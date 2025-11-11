Animal Food: My Series Of Animals Crossed With Fruits And Vegetables

Vegetarians be warned. We’re about to ruin your favorite foods, including avocados.

Mashups and hybrids are no stranger to the Internet, and yet we’re still finding ourselves saying “WTF?” to some of the creepy combos that should never be stitched together.

I stepped up the weird, creating this strange series of creatures crossed with fruits and vegetables named “Animal Food.”

We’re not sure if we could actually stomach eating a bananake. Either way, I love these strange new members of the food chain.

Carrox

Frovacado

Hippotato

Limon

Cardinato

Kiwi

Bananake

Orange Chicken

Penguimelon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
