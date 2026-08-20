Andrew Garfield: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Andrew Garfield
August 20, 1983
Los Angeles, California, US
43 Years Old
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Who Is Andrew Garfield?
Andrew Russell Garfield is an American and British actor recognized for his introspective and emotionally resonant performances. He consistently brings depth and vulnerability to his diverse roles.
He first captured widespread attention in the 2010 drama The Social Network, portraying Eduardo Saverin with acclaimed intensity. This role earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.
Early Life and Education
Raised in Epsom, Surrey, England, Andrew Russell Garfield grew up with an older brother, Benjamin, and parents Richard and Lynn, who owned an interior design business. His father also coached swimming.
He attended Priory Preparatory School and later the City of London Freemen’s School. Garfield developed a passion for acting after a friend encouraged him to take theatre studies. He went on to hone his craft at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
Notable Relationships
Andrew Russell Garfield has been dating actress Monica Barbaro since early 2025, with public appearances at events like Wimbledon. Earlier in the decade, he had a high-profile romance with his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone.
Garfield maintains a private stance on his personal life, but it is publicly known he has no children.
Career Highlights
Andrew Russell Garfield achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. His critically acclaimed performances in Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick… Boom! earned him two Academy Award nominations.
Garfield’s versatility extends to the stage, where he earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his powerful role in Angels in America. He also starred in the crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, which garnered him an Emmy nomination.
Signature Quote
“I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story.”
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