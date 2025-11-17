50 Pet Haircuts That, For Better Or Worse, Completely Transformed Their Look (New Pics)

by

Whether it’s to keep them cool in the scorching summer or to prepare them for surgery, there are a number of reasons why a pet might need a haircut. However, not all of them go the same as the owners imagine in their heads. Some furry friends end up with the most comically unfortunate looks! So we at Bored Panda collected pictures from all over the internet, showcasing our beloved companions who will just have to grow it out.

#1 My Dog Got A Haircut Yesterday, Someone Please Tell Me Why He Now Looks Like An Emo, Goth Teenager Who Tells His Mom “It’s Not Just A Phase”

Image source: mikah_sloan

#2 Sheep Dog?

Image source: theRealNihilist911

#3 He Looks Like He’s Ready To Teach Some Kung Fu

Image source: dog_rates

#4 I Was Told To Save Whatever I Could, And That They Wanted Clean Face/Feet. How Did I Do?

Image source: skeletonrae

#5 I Accidentally Found This While Looking Up Dog Haircuts. It’s So Ridiculous, I Had To Share

Image source: whoaisthatatesla

#6 Chico The Rock Star, Before And After

Image source: amsterdamgold

#7 So Cooper Got A Haircut Today And I Refuse To Believe That This Is The Same Dog I Had Yesterday

Image source: rebeccamyersh

#8 Is It Me Or Does She Look Like Sid’s Granny?

Image source: andrezzapata_

#9 My Cat Has Also Just Got Back From The Groomers, But I Am Not Laughing I’ll Be Sleeping With One Eye Open Tonight

Image source: ywuldyoudothat

#10 Mr. Kitty Took A Hit At The Groomers Too

Image source: foxtato

#11 Thank You Pet Groomer

Image source: SonoriousRBLX

#12 Pretty Sure She’ll Want To Talk To The Manager About This Haircut

Image source: PTSDgroomer2021

#13 This Dog

Image source: isthereanecho

#14 My Sister’s Dog Is Not Pleased With His New Haircut

Image source: wisdombabies

#15 Sheepdog

Image source: boggled_

#16 Told The Groomer To Leave Him A Goatee

Image source: CejusChrist

#17 When My Dog Comes Home From The Groomers

Image source: asianfromthecongo

#18 Took The Dog To The Groomer. I Don’t Know To Feel Sorry Or Happy For Him

Image source: barcopirata

#19 Dad Took The Dog To The Groomers And Told Them To Shave Off As Much As They Could. I Promise You It’s The Same Dog

Image source: tvlerlavv

#20 I’m Not Gonna Name The Place Where He Got His Haircut From… Not Happy With It

Image source: itsnattybabyyy

#21 It’s Morgan Pawlen

Image source: arobi177

#22 My Friend’s Cat Had A Really Bad Haircut And He’s Drinking To Forget

Image source: Dien78

#23 A Travesty Of Justice When Groomers Refuse To Follow Directions. My Poor Girl Is Naked And I Can Barely Recognize Her

 I’ll have to put her in a t-shirt to protect her from sunburn.

Image source: shinadoll

#24 Interesting Cut I Did Today

Image source: peaceinharmony

#25 The Groomer Came For My Orange One Yesterday. Summer “Lion Cut”

Image source: SuntoryWhiskey

#26 That’s Why I’m Afraid To Go To The Hairdresser

Image source: user0511051736526

#27 Forgot About This Photo From 11 Years Ago. Yes, This Was The Requested Cut. Dog’s Name Was Cutie

Image source: steventhegroomer

#28 Barley, The Shoodle (Sheep/Poodle)

Image source: rookeryking

#29 Be Specific With A New Groomer Or Your Dog Can Turn Into A Poor Picture Of David Bowie

Image source: zadmiralcattzz2

#30 The Groomer Torched My Dog

Image source: WarsawFrost

#31 Groomer Shaved My Woolly-Coated Husky When I Only Asked Him To Be “Neatened” Up

Image source: MadamMiko

#32 I Might Have Failed At Dino Cutting My Cat

Image source: flyduckie

#33 My Friend’s Cat Is Definitely Not Impressed With His New Haircut

Image source: Maathuwu

#34 My Wife Took Our Dog To The Groomer And Picked Up Severus Snape

Image source: Codypowers28

#35 The Mohawk Is Doable

Image source: victoriacagle

#36 When The Groomer Shaves Off Your Eyelashes And Nothing Else

Image source: odiethesheepadoodle

#37 No, She Doesn’t Need To Speak To The Manager. She Is The Manager

Image source: Prestigious-Adagio63

#38 My Poor Gizzy

Image source: hwainright

#39 Olive’s Fur Got Matted While We Were Out Of Town. Took Her To The Groomer, And This Is The Result

Image source: IDontKnowHowToPM

#40 Wife’s Cousin Took Her Dog To The Groomer. Asked Them To Leave As Much Hair As Possible

Image source: kargman23

#41 It’s Not A Phase, Mom

Image source: _bluethroughyou

#42 I’m Heartbroken

Image source: itsjustelena_

#43 Sir Simon Got A Haircut. He Does Not Approve

Image source: Bird_Nerd_2point0

#44 Client Requested This Cut. It Was So Freaking Difficult To Do A Schnauzer Cut The “Wrong” Way

Image source: motosurfingUSA

#45 Dougal Goes To The Groomer

Image source: Soupynorman

#46 Lazy Orange Cat Gets A Haircut

Image source: No-Delay-120

#47 Took My Dog To The Groomer And He Comes Back With A Bowl Cut

Image source: 13ofus

#48 Mom Gave The Cat A Haircut

Image source: A_Plethora

#49 When Your Expectations Are Not What You Get

Image source: sarah_jade_

#50 I Think The Groomer Gave Me The Wrong Dog

Image source: lexi16frost

