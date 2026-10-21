Oscar-Winning Hollywood Star’s Career Slump Triggers Debate As Fans Ask: “What The Hell Happened”

This 52-year-old star earned multiple Oscar nominations for some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed films and proved her versatility as an actress.
But lately, the projects the once-celebrated actress has taken on have left fans wondering what happened.
A string of underwhelming reviews has reignited the debate, with viewers pointing to everything from disappointing adaptations to questionable career choices.
Some believe Amy Adams has lost her touch, while others argue that Hollywood has repeatedly overlooked her talent.
One person bluntly asked, “What the hell happened, man?”
Amy Adams earned six Oscar nominations and built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Before the online debate over her recent films, Amy had built a career many actors would envy.
She earned six Academy Award nominations for performances in Junebug, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle, and Vice, although she has yet to win an Oscar.
She proved her acting skills in roles ranging from the enchanting world of Enchanted to the complex science-fiction masterpiece Arrival, where she played linguist Louise Banks.
Amy also won two consecutive Golden Globes for American Hustle and Big Eyes, and her performance in HBO’s Sharp Objects earned massive critical praise.
Adams has never been an actress known for sticking to one genre, and her willingness to take on unusual, challenging roles has long been part of her appeal.
But in recent years, many fans feel the actress’s projects haven’t given that talent the material it deserves.
One user on X shared a series of images tracking “Amy Adams’s Current Movie Run,” adding a melting-face emoji to convey their disappointment.
The discussion gained momentum as fans revisited a string of films that had failed to impress critics.
The Woman in the Window (2021), despite its bestselling source material and an ensemble cast, received a 25% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Critics criticized the psychological thriller for muddled storytelling.
That same year, Dear Evan Hansen struggled to connect with audiences and critics.
A string of poorly received films has left fans questioning Amy’s recent career choices
The film, which reportedly cost $28 million to make, earned around $17.5 million worldwide.
Reviewers questioned how it handled deception and grief, while casting then-27-year-old Ben Platt as a high-school student became another talking point.
Amy played the mother of the troubled teenager at the center of the story.
Then came the 2022 film Disenchanted, the sequel to the much-loved Enchanted.
Although Adams returned as Giselle, critics felt the follow-up lacked the charm and wit of the original, giving it a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Since it was released directly on Disney+, it does not have a comparable theatrical box-office result.
Its streaming viewership showed interest in the title, but the critical response suggested the sequel had not recaptured the magic of its predecessor.
Amy continued to pursue unconventional roles, including the lead in Nightbitch (2024), an adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s novel about a mother who begins to believe she is transforming into a dog.
The film earned a 59% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, making its reception more mixed than universally negative, but its audience score stood at 40%.
Some reviewers praised Adams’ commitment, while others felt the film struggled to balance its dark comedy, domestic drama, and more surreal elements.
Her performance still earned her a Golden Globe nomination.
The conversation continued with At the Sea, released earlier this year, in which Amy plays a woman returning from rehabilitation and trying to rebuild her identity after a career-defining chapter of her life ends.
Fans struggle to understand how the acclaimed actress ended up in so many panned projects
The film received a 32% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, and while some praised Adams’ performance, others criticized the underwritten script and fragmented storytelling.
Meanwhile, Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi and adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, received negative early reviews ahead of its scheduled US theatrical release on October 23.
Amy plays the mother of a seriously ill teenager in a story centered on an artificial friend named Klara.
Critics have questioned the film’s sentimental tone and tonal inconsistency.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Some viewers have also pointed to Hillbilly Elegy (2020), which received a 24% critics’ score despite a considerably more favorable audience score.
As the discussion spread online, longtime fans wondered whether Adams needed stronger guidance when choosing projects.
“She needs a better agent. Even Dakota Johnson has been in better movies, and Dakota cannot act,” one commenter wrote.
Others suggested, “Likely a case of her taking on movies that on paper, might’ve actually looked pretty good.”
A third user wrote, “Not even getting a nod for Arrival and losing the Emmy for Sharp Objects could break any person’s spirit. But the goat will be back, sooner or later. Trust”.
Another comment read, “They should have given that da*n Oscar to her years ago. Not giving it to her and then giving it to Mikey Madison is so dumb.”
One commenter offered a different explanation, suggesting that Adams’ prominence in cast listings has become a symbol of how people perceive her recent projects.
The person said, “Did y’all notice that when you Google any of her movies and go to the cast tab you’ll see that she’s listed far down in the cast list like she’s among the last five or four most of the time. Even in some of the major movies where she played the protagonist.”
Some blame Adams’ agent and question Hollywood’s treatment of the actress, while others predict a strong comeback
“She got tired of delivering masterpieces and not being recognized, so she just said f**k it, I’ll do whatever”.
Amy herself has spoken about approaching her career with a different mindset.
In a 2024 cover story for S Magazine, reflecting on turning 50, she said, “I turned 50 this year, and in sort of the march up to [it], I was like, ‘I am not going to judge myself anymore. I am going to be accepting,’” adding that she was “in a place of really looking for new experiences.”
Adams has also admitted that earlier in her career, her relationship with acting was deeply stressful and boundary-less.
She famously recalled reaching a breaking point during the filming of American Hustle, where she frequently cried on set because of the intense environment, realizing she had to change her approach.
Amy told The Guardian, “I thought, if I can’t figure this out, I can’t work anymore.”
This pushed her to establish a strict boundary between her public career and her private family life.
“I blame the Academy, they played in her face so bad for years she just gave up,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us