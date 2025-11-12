66-Year-Old Woman Recreates Famous Paintings In Self-Portraits

A 66-year-old American photographer Laura Hofstadter has created an adorable project where she recreates masterpieces of classical paintings in a series of black and white pself-portraits.

Laura believes that “the older we get, the more invisible we become to  the society.” With this project of recreating famous art pieces she not only wanted to have fun, but also to prove that there are no age limits for art.

More info: laurahofstadter.com

#1 Esperanza – George Frederick Watts

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#2 Whistler’s Mother – James Mcneill Whistler

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#3 Girl With A Pearl Earring – Johannes Vermeer

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#4 The Scream – Edvard Munch

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#5 Self Portrait – Judith Leyster

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#6 Absinthe Drinker – Pablo Picasso

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#7 Mezzetin – Jean-Antoine Watteau

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#8 Self Portrait – Rembrandt

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#9 Cafe Singer – Edgar Degas

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#10 Mona Lisa – Leonardo Da Vinci

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#11 The Son Of Man – Rene Magritte

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#12 St Agatha – Piero Della Francesca

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

#13 Dante Alighieri – Sandro Botticelli

Image source: Laura Hofstadter

Patrick Penrose
