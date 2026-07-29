33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don’t Need Words To Make You Laugh

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Some ideas stay with us for a long time, and for cartoonist Jonny Hawkins, that idea was Zoolies. The silent animal comic series first came to life in 1987 while its author was delivering pizzas near Detroit, Michigan. Over the years, he kept creating and sharing his comics, coming close to getting them syndicated several times but never quite making it happen.

Then, in 2022, Jonny’s daughter Kara encouraged him to give Zoolies another try. This time, the timing was right, and the series was finally accepted for syndication by Tribune Content Agency in Chicago. Since then, the cartoonist has created more than 1,600 colorful comics featuring humor that doesn’t need any words.

With simple illustrations and stories that anyone can understand, the series proves that a good joke can cross any language barrier. Scroll down to enjoy some of Jonny’s charming animal comics and let us know which one is your favorite!

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#1 Dove

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don’t Need Words To Make You Laugh

#2 Dot To Dot Dalmatian

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#3 Kanga Popcorn

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#4 Dualing Porcupines

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#5 Spider Tennis

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#6 Giraffe Love

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#7 Birds In Trees

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#8 Frog Bubblegum

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#9 Snake Coil

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#10 Leopard Dice

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#11 Beak Birds

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#12 Bug Light

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#13 Clam Pull Tab

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#14 Rhino Rider

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#15 Cocoon Zipper

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#16 Snail Tuba

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#17 Spider Chute

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#18 Squirrels Storing

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#19 Elephant Donuts

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#20 Rhino Hoops

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#21 Camel Back Skiing

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#22 Ladybug Hiccup

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#23 Bear Scratch

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#24 Whale Emissions

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#25 Hedgehog Book

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#26 Giraffe Sax

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#27 Bear Tree Hug

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#28 Porcu Vault

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#29 Swiss Antlers

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#30 Backward Bill

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#31 Bunny Ears

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#32 Frog Cannonball

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

#33 Hanggliding Cat

33 Silent Animal Comics By Jonny Hawkins That Don&#8217;t Need Words To Make You Laugh

Image source: jonny_hawkins_cartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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