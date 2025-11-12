66-Year-Old Woman Recreates Famous Paintings In Self-Portraits

A 66-year-old American photographer Laura Hofstadter has created an adorable project where she recreates masterpieces of classical paintings in a series of black and white pself-portraits.
Laura believes that “the older we get, the more invisible we become to the society.” With this project of recreating famous art pieces she not only wanted to have fun, but also to prove that there are no age limits for art.
More info: laurahofstadter.com
#1 Esperanza – George Frederick Watts
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#2 Whistler’s Mother – James Mcneill Whistler
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#3 Girl With A Pearl Earring – Johannes Vermeer
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#4 The Scream – Edvard Munch
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#5 Self Portrait – Judith Leyster
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#6 Absinthe Drinker – Pablo Picasso
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#7 Mezzetin – Jean-Antoine Watteau
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#8 Self Portrait – Rembrandt
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#9 Cafe Singer – Edgar Degas
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#10 Mona Lisa – Leonardo Da Vinci
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#11 The Son Of Man – Rene Magritte
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#12 St Agatha – Piero Della Francesca
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
#13 Dante Alighieri – Sandro Botticelli
Image source: Laura Hofstadter
