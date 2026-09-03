Andrew McMahon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Andrew McMahon
September 3, 1982
Concord, Massachusetts, US
44 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Andrew McMahon?
Andrew Ross McMahon is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for his emotive piano-driven rock and heartfelt lyrics. His distinctive sound has resonated with audiences across several successful musical projects.
He first captivated listeners as the frontman of the pop-punk band Something Corporate, whose major-label debut achieved significant chart success. McMahon continued to evolve his artistry, becoming known for powerful, dynamic live performances.
Early Life and Education
By age nine, Andrew Ross McMahon, born in Concord, Massachusetts, displayed an innate talent for piano, learning songs by ear. His childhood involved frequent family relocations due to his father’s retail occupation.
He attended Cassingham Elementary School and later Dana Hills High School, where his musical journey truly began. McMahon was inspired to pursue music after the loss of his uncle, leading him to form his first bands.
Notable Relationships
A long-term romance has defined Andrew Ross McMahon’s personal life, culminating in his marriage to Kelly Hansch. Their enduring relationship has been a consistent presence throughout his evolving career.
McMahon and his wife share a daughter, Cecilia Kate McMahon, who has inspired some of his most personal songwriting. He remains publicly devoted to his family.
Career Highlights
Andrew Ross McMahon launched his career by leading Something Corporate, a pop-punk band whose 2002 major-label debut, Leaving Through the Window, quickly topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart. He further cemented his artistry with Jack’s Mannequin and his solo project, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.
Beyond his musical endeavors, McMahon co-founded The Dear Jack Foundation after his battle with leukemia. This organization champions initiatives benefiting adolescents and young adults affected by cancer.
Signature Quote
“I am living proof that even in its state of disrepair, the ability for a unique voice to be heard in this business still exists.”
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