Dot To Dot Dalmatian
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#3 Kanga Popcorn
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#4 Dualing Porcupines
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#5 Spider Tennis
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#6 Giraffe Love
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#7 Birds In Trees
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#8 Frog Bubblegum
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#9 Snake Coil
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#10 Leopard Dice
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#11 Beak Birds
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#12 Bug Light
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#13 Clam Pull Tab
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#14 Rhino Rider
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#15 Cocoon Zipper
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#16 Snail Tuba
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#17 Spider Chute
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#18 Squirrels Storing
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#19 Elephant Donuts
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#20 Rhino Hoops
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#21 Camel Back Skiing
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#22 Ladybug Hiccup
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#23 Bear Scratch
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#24 Whale Emissions
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#25 Hedgehog Book
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#26 Giraffe Sax
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#27 Bear Tree Hug
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#28 Porcu Vault
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#29 Swiss Antlers
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#30 Backward Bill
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#31 Bunny Ears
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#32 Frog Cannonball
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#33 Hanggliding Cat
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